Credit: ABC, Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI, Paramount screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila’s quick return from the dead was no surprise, but it did leave us with a few questions. First off: Where in the world did she get all that money she’s throwing around? And more ominously: Who’s going to be her next victim? Fortunately, we’re pretty sure we figured both of those things out!

In this week’s column , Richard had a whole lot of questions for the folks at Bold & Beautiful. Among them: Are we not supposed to recognize Sheila? Will we ever find out where she got her money? And, of course, why does anyone put up with Ridge and his obnoxious behavior?

What Went Down Last Week: Sheila turned up in Deacon’s room in disguise, had sex with him all night, and later insisted on becoming his “roomie.” She even offered him money! Conflicted, Deacon also had to deal with an irate Ridge, who confronted him about his selfie with Brooke. Deacon ran out on that encounter when he learned Hope was at his apartment — coming face-to-face with Sheila but not, luckily, seeing through her disguise. Brooke squared off with Taylor over Thomas’ plan to move Douglas out of Hope’s cabin and into the Forrester mansion and accused her of using the boy to get Ridge.

Days of Our Lives

Head honcho Ken Corday finally broke the show’s worrying silence around the soap’s upcoming move to Peacock, and he had plenty to say to the fans! Fans also got a bit of good news when the streaming service announced they’d be dropping the price just in time for the jump!

With the soap about to make the switch over to Peacock, Curtis figured it would be the perfect time to take a look at what’s working and what’s not in this week’s column. From Stefan’s return to Leo’s betrayal of Gwen, there’s a lot to say about Days of Our Lives as it gets ready to embark on its next chapter!

What Went Down Last Week: Stefan woke up and ran to the DiMera mansion where Ava saw him and fainted. Li arrived to sedate Stefan and stash him in the bushes before Gabi saw him. While John and Steve attacked Stephanie’s mystery client, Paulina, Orpheus kidnapped Kayla and Marlena. Stephanie still got the job to run PR for Abe’s political campaign, as well as a job offer from Sonny at Titan and unwanted advances from Alex. Gwen and Leo made nice, but then he threw his gal pal under the bus. Eric and Nicole both had sexy dreams about each other, though he slept with Jada. Kate got a fine and community service for Sami’s kidnapping and reunited with Roman. As they celebrated, someone lurked outside Brady’s Pub.