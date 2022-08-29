News Roundup: Paternity Scandals, Primetime Previews and the Truth About Days of Our Lives’ Big Move
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
The Bold and the Beautiful
Sheila’s quick return from the dead was no surprise, but it did leave us with a few questions. First off: Where in the world did she get all that money she’s throwing around? And more ominously: Who’s going to be her next victim? Fortunately, we’re pretty sure we figured both of those things out!
What Went Down Last Week: Sheila turned up in Deacon’s room in disguise, had sex with him all night, and later insisted on becoming his “roomie.” She even offered him money! Conflicted, Deacon also had to deal with an irate Ridge, who confronted him about his selfie with Brooke. Deacon ran out on that encounter when he learned Hope was at his apartment — coming face-to-face with Sheila but not, luckily, seeing through her disguise. Brooke squared off with Taylor over Thomas’ plan to move Douglas out of Hope’s cabin and into the Forrester mansion and accused her of using the boy to get Ridge.
Days of Our Lives
Head honcho Ken Corday finally broke the show’s worrying silence around the soap’s upcoming move to Peacock, and he had plenty to say to the fans! Fans also got a bit of good news when the streaming service announced they’d be dropping the price just in time for the jump!
With the soap about to make the switch over to Peacock, Curtis figured it would be the perfect time to take a look at what’s working and what’s not in this week’s column. From Stefan’s return to Leo’s betrayal of Gwen, there’s a lot to say about Days of Our Lives as it gets ready to embark on its next chapter!
What Went Down Last Week: Stefan woke up and ran to the DiMera mansion where Ava saw him and fainted. Li arrived to sedate Stefan and stash him in the bushes before Gabi saw him. While John and Steve attacked Stephanie’s mystery client, Paulina, Orpheus kidnapped Kayla and Marlena. Stephanie still got the job to run PR for Abe’s political campaign, as well as a job offer from Sonny at Titan and unwanted advances from Alex. Gwen and Leo made nice, but then he threw his gal pal under the bus. Eric and Nicole both had sexy dreams about each other, though he slept with Jada. Kate got a fine and community service for Sami’s kidnapping and reunited with Roman. As they celebrated, someone lurked outside Brady’s Pub.
General Hospital
Dustin had to confess in this week’s column that Nona’s corny love potion turned out to be just what the show needed to liven things up! Stories moved forward, couples heated up and that Friday cliffhanger was just the, er, hook, the show’s been needing!
What Went Down Last Week: Curtis proposed to Portia and Jordan appeared to realize Trina was Curtis’ daughter. Leo mixed up his great-grandma’s Sicilian Thunderbolt, a love potion, and spiked the lemonade. Brook Lynn and Chase finally admitted their feelings for one another and kissed, and Carly and Drew also gave in to their growing attraction and got passionate. Willow decided to delay treatment for her leukemia until her baby was safely into the second trimester, but still kept her illness from Michael. Spencer overheard Ava and Nikolas fighting and discovered his dad had bedded Esme. After walking in on an altercation between Mason and Austin, Ava found herself on the end of a fish hook plunged into her stomach.
The Young and the Restless
What Went Down This Week: Adam threw a monkey wrench into Chance’s plan to close the case on Ashland’s death when he “acquired” Kevin’s laptop and found the evidence. Unable to get Chance to act on it, he tried to get Sally to publish it. That was also a no, but she learned the truth about both the night in question and Adam’s reason for dumping her. Chelsea kissed Billy during the final podcast taping, a shocking move he later confessed to Lily, who was already reeling after referring another fight between Devon and Nate. Phyllis sold her hotel and later gave Talia Morgan details about Diane. And Kyle called his mother out for flirting with his dad at work… a move that Jack took issue with!
In Other News
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Days of Our Lives‘ Roman, John and Steve have their work cut out for them this coming week, as they work to unravel Orpheus’ puzzle before Kayla and Marlena’s lives are claimed!
- If you’re like us, you think you know Young & Restless‘ Nick pretty darn well, right? And yet, what he says and does in this week’s preview might leave you thinking, “Woah, who is this guy?” Plus, it looks as if the walls could be closing in on Diane…
