Credit: JPI (8)

As the Rolling Stones once sang, you can’t always get what you want — and, in some cases, you can’t even get what you were kinda-sorta promised, either!

Burns must not scare The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, because all four shows sure love playing with fire. Time and time again, they’ve heavily hinted at new couplings, some of which viewers were massively into, only to pull the plug just as sparks started flying.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Why? There are probably as many reasons as there are pairings that never really got, you know, “paired.” Sometimes the characters in question might have been chemistry-tested, and while the audience might have been like, “Yep, I can see that,” the powers that be might have been all, “Nope, I can’t see that.”

Credit: NBC screenshot

Other times, what fans saw as a capital-S Something might have been a lowercase-n nothing to the writers, just a blip between major stories. So what we imagined was the beginning of a new romance, relationship, fling, what have you, was, in fact… well, no more than our imagination.

It’s happened a lot, too. Take a look at the below gallery of couples that the shows had us thinking were about to take off… that they never actually let leave the ground.