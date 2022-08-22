Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

Hard as it is to believe, summer is quickly coming to an end. With so much to squeeze into these last few weeks, it’s easy to imagine you may have struggled to keep up with the latest news from around the daytime dial. But never fear, because we’ve gathered all the biggest stories from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless in one place for easy reading. Plus, we’ll give you a quick recap of last week’s action before teasing you with tantalizing details about what’s coming up!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Clearly, we’re way smarter (or perhaps less desperate for female companionship) than Deacon, ’cause we figured out who his “mysterious redhead” was pretty quickly. That said, the soap had a lot of fun transforming Sheila… and we’ve got the video to prove it! Plus, how much fun would it have been if Deacon figured out the truth the way we imagined he might!

Why, exactly, is Rena Sofer exiting the role of Quinn? The actress explained not only that but how she’s felt about her nine-year run on the soap. Plus, what does Quinn’s exit mean for her latest love interest, Carter? Will he (and portrayer Lawrence Saint-Victor) stay or will he go?

We took time this week to remember one of our all-time favorite scene-stealers, Phyllis Diller, on the anniversary of her passing What, you don’t remember her stint as Gladys? Then you’re in for a real treat!

Which co-star inspired Ashley Jones (Bridget) to step behind the camera? She discusses that, her new movie and much more in our exclusive video interview.

Everyone sort of assumes that Paris is going to rebound from Carter right into Zende’s open arms. But we think there’s a far more interesting option available to her…

What happens when fans cross the line into bullying? Find out what Krista Allen (Taylor) said the show is doing to shield actors from that kind of awfulness.

Like most viewers, Richard admits in this week’s column that he immediately recognized Sheila. But now he’s wondering just how far the writers will let the whackadoo’s reign of terror go! Plus, he sits Brooke and Hope down for a little tough-love regarding Douglas and his future living arrangements.

What Went Down Last Week: Steffy ramped up her efforts to reunite her parents, and she and Taylor informed Ridge he would be happier with them. This came right after Ridge had confessed to Brooke that he kissed Taylor overseas, and they fought about Thomas wanting Douglas to live with him. After getting Eric’s approval to move into the mansion, Thomas paid a distraught Hope a visit to give her the news that his son would be rejoining the Forrester fold. Quinn and Carter were caught in an awkward position at work when Ridge saw them kissing, but they were unapologetic. Finally, at Il Giardino, Deacon tied one on at the bar after learning of Sheila’s grizzly end, and caught the eye of a sexy redhead. After having sex with the woman, Deacon was stunned to realize she was missing a toe. To his horror, a grinning Sheila revealed herself to him — very much alive. Things only got more chaotic when his parole officer began pounding on the door!

Days of Our Lives

Ever since the news broke that Days of Our Lives will be moving from NBC to Peacock, fans have had an awful lot to say. But we haven’t heard all that much from the folks who, you know, actually make the show! This week, however, Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) offered up his thoughts on what the big move means — and what it doesn’t — where the future of the show is concerned.

Alison Sweeney revealed that she’s hard at work again. But who is Sami’s portrayer playing this time?

Stephen Nichols (Jack) and Matthew Ashford (Jack) shared a clip that was, in equal parts, tease-y, amusing, confounding, intriguing and funny. Of course, now you kinda have to check it out, right?

Who does Zach Tinker (Sonny) turn to when he’s feeling a little frightened? Here’s a clue: It’s someone who has literally been there his entire life, and to whom he just posted a very special message.

Lori admits in this week’s column that she’s enjoying Robert Scott Wilson’s turn as Alex way more than she expected to… but also has a bit of advice for the character. Elsewhere, she admitted to hoping that Ava and EJ will be “all kinds of shady” together, and wondered why one plot fizzled out in the least dramatic way possible.

What Went Down Last Week: Kristen discovered Li in Rolf’s lab after he turned off Stefan’s life support. She plugged her brother back in, and Li came up with a new plan to help them both: get Rolf to brainwash Stefan into thinking he loved Chloe. The only problem was, Gabi discovered her beau with the mad scientist. Alex went out with ‘Challie’ and struck out with the couple again when he suggested a threesome. He then drooled all over Gabi, and took home a woman named Sloan, who turned out to be Leo’s lawyer. A guilty-looking Leo pointed Rafe in the direction of the Sarah mask, which the cop found and confronted Gwen with. EJ overheard Ava admit to breaking Gwen out of prison. When his blackmail attempt failed, Ava found comfort in Johnny’s arms. Kristen threatened to kill Chloe, reunited with Rachel, and fought with Brady over visitation. Stephanie came home for a meeting with an unknown potential client for her PR firm, who Steve assumed was Orpheus. Lucas was sentenced to three years in Statesville.