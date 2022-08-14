Credit: NBC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection (2), ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

On August 13, the passing of Robyn Griggs was announced on her Facebook page.

Sigh. Only days after Another World Emmy winner Anne Heche (Vicky/Marley) died comes news that another veteran of the NBC soap has been taken from us. The passing at age 49 of Robyn Griggs, who played Maggie Cory from 1993-95, was announced on her Facebook page this weekend.

The actress, who was also Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, disclosed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer. In July, per Deadline, she revealed that she had developed four new tumors.

On One Life to Live, Griggs’ Stephanie was the niece of mobster Carlo Hesser. She had it bad for Buchanan heir Joey, but when their families put the kibosh on a potential romance, he rebounded into the arms of older woman Lee Ann Demerest (Yasmine Bleeth, post-Ryan’s Hope and pre-Baywatch).

On Another World, Griggs was popularly paired with Diego Serrano’s Tomas Rivera. So why was she let go? According to the Bangor Daily News, she maintained that it was because of her association with John Wayne Bobbitt (whose you-know-what was infamously severed by wife Lorena in 1993).

As recently as 2021, Griggs was looking forward to a daytime comeback. “I loved working on soaps,” she told Soap Opera Digest. “They shaped who I am and gave me strength and discipline.

“It’s sad that there are only four soaps left,” she added, “but one of them needs to call me. I’m ready… I’m not dead yet.”

On this heartbreaking occasion, pay your respects to the other daytime vets we’ve lost in 2022 via the below photo gallery.