With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

We’ll admit that ever since Deacon and Taylor crossed paths, we’ve been kinda wanting to see them fall for one another. This week, however, he’s about to wake up in bed next to someone completely unfamiliar. But who is this mystery woman?

If you’re thinking Sheila’s “grizzly” fate seems too good to be true, don’t worry, you aren’t alone. But whether we can bear it or not, we may have to ponder the possibility that she’s not down for the count just yet!

Brooke and Ridge have been hanging on by a thread, but if they end up on different sides of Douglas’ custody battle, that thread may just snap.

Neither Jacqueline MacInnes Wood nor her character are afraid to walk on the wild side… In fact, the actress shared a video from a very Steffy night on the town that included drinks, food, dancing — and one dangerous ride!

Fans have been clamoring for Li and Bill to hook up from the moment they met, so naturally Naomi Matsuda and Don Diamont have a few thoughts on the matter. Plus, they've got the perfect couple name!

Like the rest of us, Richard scoffed at the notion of a bear killing Sheila. In fact, if what he speculates is next in this week’s column comes to pass , it’ll make Sheila’s past reign of terror look like a walk in the park. Plus, is he right in thinking Hope is poking at a hornet’s nest?

What Went Down Last Week: Hope and Liam got busy in the cabin, and Steffy and Finn passionately reconnected. Brooke and Ridge, meanwhile, had to contend with her posing for a selfie with Deacon. Upon hearing their parents had kissed in Monaco, Steffy and Thomas mounted a campaign to reunite them. Hope was stunned when Thomas broached the subject of Douglas coming to live with him. Her subsequent conversation with an outraged Deacon was derailed when Brooke showed up to relay that Detective Sanchez had dropped un-bear-able news — Sheila Carter was dead by mauling!

Days of Our Lives

When we think of Belle Black, we generally think of a good girl… but portrayer Martha Madison wouldn’t mind unleashing her alter ego’s darker side! Find out what else the actress has to say as we mark the anniversary of her debut as one of Days‘ most beloved heroines. Plus, we’ve got a photo-filled gallery which proves that Belle hasn’t always been quite so innocent!

The sparks are already flying between Ava and her new housemates in the DiMera mansion, but if she isn’t careful, she may just set father against son as EJ and Johnny battle it out for more than just her stock options.

With Rafe and the SPD breathing down his neck, the walls are closing in on Leo. There is, however, one woman who can help him out… or so Leo hopes!

Are we about to get a new hunk in town? With the way Jada’s been talking about her ex, there’s a darn good chance of it — and it may just be a very familiar face!

We just saw JJ in town mourning Abigail, but Casey Moss is already sporting a wild new look with his fiancée True O’Brien (ex-Paige).

Curtis has had his doubts that either of the last two suspects in Abigail’s murder are guilty, but it certainly looks like time is running out for Gwen and Leo. But as Curtis tries to figure out whodunnit in this week’s column, one thing he’s surprised to admit is that he’s been enjoying the ride! Plus, who’s going to come out on top with Stefan: Li or Kristen?

What Went Down Last Week: Rolf transplanted Jake’s heart into Stefan but Li, who had been bankrolling the operations, told the doctor not to wake him yet. Chad hauled Leo to the station for killing Abigail after Thomas outed the “Tooth Fairy” and Brady and Chloe helped Clyde figure out the jewel thief’s identity. Brady offered Kristen shared custody of Rachel to leave him and Chloe alone, but she opted to fight him in court instead. “Xarah” learned Gwen disappeared the night of Abigail’s murder and was visited by Ava and Leo the next day. Ava moved into the DiMera mansion where sparks flew with Johnny and EJ overheard her and Gwen talking about their secret. Alex argued with Sonny after Victor hired him at Titan without consulting the CEO.