News Roundup: Shocking Blasts from the Past, Old Couples Made New Again and an Un-bear-able Fate!
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
The Bold and the Beautiful
We’ll admit that ever since Deacon and Taylor crossed paths, we’ve been kinda wanting to see them fall for one another. This week, however, he’s about to wake up in bed next to someone completely unfamiliar. But who is this mystery woman?
- If you’re thinking Sheila’s “grizzly” fate seems too good to be true, don’t worry, you aren’t alone. But whether we can bear it or not, we may have to ponder the possibility that she’s not down for the count just yet!
- Brooke and Ridge have been hanging on by a thread, but if they end up on different sides of Douglas’ custody battle, that thread may just snap.
- Neither Jacqueline MacInnes Wood nor her character are afraid to walk on the wild side… In fact, the actress shared a video from a very Steffy night on the town that included drinks, food, dancing — and one dangerous ride!
- Fans have been clamoring for Li and Bill to hook up from the moment they met, so naturally Naomi Matsuda and Don Diamont have a few thoughts on the matter. Plus, they’ve got the perfect couple name!
What Went Down Last Week: Hope and Liam got busy in the cabin, and Steffy and Finn passionately reconnected. Brooke and Ridge, meanwhile, had to contend with her posing for a selfie with Deacon. Upon hearing their parents had kissed in Monaco, Steffy and Thomas mounted a campaign to reunite them. Hope was stunned when Thomas broached the subject of Douglas coming to live with him. Her subsequent conversation with an outraged Deacon was derailed when Brooke showed up to relay that Detective Sanchez had dropped un-bear-able news — Sheila Carter was dead by mauling!
Days of Our Lives
When we think of Belle Black, we generally think of a good girl… but portrayer Martha Madison wouldn’t mind unleashing her alter ego’s darker side! Find out what else the actress has to say as we mark the anniversary of her debut as one of Days‘ most beloved heroines. Plus, we’ve got a photo-filled gallery which proves that Belle hasn’t always been quite so innocent!
- The sparks are already flying between Ava and her new housemates in the DiMera mansion, but if she isn’t careful, she may just set father against son as EJ and Johnny battle it out for more than just her stock options.
- With Rafe and the SPD breathing down his neck, the walls are closing in on Leo. There is, however, one woman who can help him out… or so Leo hopes!
- Are we about to get a new hunk in town? With the way Jada’s been talking about her ex, there’s a darn good chance of it — and it may just be a very familiar face!
- We just saw JJ in town mourning Abigail, but Casey Moss is already sporting a wild new look with his fiancée True O’Brien (ex-Paige).
Curtis has had his doubts that either of the last two suspects in Abigail’s murder are guilty, but it certainly looks like time is running out for Gwen and Leo. But as Curtis tries to figure out whodunnit in this week’s column, one thing he’s surprised to admit is that he’s been enjoying the ride! Plus, who’s going to come out on top with Stefan: Li or Kristen?
What Went Down Last Week: Rolf transplanted Jake’s heart into Stefan but Li, who had been bankrolling the operations, told the doctor not to wake him yet. Chad hauled Leo to the station for killing Abigail after Thomas outed the “Tooth Fairy” and Brady and Chloe helped Clyde figure out the jewel thief’s identity. Brady offered Kristen shared custody of Rachel to leave him and Chloe alone, but she opted to fight him in court instead. “Xarah” learned Gwen disappeared the night of Abigail’s murder and was visited by Ava and Leo the next day. Ava moved into the DiMera mansion where sparks flew with Johnny and EJ overheard her and Gwen talking about their secret. Alex argued with Sonny after Victor hired him at Titan without consulting the CEO.
General Hospital
- Ava and Sonny, part two?? Once, we may have thought it impossible, but lately we’re thinking it may not be that crazy after all!
- Cody’s last name seemed like a dead giveaway that he might be Scotty’s son, right? (Confused? Here’s how!) When we learned the truth, though, it just left some newer fans with even more questions — like who was Cody’s mom, Dominique, and what did she have to do with Scott?
- When a fan came for Evan Hofer and Dex, Maurice Benard didn’t waste any time jumping to his defense.
- As Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney) shared a breathtaking photo of the moment she got engaged, she couldn’t help but wonder, “How in the world did I get so lucky?”
The last couple weeks have been dragging for Dustin, but at least we got a decent shocker when we learned who Cody’s mom really was. At least next week we’ll finally get Trina’s verdict in, but if it goes down the way he muses in this week’s column, it’s going to put a damper on the whole story!
What Went Down Last Week: While chatting with Britt about a second date, Cody was introduced to Scott, who he punched. Before Cody was arrested, he revealed that Scott’s late wife, Dominique, was his birth mother. Believing his story, Scott dropped the charges. Cody said he had only learned about Dominique a few months ago from the woman who raised him and was unsure of who his father was. Spencer turned down a plea deal that required him to rat out the people who helped him escape Spring Ridge and was now facing three months in Pentonville. Trina learned the jury was about to return a verdict in her trial at any moment. Jordan created a distraction that allowed Portia to enter Oz’s room to bring him out of his coma early.
The Young and the Restless
We’ll admit we’ve been more than a little suspicious about Adam’s determination to find out the truth about Ashland’s death. But now that we think we’ve figured out why he’s so obsessed and what he’s planning on doing, we’re pretty sure Victor won’t be happy!
- Diane’s return has been nothing, if not polarizing — and we don’t just mean for the citizens of Genoa City! The fans have also been busy choosing sides, because it turns out that some folks actually believe her story of redemption!
- We had to do a double take as Joshua Morrow (Nick) shared the real-life development that inspired his return to social media.
-
Jason Canela (ex-Arturo) announced he and his wife are expecting their first child in the best way possible — with a series of too-cute photos!
- It’s been one year since Jess Walton (Jill) lost her husband, but as she reflected on her tragic loss it was clear that her love will never fade.
What Went Down This Week: Jack stunned Adam with an offer to come and work at Jabot, but Victor’s son was more focused on getting the truth about Ashland’s death — he even offered to be Chance’s man on the inside. Chance, meanwhile, got a grilling from Abby about the case after butting heads with Victor and Victoria. Summer put Diane on notice, warning her not to manipulate Jack, while Billy advised his ex-lover, Phyllis, to be very careful enacting her scheme against the resurrected woman. Tessa weighed a job offer to model for Marchetti, and Sally’s reveal that she’d never had a meeting scheduled with Imani led to a heated argument between Elena and Nate!
In Other News
- Ellen Pompeo may be pulling back for Grey’s Anatomy‘s 19th season, but we’ve got the details on all the new residents who are scrubbing in.
- Missing some of your favorite Grey’s alums? Well, between Chyler Leigh’s new Hallmark drama and Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening’s Lifetime movie reunion, you’ll have plenty of time to catch up with them!
- We revisit the storyline that had our jaws on the floor on the anniversary of Guiding Light‘s clone Reva saga, and take a look at some of daytime’s craziest stories while we’re at it.
- The week hit hard as Another World fans lost not just one, but two of its shining stars with Anne Heche’s tragic death followed shortly by Robyn Grigg’s sad passing.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Bold & Beautiful‘s Thomas may have agreed to table talk of taking custody of Douglas, but after a little pushing from his family, it looks like this week he’ll be pushing Hope harder than ever!
- As Alexander tries to work his way into Allie and Chanel’s relationship, Li’s trying to work his way into Gabi’s heart — and push Stefan out of it! But this week’s Days of Our Lives preview reveals that Rolf thinks someone is out to make sure Stefano’s son never actually wakes up!
- The Young and the Restless‘ Diane has been telling anyone who’ll listen that she’s a changed woman. One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is her determination to reclaim Jack’s heart. Seems impossible, given what she’s done, right? Well, you might not think so after checking out this week’s video preview…
