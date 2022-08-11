Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

The former soap heartthrob has a lot to be happy about these days.

It’s been years since we’ve seen One Life to Live alum Jason-Shane Scott (Will Rappaport) in daytime but the actor has starred in numerous films, including various thrillers on Lifetime and LMN, and has stayed connected with his fans through social media. His followers have now rallied around the fave to send congratulations on his recent engagement, which took place in Capri, Italy.

Scott shared a video and two photos on Instagram with his girlfriend athlete, sports host, model and published author Caroline Pearce and announced, “So this also happened in Capri. Mi amore per sempre,” which means “love me forever” in Italian.

In the first pic, the couple leaned in to share a celebratory kiss, followed by one of Scott with Pearce showing off her gorgeous diamond ring then a video of their surroundings that ended with a beautiful shot of his new fiancée, who clearly couldn’t be happier.

Pearce also posted about the engagement and shared, “Siamo Fidanzati,” which means “we’re engaged,” and a couple of Scott’s former One Life to Live castmates jumped into the comments to send their special shootouts, including Kristen Alderson (Starr) who cheered, “Awww yay! Congratulations!” The actress who played Scott’s onscreen sister in Llanview, Jessica Morris (Jennifer), congratulated the couple as well.

And from all of us at Soaps.com, we wish Scott and his bride-to-be a lifetime full of happiness with wonderful memories to be made ahead!

