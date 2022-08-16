Credit: Hallmark Channel screenshot

Two people are taken off guard by a surprise visit.

The Hallmark Channel is the place to be this Sunday, August 21, at 8 pm. In an all-new Chesapeake Shores episode titled “Memories Are Made of This,” Abby goes all out to plan the absolute perfect second date with Evan. We’re not sure how she’s going to top their first one, considering he whisked her away aboard a fancy yacht but sometimes the simple things in life make for the best ingredients.

When her sisters, Bree and Jess, give Abby some insight by reflecting on the best second dates they’ve ever been on — even if one involved food poisoning — could their past experiences spark an idea for her own? You be the judge, watch the video below…

If you want to know what Abby came up with — and see her reaction to Evan’s sudden outburst — watch a sneak peek from Sunday’s upcoming episode. “It sounds like fingernails on a chalkboard,” Evan admits. “But, we’ll go…”

And we’d love to be a fly on the wall at David and Jess’ bed and breakfast. Why? Because David’s family makes a surprise visit!

Plus, Megan is faced with a huge decision… Should she take the job offer — her dream job offer — at the Getty in Los Angeles, California or stay in Chesapeake Shores to help her son Connor recover from the heart attack? Considering she still carries around the guilt of leaving her five kids so many years ago, and has finally regained their trust, she has a lot to contemplate, especially since her kids are all adults now. But, the fact remains… Connor’s heart attack is proof that we are not promised tomorrow.

