News Roundup: A Villainous Plot, A Fateful Plunge and the Move That Sent Shockwaves Through Daytime
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
The Bold and the Beautiful
The walls are closing in on Sheila once more on Bold & Beautiful which has to mean her time’s almost up, right? Right? But if we know this bad girl — and trust us, we do — she won’t go down without a fight. That just leaves one big question: What does she have planned next?
- It’s been one hell of a bumpy ride, but it’s not over yet for Naomi Matsuda as she celebrates her one-year anniversary with the CBS soap and contemplates her future as Li.
- Speaking of Finn’s adoptive mom, something big’s about to go down between her and Steffy, and it might just leave Finn’s marriage in crisis all over again!
- In a shocking twist, Bold & Beautiful made what was to be a temporary recast into a permanent one with newcomer Django Ferri stepping in to play little Douglas!
- Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) are expecting their first child together, but they may want to talk to Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva) first about the perils of parenthood!
- As Rena Sofer’s daughter turned 17, we celebrated her birthday with a slew of photos from her most memorable moments.
What Went Down Last Week: Finn was joyously reunited with Steffy, Kelly and Hayes in Monaco as a thrilled Taylor and Ridge looked on. Ridge and Taylor shared an impromptu kiss on a scenic overlook — right after Ridge got a gander at Hope’s latest social media post, which was a smiling selfie of herself with Brooke and Deacon. Back in Los Angeles, Brooke read Hope the riot act for posting the pic and had her take it down. Sheila turned up at the door of a panicked Deacon, who hid her from Deputy Chief Baker, then told her to get out. In Carter’s loft, he and Quinn reveled in their love, and Brooke was surprised to find herself hosting Taylor in her living room on the heels of an impromptu visit from Deacon, who was sent on his way.
Days of Our Lives
The news that Days of Our Lives would be streaming solely on Peacock starting in September shook the daytime world, but if NBC was smart, there is one thing they do to calm panicked fans down. In the meantime, we’re here to help make sure you’re all set up, so you don’t miss out when the show makes the move!
- Ava and Gabi may be playing nice(ish) in the wake of Jake’s death, but Stefan’s rebirth could change that in a big way!
- Sarah may be innocent of Abigail’s murder, but she and Xander will still have to clear a couple bumps (named Gwen and Rex) before they can find their happiness!
- The show hasn’t quite been the same since Lani and Eli had to leave town, but it could be setting us up for an utterly unexpected supercouple to take their place.
- Linsey Godfrey celebrated her birthday with a series of photos that had us all wishing we could look half as amazing!
Days of Our Lives went exactly where we thought it would with Jake and Stefan, but Curtis is still hopeful in this week’s column that there’re a few surprises in store. At least seeing Xander and Sarah team up to play detective checked all the boxes that the show’s been missing lately!
What Went Down Last Week: After getting the paternity test results, Shawn was forced to give the baby to Evan. Before he could start a new life, Evan ran into Jan, who took the boy, kicked Evan into the water, and left town. Under hypnosis, Sarah remembered she was with Rex the night of Abigail’s murder, so she couldn’t have killed Chad’s wife. She and Xander searched Gwen’s motel room for a mask, which they found, but it ended up back with Gwen. Dr. Rolf revealed to Kristen he has been keeping Stefan’s body alive all this time and just needed Jake’s heart. After Gabi fast-tracked Ava’s marriage certificate to Jake, EJ invited the “widow” to move into the mansion. Victor hired Alex to spy on Sonny for him, and Lucas pleaded guilty to kidnapping Sami in order to prove himself to Allie.
General Hospital
- Esme may have taken a plunge over the parapet, but “Sprina” fans better hope she’s not really dead, because if she is, that might just about tank Spencer and Trina’s chances!
- On the other hand, things could go from bad to worse if Esme pops back up with another “dead” troublemaker… If that happens, Port Charles may need to brace itself for a storm of epic proportions!
- As Rory goes all in on an uncertain future with Trina, Michael Blake Kruse celebrated the love of his real life, his wife Cara.
- Celebrate Kin Shriner’s 45th anniversary as Scotty by reminiscing on his strange beginnings in the role and diving into a scrapbook full of memories of his life in Port Charles.
Trina’s trial finally wrapped up, but it was Esme’s fall that shocked Dustin in his General Hospital column. The news Willow got, on the other hand, was exactly what we and everyone else saw coming a mile away.
What Went Down Last Week: Trina took the stand in her own defense as her trial came to a close. Spencer’s testimony to save Trina landed him back in jail for parole violation. Esme and Ava had a violent confrontation after Ava learned Esme slept with Nikolas. As they fought, Esme accidentally fell over the parapet at Wyndemere, and Nikolas could find no signs of her body in the waters below. To try and keep Trina from going to prison, Portia decided to implement Curtis and TJ’s dangerous plan to bring Oz out of his coma on her own. Willow learned that she possibly has leukemia. After confronting Smoltz and Sienna for trying to set her up, Sasha smashed the reporter’s windshield and was arrested. And Britt finally agreed to a second date with Cody.
The Young and the Restless
Heads up, Victor, because you may have just been outmaneuvered! Adam may be done at Newman, but that doesn’t mean he’s not without career choices — and one of them could stick it to not just his father, but the entire family!
- One Life to Live alum Trevor St. John is heading to Young & Restless in a mystery role, so we didn’t waste any time in trying to figure out who he might be playing and what lucky Genoa City lady could catch his eye.
- Ashland’s murder investigation is an open invitation to bring Paul back — though not without a “but,” courtesy of vet Doug Davidson.
-
Get ready to shed a few tears — of laughter! — when you take a look at Hunter King’s hilarious tribute to one of the most important people in her life.
- Drucilla may have been gone by the time Nichelle Nichols stopped by to play Neil’s mom, but that didn’t stop Victoria Rowell from paying a touching tribute to the Star Trek icon.
What Went Down This Week: Tessa had to keep quiet after surgery on her vocal cords, Noah was forced to regroup after Victor scuppered his plans for a nightclub in Top of the Tower, and Phyllis had a go at Diane in the park! After giving Jack a dressing down as well, Red later reconvened with Ashley and Nikki to affirm their plot to undermine Kyle’s mom. At the same time, Diane and Jack were getting closer. Chance’s investigation of Ashland’s death continued with Kevin providing evidence that confirmed the detective’s suspicion that there was more to the story than a car crash. Victor confirmed the cover-up to an emotional Nick, who was relieved when Sally decided to keep a lid on the story… for now.
In Other News
- As if a sneak peak of Outlander’s seventh season wasn’t good enough, it looks like we’ll be getting a new spinoff to the wildly popular romantic epic very soon!
- We got a deeper look at Chesapeake Shores‘ final season and it appears that summer’s end is going to be packed with drama!
- The second season of Heartstopper may still feel like an eternity away, but while we wait, we can at least share everything we know about the Netflix hit’s sophomore year!
- Sunday was Sister’s Day, so what better way to celebrate than a family album full of photos of your favorites soap stars with their real-life female siblings.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- In this week’s Days of Our Lives preview, Xander ‘pulls an Eric’ of a sort, but don’t worry, it’s for a good cause: proving Sarah’s innocence!
- Hold onto your hats, because in The Young and the Restless‘ weekly preview, it looks like Adam’s about to get an offer he’d be crazy to refuse and Nikki pushes back at Abby!
- The Forresters are shocked to learn that Bold & Beautiful‘s Sheila is really, most sincerely dead. But they — like us — are skeptical. Come on… who really believes that we’ve seen the last of Finn’s mom?
