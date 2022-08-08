Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI (3), ABC screenshot

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

The walls are closing in on Sheila once more on Bold & Beautiful which has to mean her time’s almost up, right? Right? But if we know this bad girl — and trust us, we do — she won’t go down without a fight. That just leaves one big question: What does she have planned next?

In reading Richard’s column this week, it seems he definitely got caught up in the romance of the Steffy/Finn reunion. But he also has some pretty harsh words for Ridge , whom he dubs a massive hypocrite who needs to take as many seats as are currently available!

What Went Down Last Week: Finn was joyously reunited with Steffy, Kelly and Hayes in Monaco as a thrilled Taylor and Ridge looked on. Ridge and Taylor shared an impromptu kiss on a scenic overlook — right after Ridge got a gander at Hope’s latest social media post, which was a smiling selfie of herself with Brooke and Deacon. Back in Los Angeles, Brooke read Hope the riot act for posting the pic and had her take it down. Sheila turned up at the door of a panicked Deacon, who hid her from Deputy Chief Baker, then told her to get out. In Carter’s loft, he and Quinn reveled in their love, and Brooke was surprised to find herself hosting Taylor in her living room on the heels of an impromptu visit from Deacon, who was sent on his way.

Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives went exactly where we thought it would with Jake and Stefan, but Curtis is still hopeful in this week’s column that there’re a few surprises in store. At least seeing Xander and Sarah team up to play detective checked all the boxes that the show’s been missing lately!

What Went Down Last Week: After getting the paternity test results, Shawn was forced to give the baby to Evan. Before he could start a new life, Evan ran into Jan, who took the boy, kicked Evan into the water, and left town. Under hypnosis, Sarah remembered she was with Rex the night of Abigail’s murder, so she couldn’t have killed Chad’s wife. She and Xander searched Gwen’s motel room for a mask, which they found, but it ended up back with Gwen. Dr. Rolf revealed to Kristen he has been keeping Stefan’s body alive all this time and just needed Jake’s heart. After Gabi fast-tracked Ava’s marriage certificate to Jake, EJ invited the “widow” to move into the mansion. Victor hired Alex to spy on Sonny for him, and Lucas pleaded guilty to kidnapping Sami in order to prove himself to Allie.