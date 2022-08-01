News Roundup: Shocking Twists, Real-Life Tragedies and the Epic Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting For
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
The Bold and the Beautiful
Steffy and Finn may be thisclose to reuniting, but somehow, we have a feeling that won’t be the end of their troubles. All that trauma may wind up having some shockingly profound consequences! Meanwhile, as we wait for the stars to align and these two crazy kids to literally find one another again, check out our first look at their gorgeous Monte Carlo reunion!
- It’s time for Taylor to be in the driver seat and make two men chase after her. This is the triangle we need on our screens!
- Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) sent an ultra-romantic anniversary love note to the sweetheart with whom she’s shared so many adventures… longtime boyfriend Dominique Zoida!
- A familiar face from Days of Our Lives is making the jump over to Bold & Beautiful for a bit.
- Finn finally got to reunite with his kids even as Tanner Novlan shared a very special day with his own daughter.
As Bold & Beautiful headed to Monte Carlo, Richard discusses what it got right and what it got wrong… including a twist that will next week leave some fans banging their heads against the nearest solid object!
What Went Down Last Week: Finn strangled Sheila and got a syringe full of sedatives in his hip for his trouble. Bill finally got the pertinent deets from Li after Liam recognized her. A mad dash was made to save Finn, who had almost managed to talk Sheila into letting him go. He and Li embraced, and Bill then whisked the young man off to Monaco on his private jet… but Sheila got away. Also in Monaco were Ridge and Taylor, who were stunned to learn their son-in-law was alive and witness his reunion with Kelly and Hayes. As Finn headed out to find Steffy, back home, Liam and Hope shared the exciting news of his resurrection with an overjoyed Brooke, Eric and Thomas.
Days of Our Lives
Where’s the love? Days of Our Lives has been seriously struggling lately to give us convincing couples, but there’s still time to fix things — well, except for poor Jake and Ava. Fortunately, it won’t take all that much to right the ship!
- Look out, Belle and Shawn, ’cause Jan Spears is making her return to Salem!
- Stephen Nichols (Steve) gave us much more welcome news in letting us know that Kyle Lowder is making his own return as Rex! Are things about to get (more) complicated for Sarah?
- Paul Telfer’s back, too, but we’re not talking about him appearing on our televisions! Turns out, Xander’s portrayer was having some serious social media issues.
- As Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) narrow down the perfect wedding venue, they’ve asked fans to weigh in!
From Abigail to Jake, Curtis can’t help but notice in this week’s Days of Our Lives column that not all deaths are created equal — but they are setting up what’s shaping up to be a knock-down, drag out fight for control of DiMera. Plus, it looks like Gwen, Xander and Sarah may be about to plunge headfirst into a triangle, which is sure to upset “Xarah” fans, but at least it should finally get them screen time!
What Went Down Last Week: Jake bought Ava an engagement ring, but moments after she said yes, they were held up and Jake was shot dead. After blackmailing Chad and Kate for their shares, EJ tried to gain control of Jake’s, but Gabi convinced Ava to claim she and Jake were married so she’d get them. Meanwhile, Kristen and Rolf stole Jake’s body. Eric came to Nicole’s rescue as she was held up by the same mugger as Jake. He then consoled Jada, who had shot and killed the mugger. Sarah hallucinated Gwen pulled a gun on her, so Sarah pulled a knife. Luckily, Xander diffused the situation. Sonny’s fun-loving brother Alexander arrived in town and quickly made himself at home, which included asking Sonny for a job.
General Hospital
- Speaking of Esme, if, as was indicated this week, Felicia really isn’t her mom, who is? We’ve put together a list of possibilities, so check it out and see if we missed anyone.
- Is it just us, or were those sparks we detected between Joss and Dex? Watch out, Cameron, because it may be time to start worrying!
- Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) broke his silence after his son’s tragic death, with a heartfelt message to his fans.
- More tragedy struck the General Hospital family when Paulina Bugembe (ex-Valerie) reached out after losing her brother to gun violence.
Spencer, Trina and Esme dominated General Hospital, but as great as it was to see the young man finally stand up for the woman he loves, there’s still enough plot holes in the trial to leave Dustin frustrated. Worse, that reveal that Ryan doesn’t even know who Esme’s mother is just sent so many story possibilities up in smoke!
What Went Down Last Week: Curtis found Oz drugged out in his apartment as Esme fled the scene. As Michael continued to use Dex to try and take Sonny down, Joss too got in on the game and filmed her stepfather beating on the photographer who’d given Sasha drugs. However, Dex convinced her to delete the video as he’d go down and Sonny would likely walk away. Esme refused Spencer’s deal to clear Trina in exchange for information on her mother. Ryan, however, claimed even he didn’t know her mother’s real name. Spencer provided Trina with an alibi in court, but it may not be enough to clear her. And after Nikolas admitted his affair, Ava confronted Esme and realized the young woman has her own personal vendetta against her for some reason.
The Young and the Restless
Long before viewers met Ashland, we were told he was a man to be reckoned with. But instead of someone who might pose a real threat to Victor, Ashland turned out to be a confusing mess who never lived up to his potential. Here’s our take on how things went so wrong.
- Natalie Morales is heading to Genoa City and the big question is: How will her character going to help Nikki and Phyllis take Diane down?
- We’ve been thinking we might soon end up with a Nick/Sally/Adam triangle, but after this week, it looks like things may head in an entirely new direction.
- Happy Anniversary! Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) shared gorgeous wedding photos after eight incredible years with her husband, and Courtney Hope (Sally) celebrated four decades of her parents’ love.
- Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell have settled on a wedding venue, so now they’re turning to the fans to help make the big day extra special!
- Sure, Nichelle Nichols was loved by Star Trek fans for her iconic role as Uhura, but soap fans, too, were rocked by the death of the woman who’d played Neil’s mom.
What Went Down This Week: Diane made huge inroads with the Abbotts, with Kyle telling Harrison she’s his grandmother and helping to break the news to the boy of Ashland’s death. Though it seemed to occur when Locke lunged at Victoria and hit his head on the fireplace after a sucker punch from Nick, the official word was that he died in a car crash. Sally overheard Adam telling Sharon he’d dumped the redhead to save her job. But Sally’s later efforts to reunite with him were fruitless, so she decided to stick with Newman Media. Phyllis took the first step in her and Nikki’s plan to sabotage Diane by lobbying Summer for a Marchetti job. The day of Tessa’s vocal cord surgery arrived, and both she and Mariah received comfort from Sharon as they faced their fears about the possible outcome.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- There are plenty of questions about what really happened to The Young and the Restless‘ Ashland, and they’re all being directed at Victor! And in this week’s preview, his reaction might catch some off guard!
- Where Dr. Rolf goes, trouble follows. But wait until you find out what he and Kristen are up to in this week’s Days of Our Lives preview!
