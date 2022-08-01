esme finn steffy xander gwen ashland jpi
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood finn steffy jpi bb

Steffy and Finn may be thisclose to reuniting, but somehow, we have a feeling that won’t be the end of their troubles. All that trauma may wind up having some shockingly profound consequences! Meanwhile, as we wait for the stars to align and these two crazy kids to literally find one another again, check out our first look at their gorgeous Monte Carlo reunion!

As Bold & Beautiful headed to Monte Carlo, Richard discusses what it got right and what it got wrong… including a twist that will next week leave some fans banging their heads against the nearest solid object!

What Went Down Last Week: Finn strangled Sheila and got a syringe full of sedatives in his hip for his trouble. Bill finally got the pertinent deets from Li after Liam recognized her. A mad dash was made to save Finn, who had almost managed to talk Sheila into letting him go. He and Li embraced, and Bill then whisked the young man off to Monaco on his private jet… but Sheila got away. Also in Monaco were Ridge and Taylor, who were stunned to learn their son-in-law was alive and witness his reunion with Kelly and Hayes. As Finn headed out to find Steffy, back home, Liam and Hope shared the exciting news of his resurrection with an overjoyed Brooke, Eric and Thomas.

Days of Our Lives

In a Salem Inn room, Sarah looks up at Xander. Their slightly open mouths, inches apart.

Where’s the love? Days of Our Lives has been seriously struggling lately to give us convincing couples, but there’s still time to fix things — well, except for poor Jake and Ava. Fortunately, it won’t take all that much to right the ship!

From Abigail to Jake, Curtis can’t help but notice in this week’s Days of Our Lives column that not all deaths are created equal — but they are setting up what’s shaping up to be a knock-down, drag out fight for control of DiMera. Plus, it looks like Gwen, Xander and Sarah may be about to plunge headfirst into a triangle, which is sure to upset “Xarah” fans, but at least it should finally get them screen time!

What Went Down Last Week: Jake bought Ava an engagement ring, but moments after she said yes, they were held up and Jake was shot dead. After blackmailing Chad and Kate for their shares, EJ tried to gain control of Jake’s, but Gabi convinced Ava to claim she and Jake were married so she’d get them. Meanwhile, Kristen and Rolf stole Jake’s body. Eric came to Nicole’s rescue as she was held up by the same mugger as Jake. He then consoled Jada, who had shot and killed the mugger. Sarah hallucinated Gwen pulled a gun on her, so Sarah pulled a knife. Luckily, Xander diffused the situation. Sonny’s fun-loving brother Alexander arrived in town and quickly made himself at home, which included asking Sonny for a job.

General Hospital

Ava bribes Esme GH

Nikolas has finally come clean about his affair with Esme, but as dangerous as Ryan’s kid is, can even she survive a ticked off Ava? Maybe not, because it looks like their confrontation could turn deadly — and put the brakes on “Sprina!”

Spencer, Trina and Esme dominated General Hospital, but as great as it was to see the young man finally stand up for the woman he loves, there’s still enough plot holes in the trial to leave Dustin frustrated. Worse, that reveal that Ryan doesn’t even know who Esme’s mother is just sent so many story possibilities up in smoke!

What Went Down Last Week: Curtis found Oz drugged out in his apartment as Esme fled the scene. As Michael continued to use Dex to try and take Sonny down, Joss too got in on the game and filmed her stepfather beating on the photographer who’d given Sasha drugs. However, Dex convinced her to delete the video as he’d go down and Sonny would likely walk away. Esme refused Spencer’s deal to clear Trina in exchange for information on her mother. Ryan, however, claimed even he didn’t know her mother’s real name. Spencer provided Trina with an alibi in court, but it may not be enough to clear her. And after Nikolas admitted his affair, Ava confronted Esme and realized the young woman has her own personal vendetta against her for some reason.

The Young and the Restless

Ashland Victor ranch Y&R

Long before viewers met Ashland, we were told he was a man to be reckoned with. But instead of someone who might pose a real threat to Victor, Ashland turned out to be a confusing mess who never lived up to his potential. Here’s our take on how things went so wrong.

As Ashland goes off the deep end, Candace can’t help but muse in this week’s column that  “Ashtoria‘s” story is likely going to end in tragedy. Plus, she’s all but certain Phyllis and Nikki’s plan is doomed to fail and can’t wait to see just how unhinged Chelsea may get.

What Went Down This Week: Diane made huge inroads with the Abbotts, with Kyle telling Harrison she’s his grandmother and helping to break the news to the boy of Ashland’s death. Though it seemed to occur when Locke lunged at Victoria and hit his head on the fireplace after a sucker punch from Nick, the official word was that he died in a car crash. Sally overheard Adam telling Sharon he’d dumped the redhead to save her job. But Sally’s later efforts to reunite  with him were fruitless, so she decided to stick with Newman Media. Phyllis took the first step in her and Nikki’s plan to sabotage Diane by lobbying Summer for a Marchetti job. The day of Tessa’s vocal cord surgery arrived, and both she and Mariah received comfort from Sharon as they faced their fears about the possible outcome.

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

