Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI, ABC screenshot, CBS screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy and Finn may be thisclose to reuniting, but somehow, we have a feeling that won’t be the end of their troubles. All that trauma may wind up having some shockingly profound consequences! Meanwhile, as we wait for the stars to align and these two crazy kids to literally find one another again, check out our first look at their gorgeous Monte Carlo reunion!

As Bold & Beautiful headed to Monte Carlo, Richard discusses what it got right and what it got wrong… including a twist that will next week leave some fans banging their heads against the nearest solid object!

What Went Down Last Week: Finn strangled Sheila and got a syringe full of sedatives in his hip for his trouble. Bill finally got the pertinent deets from Li after Liam recognized her. A mad dash was made to save Finn, who had almost managed to talk Sheila into letting him go. He and Li embraced, and Bill then whisked the young man off to Monaco on his private jet… but Sheila got away. Also in Monaco were Ridge and Taylor, who were stunned to learn their son-in-law was alive and witness his reunion with Kelly and Hayes. As Finn headed out to find Steffy, back home, Liam and Hope shared the exciting news of his resurrection with an overjoyed Brooke, Eric and Thomas.

Days of Our Lives

Where’s the love? Days of Our Lives has been seriously struggling lately to give us convincing couples, but there’s still time to fix things — well, except for poor Jake and Ava. Fortunately, it won’t take all that much to right the ship!

From Abigail to Jake, Curtis can’t help but notice in this week’s Days of Our Lives column that not all deaths are created equal — but they are setting up what’s shaping up to be a knock-down, drag out fight for control of DiMera. Plus, it looks like Gwen, Xander and Sarah may be about to plunge headfirst into a triangle, which is sure to upset “Xarah” fans, but at least it should finally get them screen time!

What Went Down Last Week: Jake bought Ava an engagement ring, but moments after she said yes, they were held up and Jake was shot dead. After blackmailing Chad and Kate for their shares, EJ tried to gain control of Jake’s, but Gabi convinced Ava to claim she and Jake were married so she’d get them. Meanwhile, Kristen and Rolf stole Jake’s body. Eric came to Nicole’s rescue as she was held up by the same mugger as Jake. He then consoled Jada, who had shot and killed the mugger. Sarah hallucinated Gwen pulled a gun on her, so Sarah pulled a knife. Luckily, Xander diffused the situation. Sonny’s fun-loving brother Alexander arrived in town and quickly made himself at home, which included asking Sonny for a job.