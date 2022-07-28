Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa recalled a long-ago interaction with Candace Cameron Bure that… well, could’ve gone better.

If Candace Cameron Bure could get a do-over, she’d surely take it after Dance Moms vet JoJo Siwa hopped aboard a TikTok trend that tasked participants with naming their celebrity crush, the nicest celebrity they’ve met… and the rudest.

You can guess from the headline on this story which one Siwa labeled Cameron Bure.

In response, the Fuller House star, who recently left the Hallmark Channel for GAC Family, took to Instagram to explain that when she heard, she reached out to Siwa, as famous people will, through her publicist. Cameron Bure went on to say that she could only recall meeting the singer/dance once, at a taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show — and that had been perfectly pleasant. So what had Cameron Bure done?

Siwa “actually didn’t want to tell me because she said it’s so silly, she felt bad, and that’s why it just wasn’t a big deal to her,” the actress related. “But then she said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

Now 19, Siwa told Cameron Bure that she had come to understand how crazy things could be on the red carpet. Still, Cameron Bure apologized profusely. “I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you!” she said she told the younger woman. “I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!”

Count down Hallmark’s most beloved stars in the below photo gallery.