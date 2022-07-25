Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI, ABC screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila’s time may just about be up on The Bold and the Beautiful! Between Li’s surprise return from the dead and Finn’s dangerous plan to escape this week, we can’t help but wonder how long the deranged mother can hold on!

Finn unleased his inner beast this week on Bold & Beautiful, and Richard was totally into it. Ridge, however, didn’t inspire a lot of love in this week’s column.

What Went Down Last Week: Taylor opened up to Deacon in her office, and the Spencer men got together for a good ol’ gossip about the latest happenings in town. Bill later revealed to Wyatt that he’d made no progress reuniting with Katie. While Ridge and Brooke got an opportunity to confront Mike, it did them no good as he denied helping Sheila, even after Finn had pleaded with him to throw her under the bus. Taylor and Ridge got word that Steffy was struggling overseas, and Finn made multiple attempts to flee, but couldn’t escape. After Sheila was forced to tell him about Li’s unfortunate and fiery death, she was revealed to be (barely) alive in an alley — discovered by Bill, who coaxed the traumatized woman to talk.

Days of Our Lives

So soon, Days of Our Lives? It looks like the show’s got another major death coming our way this week, and if our theory as to who’s biting the bullet is correct, the DiMeras might want to start watching their backs!

Will Xander and Sarah ever get their happily ever after? It’s not looking promising as yet another wedding went up in smoke, but Curtis might care more if Days of Our Lives didn’t keep fumbling the supposed love between so many of their couples. And what was with that pardon-palooza? There’s plenty to leave us scratching our heads in this week’s column!

What Went Down Last Week: Marlena hypnotized Lucas, who remembered seeing Sarah run from the DiMera mansion the night Abigail was murdered. After new detective Jada crashed Sarah and Xander’s latest wedding, the would-be bride was brought in for questioning, but she insisted she was never at the mansion. Chad confessed to EJ that he’d known he was innocent but helped send him to prison anyway. Chanel finally agreed to choose between Johnny and Allie. The D.A. caved to Orpheus’ blackmail and pardoned him, Evan, Kristen, Gwen and Dr. Rolf. Belle and Shawn began hashing out their problems only to have Evan arrive to claim Shawn Christian as his own.