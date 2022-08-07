Credit: Bjoern Kommerell; Peacock; Jill Johnson/JPI

Join us as we take a moment to honor all of the female siblings out there.

The first Sunday in August is set aside to honor that special female sibling in your life and today marks this year’s National Sisters Day. It’s a day to let sisters around the world know how much they have impacted our lives, how much they are loved and to reflect on the memories we’ve made with them over the years — all the while looking forward to making many more.

Those who follow their favorite soap stars often get to see them in photos with their sisters or sharing posts about them, such as a few we complied below…

In 2021, Days of Our Lives actress Emily O’Brien shared a beautiful outdoor shot with her younger sister, costume designer Natalie O’Brien, and reflected on everything they have been through over the years. “I have always looked up to you as though you were the eldest,” she stated. “I’m blessed to have you as my incredible other half alongside me through life. You will always be my soulmate!”

And O’Brien’s castmate Deidre Hall, previously honored her twin sister Andrea, who appeared on the NBC soap numerous times as Samantha Evans and Hattie Adams, by posting a pic captioned, “Twins are sisters who first shared a womb!”

More: Photos of soap stars with their real-life moms

Plus, the actress who plays her onscreen daughter, Martha Madison (Belle), said of her two sisters, “Through thick and thin…forever and ever.”

The Young and the Restless vet Michelle Stafford couldn’t be more proud of her older sister Janine, who battled cancer, “came out shining” and ultimately “killed cancer.” In June 2022 on National Cancer Survivors Day, the CBS fave, shared, “All of my love and accolades go to you.”

Now that we’ve introduced a few of the actresses’ sisters above, take a look at our galley below featuring 41 photos of various daytime stars and their real-life female siblings, including more shots of O’Brien, Hall and Stafford with their sisters.