News Roundup: Couples In Jeopardy, A Downright Unbelievable Preview and the Resurrection We Never Saw Coming
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
The Bold and the Beautiful
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and producer Case Kasprzyk surprised us all with some white-hot tea on virtually everything Bold & Beautiful! From the huge Bill story on the way to Steffy’s return, the two did not hold back in their impromptu video chat!
- Now that Finn’s realized just how crazy his mom really is, will he be able to do whatever it takes to escape Sheila’s smothering grasp?
- Do we have a sizzling new romance about to burst into flames? Sean Kanan and Krista Allen certainly have plenty to say about Deacon and Taylor!
- Quinn and Carter might be over before they even get started if one of his past decisions comes back to bite him in the you-know-where!
- John McCook (Eric) couldn’t help but shed a few tears when he was surprised on his return to set!
In this week’s column, Richard says that Finn should probably be very, very afraid of his mom. But perhaps Sheila should be worried too, for an entirely different reason. Plus, our take on the Deacon/Taylor pairing.
What Went Down Last Week: Donna returned to Forrester Creations, a move well-received by Pam and Charlie, but not so much by Quinn, who confronted the minx for sleeping with Eric. Ridge settled back into Brooke’s place and raged at Chief Baker for not finding Sheila. Speaking of the she-devil, she coerced Mike into making a run for Finn’s meds, and her ailing son. Poor Finn finally realized just how crazy his biological mother is, and struggled to get away, only to be drugged. Elsewhere, a new friendship of sorts was formed when Taylor stopped by to see Deacon at Il Giardino and they realized they had a few things in common. Deacon showed up at her office the next day saying he couldn’t stop thinking about her — might a romance be in the cards?
Days of Our Lives
The second chapter of Beyond Salem has come and gone, but it’s left us with plenty to digest! From villainous DiMera returns to creepy blasts from Hope’s past, the Peacock series had it all. Don’t believe us? Check out our review of the series — but be warned, there are spoilers galore! And some of them are huge! Of course, if you just want to catch up on what happened, there’s always our recap galleries for each episode!
- Hurricane Sami blew out of Salem once more, but could this be the time she leaves for good? Even Alison Sweeney isn’t too sure if she’ll be back!
- Paging Dr. Rolf! Paging Dr. Rolf! That’s right, the mad scientist is coming back — but he’ll be looking a bit different this time around!
- Greg Vaughan (Eric) and his son Jathan welcomed an adorable new family member, and this is one fluffball you do not want to miss!
- Carson Boatman (Johnny) and the missus had us rolling on the floor… when they duked it out over packing? Just trust us when we say, check out the video!
Sami and Lucas’ wedding dominated Days of Our Lives, but in this week’s column, Curtis gets into why it just didn’t quite click for him. But now that Lucas has been exposed and Sami’s hightailed it out of town, leaving her own trail of destruction behind her, there should be plenty of juicy drama to come!
What Went Down Last Week: After putting some pieces together, Chad crashed Lucas and Sami’s wedding to accuse the groom of killing Abigail — and kidnapping the bride. Ready to own up to his wrongdoings, Lucas confessed to kidnapping, but then pleaded not guilty. Sami beelined it to EJ, only to discover him with Belle, post-sex. She promptly told Shawn his wife slept with her ex before leaving Salem again. Kate confessed to Roman she knew Lucas kidnapped Sami, leading Roman to dump her. Chad told Rafe everything, including that he and Kate set EJ up for kidnapping Sami.
General Hospital
- James Patrick Stuart has “officially done everything,” and after his latest daredevil stunt, we believe him!
- It’s been 15 years since Night Shift debuted, and the time couldn’t be more right for the General Hospital spinoff to make its return!
- Nelle may terrorized Port Charles, but in real life, Chloe Lanier is a sweetheart who can’t stop singing Hayley Erin praises!
- Joshua Benard (Adam) is taking a little break from General Hospital’s teen scene to stop by HBO for some hilariously off-kilter antics.
Trina’s trial is finally starting, but in this week’s General Hospital column, that isn’t quite enough for Dustin to pick up the show’s pace! Let’s just hope Esme gets her comeuppance sooner, rather than later, and we finally find out what Victor’s endgame is!
What Went Down Last Week: Rory and Trina spent the Fourth of July having and sharing kisses that a jealous Spencer witnessed. As the day of Trina’s trial arrived, Scott had to leave Port Charles, so Diane took over the case. Meanwhile, Curtis and Marshall located Boz, who went straight to Esme to blackmail her in exchange for his silence. Nina purchased Carly’s half of the Metro Court to give back in an attempt to make up for many of the wrongs she’d done, but Carly rejected Nina’s gift. When Olivia tried to buy Nina out, Nina refused and announced she’d be running the hotel with Olivia. Victor once again tried to have Laura eliminated by a sniper, but Valentin saved her. He later arranged for Laura’s mother Lesley’s home in Italy to burn down to get Laura out of town.
The Young and the Restless
If starting to think nothing could ever come between Phyllis and Nikki’s vendetta against Diane, you may be right. And that could be bad news for Summer and Kyle’s marriage!
- Kyle, meanwhile, is doing his share of dividing the viewers, but believe it or not, his biggest mistake could end up being letting Diane into Harrison’s life!
- Chelsea hasn’t always been the most stable of Genoa City’s residents, and that could end up hurting Lily in a big way if the schemer sets her eyes on Billy!
- Of course, whether or not Chelsea decides she needs to reconnect with her ex, Jason Thompson realizes that fans are waiting for Billy to pop the question to Lily. And he has a few things to say about how likely that is to happen!
- On the anniversary of Phillip’s coming out, Soaps.com looked back at how he broke his family’s heart… but not because he was gay!
What Went Down This Week: Phyllis and Nikki teamed up to convince Summer that Diane is dangerous, setting Ashland up to get caught violating his restraining order with Harrison. This added to Locke’s already miserable week. The bright spot? He formed an alliance with Adam, who’s also bent on revenge against the Newman clan. Noah took Allie on a real date, but struggled with how to tell his dad he didn’t want to run New Hope. Imani used her mother’s illness to manipulate Nate, and Billy started working with Chelsea, who broke the news to Marchetti and Fenmore’s that she was out of the fashion business.
In Other News
- It’s time to head back to Llanview in our photo-filled tribute to One Life to Live on the anniversary of the ABC classic’s debut.
- As we wait for the debut of Yellowstone‘s fifth season, Kevin Costner tackles the rumors that it could be the blockbuster show’s last!
- Real Housewives Jen Shah has just been fired — but that’s the least of her troubles as she faces up to a decade in prison!
- June and Serena Joy look to be facing off in the fifth season of Handmaid’s Tale, and if the preview is any indication, it could be a fight to the end!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- As Finn struggles to hold on long enough to survive his crazy mother, help may soon be on the way as Ridge and Brooke put the screws to Mike in this week’s Bold & Beautiful preview!
- Not even Lucas is sure of whether or not he killed Abigail, but in the Days of Our Lives preview, it looks like we may finally be getting some answers. And it’s all thanks to Marlena!
Click below to catch up with familiar faces from all your favorite soaps in our Days of Our Lives then-and-now photo gallery!