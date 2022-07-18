Credit: ABC, Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI, John Paschal/JPI

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and producer Case Kasprzyk surprised us all with some white-hot tea on virtually everything Bold & Beautiful! From the huge Bill story on the way to Steffy’s return, the two did not hold back in their impromptu video chat!

In this week’s column, Richard says that Finn should probably be very, very afraid of his mom. But perhaps Sheila should be worried too, for an entirely different reason. Plus, our take on the Deacon/Taylor pairing.

What Went Down Last Week: Donna returned to Forrester Creations, a move well-received by Pam and Charlie, but not so much by Quinn, who confronted the minx for sleeping with Eric. Ridge settled back into Brooke’s place and raged at Chief Baker for not finding Sheila. Speaking of the she-devil, she coerced Mike into making a run for Finn’s meds, and her ailing son. Poor Finn finally realized just how crazy his biological mother is, and struggled to get away, only to be drugged. Elsewhere, a new friendship of sorts was formed when Taylor stopped by to see Deacon at Il Giardino and they realized they had a few things in common. Deacon showed up at her office the next day saying he couldn’t stop thinking about her — might a romance be in the cards?

Days of Our Lives

The second chapter of Beyond Salem has come and gone, but it’s left us with plenty to digest! From villainous DiMera returns to creepy blasts from Hope’s past, the Peacock series had it all. Don’t believe us? Check out our review of the series — but be warned, there are spoilers galore! And some of them are huge! Of course, if you just want to catch up on what happened, there’s always our recap galleries for each episode!

Hurricane Sami blew out of Salem once more, but could this be the time she leaves for good? Even Alison Sweeney isn’t too sure if she’ll be back!

Paging Dr. Rolf! Paging Dr. Rolf! That’s right, the mad scientist is coming back — but he’ll be looking a bit different this time around!

Greg Vaughan (Eric) and his son Jathan welcomed an adorable new family member, and this is one fluffball you do not want to miss!

Carson Boatman (Johnny) and the missus had us rolling on the floor… when they duked it out over packing? Just trust us when we say, check out the video!

Sami and Lucas’ wedding dominated Days of Our Lives, but in this week’s column, Curtis gets into why it just didn’t quite click for him. But now that Lucas has been exposed and Sami’s hightailed it out of town, leaving her own trail of destruction behind her, there should be plenty of juicy drama to come!

What Went Down Last Week: After putting some pieces together, Chad crashed Lucas and Sami’s wedding to accuse the groom of killing Abigail — and kidnapping the bride. Ready to own up to his wrongdoings, Lucas confessed to kidnapping, but then pleaded not guilty. Sami beelined it to EJ, only to discover him with Belle, post-sex. She promptly told Shawn his wife slept with her ex before leaving Salem again. Kate confessed to Roman she knew Lucas kidnapped Sami, leading Roman to dump her. Chad told Rafe everything, including that he and Kate set EJ up for kidnapping Sami.