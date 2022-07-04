News Roundup: Your Favorite Couples Are Reuniting, Splitting and Leaving Town… Forever?

What Went Down This Week: Jack shut down Phyllis’ attempt to reconcile as Diane became more entrenched with the Abbotts by landing a job at Marchetti with Kyle. Chelsea and Chloe’s bickering left them on the verge of parting ways professionally, with Sally hot to hire Chloe. Chelsea found a sympathetic ear in Billy, even after being blunt with him about his podcast. Tessa received distressing news about nodes on her vocal cords, Elena joined the Chancellor-Winters team, and Victoria made the statement of her lifetime by taking her revenge on Ashland. Plus, Victor’s heir apparent is on her way back to Genoa City, which has Adam feeling uncertain and very concerned about where that leaves him.

Love it or hate it, Jack has made his feelings about Phyllis crystal clear! Personally, we’re starting to feel like it might be time for Red to turn the tables on her ex, but Peter Bergman has a few words of his own to say about his character’s harsh behavior,

What Went Down Last Week: After a vote kept Valentin in the top slot at CEO, he named Ned Chairman of the Board. Carly learned from her broker that the company which bought her half of the Metro Court could legally sell it to a buyer before the 30 days she had to buy it back. After Carly rejected Olivia’s help in purchasing her half of the hotel back, her friend suggested she ask Sonny for help. Willow was rushed to the hospital after fainting, where TJ revealed she was pregnant. However, her fainting spells began long before her pregnancy, which was only three weeks along. Cam and Spencer plotted to entrap Esme into confessing to framing Trina, while Nikolas agreed to find a way to get Esme her internship back at Springridge.

Dustin can’t be the only one who saw Willow’s pregnancy coming from a mile away, though he may be alone in theorizing in this week’s General Hospital column that she’s having a zombie baby! He’s joking, of course, but clearly there’s something else wrong with her. He’s not kidding, though, about feeling just a bit satisfied that Carly’s finally being knocked off her high horse!

What Went Down Last Week: Beth returned to tell the truth about TR, just as Kristen returned to break Lani out of prison. Lani passed on Kristen’s offer and had to be transferred to a prison out of state. Eli decided to move with the twins to be close to her and they said goodbye to Salem. Kristen turned herself in and was visited first by Brady and then Sarah, fresh from having pulled a knife on Chanel. In prison, Evan recalled having had a one-night stand with Jan. A grieving JJ returned to support Chad alongside Jack and Jennifer. Ben and Ciara were gifted a boat from Hope. Rafe and Nicole had a quickie wedding just as Eric was about to confess his feelings to her. And as Sami and Lucas got engaged, Belle and EJ had sex.

Days of Our Lives has been hitting all the right notes lately, so we were due for a week that left Curtis feeling underwhelmed. From rushing Lani and Eli out the door to Rafe and Nicole’s off-screen wedding, he couldn’t help noting in this week’s column that it felt like the show was just interested in hurrying us on to the next plot points!

Headwriter Ron Carlivati explained why we will soon have to say farewell to Ben and Ciara. But while Victoria Konefal is most definitely out , we may not have seen the last of Robert Scott Wilson . Only time will tell how things actually play out…

What Went Down Last Week: Two stories converged into one big “I told you so” from Grace Buckingham. Quinn and Bridget were astounded when they caught Eric in bed with Donna, while across town, Carter prepared to marry Paris, much to the consternation of his best friend, Ridge, and her mother, Grace. As Quinn and Eric hashed out the end of their marriage and said their goodbyes, the Forrester patriarch urged her to follow her heart and stop Carter’s wedding. Quinn raced to Il Giardino, where she arrived as Paris had put the ring on Carter’s finger. Quinn blurted her love to Carter, who ran into the arms of his true love, leaving a stunned and fuming Paris at the altar.

As Richard points out in this week’s column , Bold and Beautiful once again gave away its own story before it could air. Plus, what they did this week set the stage for several big storylines to kick into high gear next week.

In a Soaps.com exclusive, Bold & Beautiful‘s John McCook dishes on what’s ahead for Eric and Donna after the whirlwind collapse of the fashion titan’s marriage to Quinn. If the actor had had his way, things would have gone down a bit differently.

1 / 77 <p>At the 2022 Daytime Emmys, <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Mishael Morgan (Amanda) became the first Black nominee to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.</p>

2 / 77 <p>If <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> had to kill off fiery Li, at least Naomi Matsura’s character got one hell of a send-off, going up in flames — literally! — while being pursued by Finn’s <em>other</em> mother, lunatic about town Sheila.</p>

3 / 77 <p>For months after Brooke’s New Year’s Eve tumble off the wagon, the <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>heroine asked on a daily basis, “Why did I drink?” If we chugged each time she posed the question, we’d have been dead of alcohol poisoning by St. Patrick’s Day. </p>

4 / 77 <p>Hands down, it goes to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> for its over-reliance on easy-access masks that can transform anyone into… well, anyone. Heck, if one of our rivals got their hands on one, this whole entry might have been added by an editor from one of our competitors!</p>

5 / 77 <p><em>General Hospital</em> could push Austin/Maxie all it wanted, but every time he shares a scene with Britt, we become more firmly entrenched on Team #Braustin. #Austitt? Whatever you called ’em, we’re all in.</p>

6 / 77 <p>Which is odd, because <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Chelsea has Chloe. Yet she continued to pitch fits over the fact that Adam — a man who so clearly didn’t love her, she tried to frame him for poisoning Rey — had no interest in so much as having a drink with her. Um, maybe if you served it more gently, ma’am?</p>

7 / 77 <p>It was with mixed emotions that we tuned in to the February episode of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> in which Krista Allen’s Taylor was finally able to ditch the wig that she, we, <em>everybody</em> had had such a good time laughing over. On one hand, we’d miss the chuckles. On the other, c’mon! Au naturel was gorgeous.</p>

8 / 77 <p>We know, we know — there’s nothing that<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ Gwen can do to make you hate her less than you already do. (And honestly, we get it; bad intro, powers that be!) But we still found ourselves cheering her on with surprise boo Xander — even as we knew Sarah’s return would eventually derail the pair.</p>

9 / 77 <p>The year wasn’t even two weeks old when <em>General Hospital</em> had “conniving bitch” Nina talk to the hand — <em>Carly’s</em> hand, as you can see. And needless to say, Nina did not like what the hand had to say.</p>

10 / 77 <p>Why didn’t <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> have Deputy Chief Baker monitoring infamous psycho Sheila at all times? Do L.A. cops really think that this particularly rabid leopard has changed her spots?</p>

11 / 77 <p>After <em>Young & Restless</em> gave Michael a Very Special Episode to celebrate Christian Jules LeBlanc’s anniversary with the show, we feared that he wasn’t so much being put out to pasture as he was already there. So imagine our surprise — <em>and</em> excitement — when Victor decided to put the sneaky bastard’s unique skills to better use.</p>

12 / 77 <p>Soon after <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> cast Cassandra Creech as Paris’ mom, we learned that Grace was both a doctor and single. Yet instead of trying to find a guy for herself, the newbie nonsensically became obsessed with preventing her daughter from hooking up with — gasp — a wealthy, handsome, successful guy like Carter. </p>

13 / 77 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ possession storyline may have put viewers through hell, but could anyone argue that Johnny didn’t make a sin-sational host for Satan? Didn’t think so.</p>

14 / 77 <p><em>Yellowstone</em> ended Season 4 with a bang, alright — with Beth forcing Jamie to kill biodad Garrett. But after the thrill ride that was Season 3’s finale, it seemed like more of an “Oh, OK” than an “OMG!” climax.</p>

15 / 77 <p>The January dustup in which <em>General Hospital</em> had Ava go ballistic at Carly for letting Avery sleep at “grandma” Bobbie’s after Luke’s memorial was (a) a sharp insight into the accidental conflicts that can arise in blended families, (b) all too familiar to any of us who fly off the handle before we hear the whole story and (c) hilarious, thanks to Brook Lynn’s background interjections. More real, human drama — with comedy — thank you.</p>

16 / 77 <p>Rather than invest in a private office, <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Sharon insisted on treating Crimson Lights patrons to analysis along with their croissants and lattes. “No, not <em>you</em>,” she might as well have told everyone in line after Abby. “As if! Only series regulars need apply!”</p>

17 / 77 <p>Loved <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Johnny as the devil, yes, but didn’t at <em>all</em> like the rape-y way that the demon forced kisses on Gabi with the ultimate goal of bedding her. Also, wouldn’t a supernatural force <em>that</em> omnipotent have a grander plan than having sex with a random hottie?</p>

18 / 77 <p>When Jesse Spencer decided to leave his role as the popular Matt Casey on <em>Chicago Fire</em> to concentrate on family, fans shed enough tears to douse a four-alarm blaze. Despite the huge blow of losing the leading man, happily, Casey has continued his relationship with Sylvie long-distance, which bodes well for a potential return… </p>

19 / 77 <p>That would be the one in which <em>General Hospital</em> refused to release viewers from the endless — and endlessly loathed — Peter storyline. We never imagined we would start another year complaining about that one, and yet… there we were. And when the plot <em>finally</em> came to a close, it delivered the…</p>

20 / 77 <p>Rather than use the fact that 99 percent of Port Charles wanted Peter dead, the show passed on playing a murder mystery in order to have Felicia whack him upside the head and leave him to perish in a bed of <span style="text-decoration: line-through">packing peanuts</span> snow. Zzz.</p>

21 / 77 <p><em>Young & Restless</em> had Billy hatch a cockamamie plot to stick it to Adam and Victor, then had him not bother to follow through. Perhaps the powers that be realized just how cockamamie it was and didn’t want to read any more critiques of the storyline? And if you think <em>that</em> was anticlimactic, wait…</p>

22 / 77 <p>The reason <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Billy wanted to get back at Adam and Victor in the first place was because they upended his cush job at Chance Comm. But since everyone in Genoa City is rich, powerful and related, he wound up immediately being hired anew to work with the same person (girlfriend Lily) in the same office. So yeah, <em>totally</em> sensible and relatable impetus for revenge, guys. Nailed it.</p>

23 / 77 <p>Answer: Because <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> is written based on plot necessity, not history or logic. Question: Why did Brooke make such a big deal of keeping secret from Ridge her drunken kiss with Deacon? This is the same Ridge who basically laughed it off when she mistook daughter Hope’s masked boyfriend for him and schtupped the young buck against a wall at a party.</p>

24 / 77 <p>When Jack began receiving mysterious texts, we joined <em>Young & Restless </em>fans in trying to guess from whom they were being sent. We came up with some pretty far-out ideas… but never once suspected Diane would rise from her (premature) grave to stir things up again! </p>

25 / 77 <p>We have problems with <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ decision to have Craig realize late in life that he’s gay — but they have nothing to do with the realization itself. (We don’t like that the show took away the fantasy that the plus-sized gal could be the hot guy’s turn-on.) That was bold, modern storytelling that many a family could tell you rang true to life.</p>

26 / 77 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/621806/chad-duell-discusses-breakup-with-courtney-hope-general-hospital-young-restless/" target="_blank">In a late-January <em>State of Mind</em></a>, <em>General Hospital</em> leading man Chad Duell (Michael) broke his silence on the subject of his breakup with longtime significant other Courtney Hope (Sally, <em>Young & Restless</em>) in such a way that he let fans know that they were OK — and that he wouldn’t be divulging any details.</p>

27 / 77 <p>Often, we found ourselves asking, “Is Bill still on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>?” ’Cause we went a <em>long</em> time without hearing the Stallion whinny. Lotsa “Paris is amazing” and “Grandma kissed Santa? Oh, kids say the darnedest things!” but <em>not</em> a whole lot of the Valentino who’s always been money in the bank.</p>

28 / 77 <p>Before <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em> was renewed for another season — at <em>least</em> another season — we were beside ourselves over Ellen Pompeo’s desire to end the primetime soap because <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/618252/greys-anatomys-season-18-spoilers-ellen-pompeo-pushing-end-series/" target="_blank">she couldn’t imagine what future plotlines would be</a>. Erm, <em>you</em> don’t have to write ’em, Ellen!</p>

29 / 77 <p>Hmm. You’ve just recovered your memory and come back from the dead, only to blow up your marriage by revealing that you still have feelings for your “new” self’s girlfriend… Sure, <em>General Hospital</em>, that would be a time when Sonny would say, “Ya know what? Who <em>needs</em> lithium? It’s the broccoli of drugs, and I’m not having any.”</p>

30 / 77 <p>Remember the way that <em>Young & Restless</em> fans refused to let anything or anyone upset the apple cart that was Lily and Cane? Yeah, that’s now pretty much happening with Tessa and Mariah, a couple so untouchable, they’re all but forbidden to have dramatic story. It’ll be interesting to see what the writers do now that the pair are happily wed!</p>

31 / 77 <p>After <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> won the 2021 “award” for <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/daytime-soap-operas-best-worst-2021-couples-scenes-photos/vinny-confess-bb-cbs-2/" target="_blank">Most Unintentionally Hilarious Fight</a>, we were delighted to see the show come out swinging in 2022 with a Ridge/Deacon smackdown that was so intense, we had to put a Band-Aid and icepack on our TV when it was over.</p>

32 / 77 <p>No gold medal for <em>Days of Our Lives</em>, which seemed to be so caught off guard by the two weeks of pre-emptions that accompanied the winter Olympics that it didn’t leave us with any real “Ack! But I <em>need</em> to know what happens next!” cliffhangers.</p>

33 / 77 <p>Continuing its new tradition of turning away from drama as often as possible, <em>Young & Restless</em> set up an Abby vs. Devon fight over Dominic… and then resolved the matter amicably with no courtroom histrionics whatsoever. Where’s the fun in that?</p>

34 / 77 <p>Even though it’s as plain as the smile on Link’s handsome face, <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em> doc Jo never thought in all the years that they’d been friends that they’d make a sweet couple? Seriously? As you can see, all she had to do was have someone Google it, and boom! Their pairing would have been obvious to her. (Hey, at least she finally got there!)</p>

35 / 77 <p>Nice as it was that <em>General Hospital</em> brought Felicia home and invested her in the search for Louise, wouldn’t the time to have done so been… er, <em>last</em> year, before the trail went so cold, it might as well have led to the frozen-food aisle.</p>

36 / 77 <p><em>Young & Restless</em> recast Noah with the appealing Rory Gibson, only to turn the legacy character into a sad sack obsessing over an ex who was never all that into him in the first place. Why?</p>

37 / 77 <p>Every post from <em>General Hospital</em>/<em>Days of Our Lives</em> alum Tyler Christopher seemed to say the same thing between the lines: I’m back, I’m well, I’m ready… Who wants me? </p>

38 / 77 <p>Holy [bleep], if <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> ever let Taylor be <em>half</em> as hilarious as portrayer Krista Allen is on Twitter, Ridge would have gone running back to her ages ago. “You’re so self-aware and funny and cool, I don’t even <em>notice</em> the wig anymore!” Speaking of hairpieces…</p>

39 / 77 <p>We are 100-percent behind our characters getting older right along with us. It makes us feel less like the world is Benjamin Buttoning! But explain to us why, exactly, when <em>Days of Our Lives</em> brought back Patrika Darbo as Nancy, it outfitted her with a wig straight out of the Mrs. Claus collection?</p>

40 / 77 <p>We’ll bare our… um… souls and just come out and say it: <em>General Hospital</em> has gold on its hands in the pairing of Chase and Brook Lynn — 24k gold. Or even 25k, if that’s a thing. Now if the show would just stop making excuses and get those crazy kids together for real! </p>

41 / 77 <p>Richard Burgi felt terrible about it. But after accidentally violating <em>Young & Restless</em>’ COVID policy, he was pink-slipped and replaced by <em>Guiding Light</em> vet Robert Newman (Josh) as Victoria’s hubby, Ashland.</p>

42 / 77 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> brilliantly brought the past into the present by having poor, addled Sarah come to believe that she was, in reality, Stefano’s long-dead daughter, Renee. Great, bonkers use of history to make us go, “WTH?!?”</p>

43 / 77 <p>After Stella put her engagement to Kelly in doubt after going radio silent on him while on tour with Girls on Fire, this duo has since proven they are meant to be. <em>Chicago Fire</em> fans were delighted when Severide came through with the ring he promised Kidd and told her he was “the luckiest man in Chicago” as he slid it onto her finger. It was a truly magical moment under the stars as they heated the chilly air with a hot, passionate kiss to seal the deal. </p>

44 / 77 <p>We actually felt kinda bad for <em>Young & Restless </em>newcomer Kelsey Wang when her Allie was stuck wandering around Keemo’s empty house talking to her dead dad. Thankfully, she soon had a new talk-to in <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Taylor</span> Diane.</p>

45 / 77 <p>We still don’t buy that <em>General Hospital</em> really killed off Anthony Geary’s infamous Luke, but nonetheless, the character’s memorial was spot on. From the “party” crashers to the meaningful throwbacks, it was a feat of mourning glory.</p>

46 / 77 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> oughta listen to Darin Brooks. He was really onto something when he floated the notion of <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/623299/bold-beautiful-darin-brooks-wyatt-breaking-up-with-flo-hope/" target="_blank">Wyatt gravitating back toward Hope</a>. The twist would not only get his character out of storyline Siberia, it would give Annika Noelle’s something to do besides obsess over her parents.</p>

47 / 77 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/622908/days-of-our-lives-paulina-preview-sends-wrong-message-about-abuse/" target="_blank"><em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ winter tease</a> that played Paulina’s reaction to her abuser for laughs — and then suggested that she needed relationship advice — wasn’t just wrong, it was all <em>kinds</em> of wrong.</p>

48 / 77 <p>It took us a minute to realize just how sly and charming <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em>’s Kai is. But once it clicked in our heads, we started falling for E.R. Fightmaster’s character as quickly as Amelia.</p>

49 / 77 <p><em>General Hospital</em> really went there. As upset as fans were about the Carly/Sonny/Nina love triangle, the show still let the don and his “other woman” cross the line — and, in spectacularly sudsy fashion, just in time for his wife to catch them!</p>

50 / 77 <p>You <em>bet</em> we’ll have the “Salad.” <em>Young & Restless</em> made us wait so long for Sally and Adam to happen that we were starting to worry that they never would. But, knock wood, so far they’ve proven to be a breath of fresh air.</p>

51 / 77 <p>One day, <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> would have us believe that Paris just wants to settle down like Steffy and Finn. The next, it wants us to buy that she’s savoring being single and ready to mingle. Two weeks later, she was 100 percent into the idea of marrying Carter. Whiplash, much? </p>

52 / 77 <p>We’ll give <em>Days of Our Lives</em> credit for trying something different with Duke. But we’d have given the show even <em>more</em> credit if it had realized that the talking toy was a misfire and “stuffed” the contrivance sooner.</p>

53 / 77 <p>It’s gotta be Louise/Bailey on <em>General Hospital</em>, right? Could <em>you</em> tell that face no?</p>

54 / 77 <p><em>Young & Restless</em>’ Tessa and Mariah gave the CBS soap its first-ever same-sex wedding — a milestone that we can’t help but think would have been reached years ago, were the late, great William J. Bell still alive.</p>

55 / 77 <p>Nothing against portrayer Robert Gossett, but Marshall has been wandering around <em>General Hospital </em>since late last year, and we still don’t know the big secret he’s keeping under his hat… and truth be told, we just don’t care. #SorryNotSorry</p>

56 / 77 <p>We can’t even remember the last time <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>put on a fashion show. At this rate, those clothes we’ve seen the Forrester clan designing will be out of style before they even hit the runway!</p>

57 / 77 <p>When <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Ben and Ciara cut into the cake at their gender-reveal party, it appeared to ooze blood thanks to its devil-possessed baker, Allie. What really scared us, however, was the idea of the tiny treat feeding all their guests! </p>

58 / 77 <p>We knew Jordi Vilasuso was exiting <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, so Rey’s death wasn’t a surprise. What <em>was</em> kind of stunning was that it all happened off screen. Heck, even his funeral was held in Florida as opposed to Genoa City! Vilasuso’s wife <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/629415/young-restless-jordi-vilasuso-reacts-rey-shocking-death-exit/" target="_blank">said on their podcast</a>, “People are saying Rey deserved better,” and she was right. In fact, we were among them! </p>

59 / 77 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Abby wins this one, hands down — especially since before Chad had even discovered his wife’s lifeless body, headwriter Ron Carlivati was floating the idea that <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/comings-and-goings/633687/days-of-our-lives-marci-miller-leaving-abigail-murdered/" target="_blank">maybe she wasn’t <em>dead</em>-dead</a>. <em>Not</em> the way to get the audience to invest.</p>

60 / 77 <p>They had us at “hi.” As much as we’d like to give this award to a daytime show, it goes, hands down, to Netflix’s impossibly magical <em>Heartstopper</em>, which told the love story of English schoolmates Charlie and Nick as they went from strangers to friends to so much more.</p>

61 / 77 <p>The launch of <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Chancellor-Winters had glitz and glamour… and a sum total of nothing going on. When the big cliffhanger is “Will Nate go off script and reveal the company’s actual plans?” you know you should have RSVP’d no.</p>