News Roundup: Your Favorite Couples Are Reuniting, Splitting and Leaving Town… Forever?
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
The Bold and the Beautiful
In a Soaps.com exclusive, Bold & Beautiful‘s John McCook dishes on what’s ahead for Eric and Donna after the whirlwind collapse of the fashion titan’s marriage to Quinn. If the actor had had his way, things would have gone down a bit differently.
- Ted King is coming back as Jack! But with Li dead and Sheila hiding his son away, what happens next might be quite unexpected.
- Speaking of unexpected, the last person you might imagine could wind up playing a major role in reuniting Finn and Steffy.
- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood proved once again that she can do it all as she got glammed up in a must-see video while juggling three little ones!
- Hope made her onscreen debut 20 years ago last week (before eventually coming down with a bad case of SORASing), so we celebrated with a photo album proving she’s more than just Liam’s on-again, off-again wife.
As Richard points out in this week’s column, Bold and Beautiful once again gave away its own story before it could air. Plus, what they did this week set the stage for several big storylines to kick into high gear next week.
What Went Down Last Week: Two stories converged into one big “I told you so” from Grace Buckingham. Quinn and Bridget were astounded when they caught Eric in bed with Donna, while across town, Carter prepared to marry Paris, much to the consternation of his best friend, Ridge, and her mother, Grace. As Quinn and Eric hashed out the end of their marriage and said their goodbyes, the Forrester patriarch urged her to follow her heart and stop Carter’s wedding. Quinn raced to Il Giardino, where she arrived as Paris had put the ring on Carter’s finger. Quinn blurted her love to Carter, who ran into the arms of his true love, leaving a stunned and fuming Paris at the altar.
Days of Our Lives
Headwriter Ron Carlivati explained why we will soon have to say farewell to Ben and Ciara. But while Victoria Konefal is most definitely out, we may not have seen the last of Robert Scott Wilson. Only time will tell how things actually play out…
- Before exiting the canvas, Ben and Ciara are taking a little trip to visit Hope in Beyond Salem — so does this mean we’ll be getting Kristian Alfonso back on Days of Our Lives?
- Belle and EJ finally hopped into bed this week, and Martha Madison doesn’t have any illusions about how the “EJami” fans will be feeling. Her reaction? Bring it on!
- Flash back to some of Salem’s greatest weddings with a history-filled video tribute sure to make your heart burst!
- Get the tissues ready as we say farewell to the late Francis Reid all over again on the anniversary of Alice Horton’s heartbreaking funeral.
Days of Our Lives has been hitting all the right notes lately, so we were due for a week that left Curtis feeling underwhelmed. From rushing Lani and Eli out the door to Rafe and Nicole’s off-screen wedding, he couldn’t help noting in this week’s column that it felt like the show was just interested in hurrying us on to the next plot points!
What Went Down Last Week: Beth returned to tell the truth about TR, just as Kristen returned to break Lani out of prison. Lani passed on Kristen’s offer and had to be transferred to a prison out of state. Eli decided to move with the twins to be close to her and they said goodbye to Salem. Kristen turned herself in and was visited first by Brady and then Sarah, fresh from having pulled a knife on Chanel. In prison, Evan recalled having had a one-night stand with Jan. A grieving JJ returned to support Chad alongside Jack and Jennifer. Ben and Ciara were gifted a boat from Hope. Rafe and Nicole had a quickie wedding just as Eric was about to confess his feelings to her. And as Sami and Lucas got engaged, Belle and EJ had sex.
General Hospital
- It looks like this week, Robert Adamson will be stepping in for Chad Duell to play Michael one more time.
- When a fan asked Cynthia Watros for a little advice, Nina’s portrayer stepped up with a few words of wisdom… including what they should never, ever do.
- Seven years after walking away from General Hospital‘s Luke, Anthony Geary came out of retirement for one soaptastic appearance!
- A year after Stuart Damon’s passing, Soaps.com remembers the man who made us fall in love with Alan Quartermaine with a salute to the actor and a slew of memories from his General Hospital family.
Dustin can’t be the only one who saw Willow’s pregnancy coming from a mile away, though he may be alone in theorizing in this week’s General Hospital column that she’s having a zombie baby! He’s joking, of course, but clearly there’s something else wrong with her. He’s not kidding, though, about feeling just a bit satisfied that Carly’s finally being knocked off her high horse!
What Went Down Last Week: After a vote kept Valentin in the top slot at CEO, he named Ned Chairman of the Board. Carly learned from her broker that the company which bought her half of the Metro Court could legally sell it to a buyer before the 30 days she had to buy it back. After Carly rejected Olivia’s help in purchasing her half of the hotel back, her friend suggested she ask Sonny for help. Willow was rushed to the hospital after fainting, where TJ revealed she was pregnant. However, her fainting spells began long before her pregnancy, which was only three weeks along. Cam and Spencer plotted to entrap Esme into confessing to framing Trina, while Nikolas agreed to find a way to get Esme her internship back at Springridge.
The Young and the Restless
Love it or hate it, Jack has made his feelings about Phyllis crystal clear! Personally, we’re starting to feel like it might be time for Red to turn the tables on her ex, but Peter Bergman has a few words of his own to say about his character’s harsh behavior,
- So often, it’s the little moments that make life work living, and there’s one in particular that Amelia Heinle (Victoria) says she’ll cherish forever!
- Melissa Ordway (Abby) had to miss the Emmys because of COVID, but that didn’t stop her from getting all glammed up for the event, or from living her best quarantine life!
- Mishael Morgan (Amanda) made history with her daytime Emmy win, and that, she says, is due in no small part to how “God intervened.”
- Genoa City’s past and present are colliding now that Victoria Rowell and Leigh-Ann Rose (Imani) are working together.
What Went Down This Week: Jack shut down Phyllis’ attempt to reconcile as Diane became more entrenched with the Abbotts by landing a job at Marchetti with Kyle. Chelsea and Chloe’s bickering left them on the verge of parting ways professionally, with Sally hot to hire Chloe. Chelsea found a sympathetic ear in Billy, even after being blunt with him about his podcast. Tessa received distressing news about nodes on her vocal cords, Elena joined the Chancellor-Winters team, and Victoria made the statement of her lifetime by taking her revenge on Ashland. Plus, Victor’s heir apparent is on her way back to Genoa City, which has Adam feeling uncertain and very concerned about where that leaves him.
In Other News
- We’ve got all the scoop on Chicago Fire‘s 11th season, from when it’s returning to who’ll be missing. Plus, the five burning questions we need answered!
- Hallmark’s got a sudsy new drama on the way, and it’s being anchored by none other than Cedar Cove‘s Andie MccDowell! Intrigued? Check out all the details here!
- Sixteen years ago, we lost As the World Turns‘ Benjamin Hendrickson to suicide, and the soap world has never been the same since. Join us as we and leading lady Colleen Zenk remember the man who made Hal Munson a household name.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- The Bold & Beautiful moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived: Finn is awake! And according to this week’s preview, he’s only got one person on his mind. Wanna guess who that might be?
- Color us impressed. The Salem PD has already taken a suspect into custody for Abigail’s murder! But do they have the right person? Chad seems sure enough, judging by the meltdown in the Days of Our Lives preview!
Check out the photo gallery below to take a peek at all of our mid-year best and worst of soaps in 2022!