Plus, previews of what’s coming next! 

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

eric gallery John McCook of the CBS series THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Weekdays (1:30-2:00 PM, ET; 12:30-1:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

In a Soaps.com exclusive, Bold & Beautiful‘s John McCook dishes on what’s ahead for Eric and Donna after the whirlwind collapse of the fashion titan’s marriage to Quinn. If the actor had had his way, things would have gone down a bit differently.

As Richard points out in this week’s column, Bold and Beautiful once again gave away its own story before it could air. Plus, what they did this week set the stage for several big storylines to kick into high gear next week.

What Went Down Last Week: Two stories converged into one big “I told you so” from Grace Buckingham. Quinn and Bridget were astounded when they caught Eric in bed with Donna, while across town, Carter prepared to marry Paris, much to the consternation of his best friend, Ridge, and her mother, Grace. As Quinn and Eric hashed out the end of their marriage and said their goodbyes, the Forrester patriarch urged her to follow her heart and stop Carter’s wedding. Quinn raced to Il Giardino, where she arrived as Paris had put the ring on Carter’s finger. Quinn blurted her love to Carter, who ran into the arms of his true love, leaving a stunned and fuming Paris at the altar.

Days of Our Lives

Ben and Ciara face each other on their couch on Days of Our Lives

Headwriter Ron Carlivati explained why we will soon have to say farewell to Ben and Ciara. But while Victoria Konefal is most definitely out, we may not have seen the last of Robert Scott Wilson. Only time will tell how things actually play out…

Days of Our Lives has been hitting all the right notes lately, so we were due for a week that left Curtis feeling underwhelmed. From rushing Lani and Eli out the door to Rafe and Nicole’s off-screen wedding, he couldn’t help noting in this week’s column that it felt like the show was just interested in hurrying us on to the next plot points!

What Went Down Last Week: Beth returned to tell the truth about TR, just as Kristen returned to break Lani out of prison. Lani passed on Kristen’s offer and had to be transferred to a prison out of state. Eli decided to move with the twins to be close to her and they said goodbye to Salem. Kristen turned herself in and was visited first by Brady and then Sarah, fresh from having pulled a knife on Chanel. In prison, Evan recalled having had a one-night stand with Jan. A grieving JJ returned to support Chad alongside Jack and Jennifer. Ben and Ciara were gifted a boat from Hope. Rafe and Nicole had a quickie wedding just as Eric was about to confess his feelings to her. And as Sami and Lucas got engaged, Belle and EJ had sex.

General Hospital

Carly’s in dire financial straits on General Hospital and has already turned down one offer for help. But as she ponders whether or not to turn to her ex for a little boost, the choice might be taken right out of her hands!

Dustin can’t be the only one who saw Willow’s pregnancy coming from a mile away, though he may be alone in theorizing in this week’s General Hospital column that she’s having a zombie baby! He’s joking, of course, but clearly there’s something else wrong with her. He’s not kidding, though, about feeling just a bit satisfied that Carly’s finally being knocked off her high horse!

What Went Down Last Week: After a vote kept Valentin in the top slot at CEO, he named Ned Chairman of the Board. Carly learned from her broker that the company which bought her half of the Metro Court could legally sell it to a buyer before the 30 days she had to buy it back. After Carly rejected Olivia’s help in purchasing her half of the hotel back, her friend suggested she ask Sonny for help. Willow was rushed to the hospital after fainting, where TJ revealed she was pregnant. However, her fainting spells began long before her pregnancy, which was only three weeks along. Cam and Spencer plotted to entrap Esme into confessing to framing Trina, while Nikolas agreed to find a way to get Esme her internship back at Springridge.

The Young and the Restless

Jack dread Phyllis Y&R

Love it or hate it, Jack has made his feelings about Phyllis crystal clear! Personally, we’re starting to feel like it might be time for Red to turn the tables on her ex, but Peter Bergman has a few words of his own to say about his character’s harsh behavior,

With Victoria having turned the tables on Ashland once again, Candace is wondering in this week’s column whether we’re about to see the end of the once-formidable corporate titan. And with Victor’s daughter back at the helm, where does that leave Adam? There could be some good story there, or it could just be more of Young & Restless‘ lackluster obsession with jobs at play here!

What Went Down This Week: Jack shut down Phyllis’ attempt to reconcile as Diane became more entrenched with the Abbotts by landing a job at Marchetti with Kyle. Chelsea and Chloe’s bickering left them on the verge of parting ways professionally, with Sally hot to hire Chloe. Chelsea found a sympathetic ear in Billy, even after being blunt with him about his podcast. Tessa received distressing news about nodes on her vocal cords, Elena joined the Chancellor-Winters team, and Victoria made the statement of her lifetime by taking her revenge on Ashland. Plus, Victor’s heir apparent is on her way back to Genoa City, which has Adam feeling uncertain and very concerned about where that leaves him.

Evan, Violet ambulance Chicago Fire

Check out the photo gallery below to take a peek at all of our mid-year best and worst of soaps in 2022!