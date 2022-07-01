Midyear Report Card: Soaps’ Best and Worst of 2022… So Far — From Hot Plots and Missed Shots to the Prop That Still Gives Us Nightmares
Believe it or not, the year is more than half over.
Time flies when you’re watching soaps. And now that we’ve blown past the halfway mark in 2022, we’re flashing back to the twists and turns that have whizzed by in a blur, asking ourselves, “What worked? What didn’t? And what just made us go, ‘What the hell were they thinking?!’”
Conveniently, we also answered those questions, singling out the highlights (and lowlights) on not only The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and Days of Our Lives but the primetime and streaming series to which we and probably you, too, are addicted. (Think: Yellowstone, Chicago Fire, etc.)
Of course, being nuttier than a jar of Jiff, we didn’t just pick winners in categories like Biggest Shock and Most Classically Soapy Moment, we selected standouts in such divisions as Strangest Monologue, Most Questionable Outfit and, yes, Grossest Prop. (Hint: It really takes the cake… though what we really wanted was for that cake to be taken away.)
