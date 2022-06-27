Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (2); ABC screenshot

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Daytime Emmys

In case you somehow missed it, this past weekend the Daytime Emmy awards were handed out. For the first time in several years, the ceremony was telecast (as well as streamed), and the stars showed up to walk the red carpet. In other words, glam was back! But who sashayed their way into the winner’s circle? Glad you asked!

• Want to check out some of the best-dressed? We’ve got the hottest looks — for both the men and women — from not only the red carpet, but also some of the events held earlier in the week.

• From the funniest speech of the night to the thing that ticked us off most about the broadcast, here’s our list of the best and worst moments from this year’s telecast.

The Bold and the Beautiful

As Bold & Beautiful‘s stars gathered in Monte Carlo to celebrate the show’s 35th anniversary, we were treated to Tanner Novlan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s reunion! Does this mean Finn and Steffy soon will be doing the same? Well, it sounds like there is a boatload of drama headed our way from Monaco!

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard praises the soap’s production values… but asks a very important question about Sheila’s role in Li’s death. Plus, what in the world is up with this Paris and Carter story?

What Went Down Last Week: Li made the mistake of trying to double-cross Sheila and met her fiery end as a result! Paris accepted Carter’s marriage proposal, which sent Forrester Creations into a tailspin. Grace made an appeal to a shocked Zende to stop Paris, but he refused to interfere. Ridge berated Carter until he snapped and confessed that, yes, it’s Quinn he is really in love with, but he needs to marry Paris in order to move on. Quinn got wind that Carter and Paris would marry the next day at Il Giardino, and unable to convince him to wait, told her ex she would always love him.

Days of Our Lives

As Lani and Eli deal with the fallout from her confessing to TR’s killing, we got word that both Sal Stowers and Lamon Archey have decided to leave Salem. Now we’re just left wondering if they’ll wind up leaving together or be tragically torn apart!

Fans may not be thrilled with the show for having killed Abigail, but Billy Flynn (Chad) stepped forward to admit he understood why the shocking move was made!

Marci Miller, meanwhile, admitted that she’s shocked Days didn’t recast the part of Abigail. But hey, this being Salem — where nobody every stays dead — it’s not too late. Check out who we think could be great in the role should the show decide to resurrect Chad’s wife.

Sami’s back in town, and Lucas seems determined to marry her. But could he end up cracking under the pressure before they ever make it down the aisle?

Days of Our Lives is getting a bit more musical with the news that a few of its charming leading men have formed their own band!

In this week’s column, Curtis admits to being grateful that we actually got a full week of Days of Our Lives and a decent slate of stories. The drama of Lani’s confession and Chad’s continued heartbreak helped balance out Curtis’ frustration with the Shawn/Jan foolishness and the twins’ squabbling.

What Went Down Last Week: After Paulina was released on bail, she and Abe got married on Juneteenth. Immediately after their ‘I dos,’ Lani cracked and confessed to killing TR. Sarah had another hallucination and attacked Nicole, thinking she was Kristen. Ava revealed she helped Gwen briefly escape prison the night Abigail was killed, and Leo teamed up with Clyde to fence Abigail’s stolen jewels. Jan manipulated Shawn into arranging for her to stay out of prison for their baby. Sami returned to a guilt-ridden Lucas who popped the question, which sent her to EJ for a divorce.