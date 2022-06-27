News Roundup: Best and Worst of the Daytime Emmys, Fan-Fave Farewells and the Reunion We’ve Been Waiting For
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Daytime Emmys
In case you somehow missed it, this past weekend the Daytime Emmy awards were handed out. For the first time in several years, the ceremony was telecast (as well as streamed), and the stars showed up to walk the red carpet. In other words, glam was back! But who sashayed their way into the winner’s circle? Glad you asked!
• Want to check out some of the best-dressed? We’ve got the hottest looks — for both the men and women — from not only the red carpet, but also some of the events held earlier in the week.
• From the funniest speech of the night to the thing that ticked us off most about the broadcast, here’s our list of the best and worst moments from this year’s telecast.
The Bold and the Beautiful
As Bold & Beautiful‘s stars gathered in Monte Carlo to celebrate the show’s 35th anniversary, we were treated to Tanner Novlan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s reunion! Does this mean Finn and Steffy soon will be doing the same? Well, it sounds like there is a boatload of drama headed our way from Monaco!
- Even as we were still reeling from the fact that Finn hadn’t died, Sheila struck again. As a result, Naomi Matsuda is officially out as Li.
- Wyatt popped back up in town, so does this mean he and Flo will finally marry? Not likely! Especially if one of his exes catches his eye once more!
- Carter just proposed to Paris, but we’re pretty sure we already know exactly how this union is going to end!
- Ashley Jones (Bridget) made her break official as she finalized her divorce and extended her restraining order from her ex.
In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard praises the soap’s production values… but asks a very important question about Sheila’s role in Li’s death. Plus, what in the world is up with this Paris and Carter story?
What Went Down Last Week: Li made the mistake of trying to double-cross Sheila and met her fiery end as a result! Paris accepted Carter’s marriage proposal, which sent Forrester Creations into a tailspin. Grace made an appeal to a shocked Zende to stop Paris, but he refused to interfere. Ridge berated Carter until he snapped and confessed that, yes, it’s Quinn he is really in love with, but he needs to marry Paris in order to move on. Quinn got wind that Carter and Paris would marry the next day at Il Giardino, and unable to convince him to wait, told her ex she would always love him.
Days of Our Lives
- Fans may not be thrilled with the show for having killed Abigail, but Billy Flynn (Chad) stepped forward to admit he understood why the shocking move was made!
- Marci Miller, meanwhile, admitted that she’s shocked Days didn’t recast the part of Abigail. But hey, this being Salem — where nobody every stays dead — it’s not too late. Check out who we think could be great in the role should the show decide to resurrect Chad’s wife.
- Sami’s back in town, and Lucas seems determined to marry her. But could he end up cracking under the pressure before they ever make it down the aisle?
- Days of Our Lives is getting a bit more musical with the news that a few of its charming leading men have formed their own band!
In this week’s column, Curtis admits to being grateful that we actually got a full week of Days of Our Lives and a decent slate of stories. The drama of Lani’s confession and Chad’s continued heartbreak helped balance out Curtis’ frustration with the Shawn/Jan foolishness and the twins’ squabbling.
What Went Down Last Week: After Paulina was released on bail, she and Abe got married on Juneteenth. Immediately after their ‘I dos,’ Lani cracked and confessed to killing TR. Sarah had another hallucination and attacked Nicole, thinking she was Kristen. Ava revealed she helped Gwen briefly escape prison the night Abigail was killed, and Leo teamed up with Clyde to fence Abigail’s stolen jewels. Jan manipulated Shawn into arranging for her to stay out of prison for their baby. Sami returned to a guilt-ridden Lucas who popped the question, which sent her to EJ for a divorce.
General Hospital
- As Jon Lindstrom celebrated his General Hospital anniversary, the actor gave us a little tease of the other characters he auditioned for first!
- Get ready, because soap vet Morgan Fairchild is about to arrive in Port Charles. And according to the actress, her alter ego won’t be playing nice!
- Though grateful to be nominated for an Emmy, James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) admitted he didn’t much care whether he won or not — and it was for one heartwarming reason.
- You want acting? Maurice Benard (Sonny) shared an “Emmy winning performance” that delighted at least one special fan!
This week was shorter than usual thanks to a number of preemptions, but from the show’s Laura-centric 15,000th episode, to Friday’s twists and turns, Dustin found a few things to get excited about in this week’s General Hospital column. From the big ELQ vote, to Kevin outsmarting Esme, there’s plenty to carry us over into next week!
What Went Down Last Week: Kevin was furious to learn Esme had been spending time with Ryan at Spring Ridge, so he had her internship pulled. Meanwhile, Spencer asked his Uncle Victor to help him try and locate Esme’s birth parents. Laura learned a group called The Friends of Port Charles had gathered enough signatures to force a mayoral recall vote, and later discovered Cyrus was a part of the group. At the ELQ shareholder’s meeting, Ned voted to keep Valentin, and Lucy helped defeat Michael and Drew’s attempt to unseat him. Carly sold her half of The Metro Court to get the money to purchase Aurora stocks and planned to use the earnings from the merger to buy back the hotel, but the still-in-charge Valentin nixed the merger.
The Young and the Restless
This past week, we celebrated the anniversary of Joshua Morrow’s debut as Nick, but even in the midst of joy, we worried that Victor’s favorite son might soon be headed out of Genoa City!
- Judith Chapman made her return as the much-missed Gloria, which got us thinking about a golden opportunity for the show to finally fill the void left by Katherine’s passing.
- Celebrate 35 years of Jess Walton’s Jill with a photo album full of memories of her time as one of Genoa City’s most powerful women.
- Titanic (the movie, not the ship) is marking its 25th anniversary, and with the film set to be remastered and rereleased, now’s your chance to catch Eric Braeden (Victor) on the big screen in the role that he admits scared the crap out of him!
- The world is, if we’re being honest, often a scary place these days. Fortunately, Courtney Hope (Sally) knows just the thing to help us take a breath and slow down.
What Went Down This Week: Adam and Sally took the helm at Newman Enterprises and Neman Media, respectively. Nikki demanded Michael dig up dirt on Diane from her time in L.A., but he gave Kyle’s mom a heads-up. Kyle broke the news to Jack that he was taking over Marchetti. Elena headed off to Hawaii for a convention alone and Amanda decided to spend some time with Naya, who suffered a stroke. Gloria popped up to give advice to a bickering Chloe and Chelsea, and Phyllis returned to spy on Diane and Jack. Summer twisted her mother’s arm into calling a ceasefire with Diane, and Victor learned Ashland and Victoria were starting a company in New York.
In Other News
- Giving just a hint of season five preview, Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly dished on the move that would change everything for her character, Beth!
- This week saw the Supreme Court make a ruling which was being discussed in homes around the country. Is it time for a genre which has in the past proven so impactful to once again tackle topics like abortion head-on?
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Sure, Bold & Beautiful‘s Carter only just proposed to Paris. But this week, they’re already walking down the aisle… even as someone rushes to stop them! Will true love prevail, or is Carter about to make the biggest mistake of his life?
- Victoria and Ashland are ready to make a major move on this week’s Young & Restless. But with someone feeling guilty and Victor ready to shut this whole thing down, who knows what will wind up happening!
- Ever since Belle and EJ started getting closer, Days fans have been waiting to see how Sami will react. Well, looks like we’re about to find out! Prepare for Sami’s meltdown in 3… …
Which twosomes are coming together, and which are falling apart? Our photo gallery dedicated to Days of Our Lives‘ couples answers those questions and more!