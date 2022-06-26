Credit: Paramount Network

Jennifer Landon is one in-demand actress!

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.

Credit: TNT screenshot

Before Paramount Network tapped the Emmy winner to bring to life marble-mouthed wrangler Teeter, she recurred during Season 2 of Animal Kingdom as Amy, a lost soul with whom Shawn Hatosy’s tortured Pope connected. Miraculously, things were going pretty well for the odd couple… until he confided in her that he’d murdered the woman he previously loved.

Yeah, kind of a deal-breaker, that.

But as you’ll see in the promo above, Landon will be back as Amy during the drama’s sixth and final season (airing Sundays at 9/8c). And, as J tends to be, he’s concerned that Uncle Pope will say too much about their family’s criminal endeavors and land them all in hot water. (Pope does tend to have loose lips around the single mom for whom he fell so hard.)

Credit: Ali Goldstein/JPI, Paramount Network

Meanwhile, Landon is at work on the upcoming supersized season of Yellowstone, which is set to debut in November. Since she’s now a regular, no longer just a recurring player, maybe we’ll get a little insight in Season 5 into Teeter’s backstory.

Video: YouTube/TV Promos