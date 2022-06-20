News Roundup: Heartbreaking Exits, Shocking Reunions and Real-Life Surprises
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Now that Sheila’s in on the big Finn secret, we can’t help but wonder if the psychotic mom, of all people, might be the one to bring about Steffy’s reunion with her not-so-dead husband! (Let’s just hope she doesn’t shoot them again.)
- It’s a good thing Tanner Novlan has been getting a bit of a break as Finn, because this past week, his adorable son was born just a tad ahead of schedule!
- Romance is alive and well for the Bold & Beautiful cast, as Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) went above and beyond for her beau, while Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) and Scott Clifton (Liam) puzzled things out with their ladies.
- Krista Allen gets that not every viewer is going to love all the storylines, but Taylor’s portrayer wanted to make sure fans understood there’s a right way and a less-than-right way to go about lodging complaints,
- Jennifer Gareis (Donna) went to hilarious lengths to make sure no one was getting in the way of her Emmy!
In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard wonders if maybe Steffy and Finn will wind up being reunited with an assist from the last person on earth you might expect. Plus, why something he normally complains about was a-okay this week. (Hey, why should the characters be the only ones who get to be hypocritical, right?)
What Went Down Last Week: Deputy Chief Baker broke the news that Sheila had escaped from prison and tried to contact Li. Sheila was already on Li’s doorstep and was stunned to discover that Finn was alive! Sheila knocked Li around a bit before realizing she needed the woman’s help to save their son. Hope got an eyeful and a half when she happened upon Eric and Donna indulging in a pillow fight in their bungalow at the club and confronted them, urging Eric to make a decision about his marriage. Meanwhile, Quinn shared a close moment with Carter.
Days of Our Lives
- Should EJ and Belle be bracing for Sami’s revenge? Dan Feuerriegel is all too aware that it’s coming!
- We broke out the photo album and dug through all our favorite memories to celebrate Stephen Nichols’ 37th anniversary as Steve!
- Bryan Dattilo’s daughter turned eight, so we figured we’d celebrate her birthday with the most adorable photos we could find.
- Beyond Salem, A Very Salem Christmas and now… Days of Our Lives: The Musical? After a tease from Paul Telfer (Xander) and headwriter Ron Carlivati, we’re ready for the next big spinoff!
Short week or not, Curtis admits in this week’s column that Days of Our Lives had him on the verge of tears practically every day with their farewell to Abigail. And as the murder mystery got under way, he has his own theories as to whodunit!
What Went Down Last Week: Abby died from her stab wounds, setting off a whodunit. An inconsolable Chad lashed out at Kate and accused Lucas, who discovered a mysterious gash on his hand after a blackout bender. Leo and Gwen suspected each other, with Leo later revealing he had a bag full of cash and jewelry. Upon hearing about her frenemy’s murder, Gabi came to Chad vowing to help him seek vengeance. Jack and Jennifer returned to mourn their daughter, and Tripp left town to visit siblings Stephanie and Joey in Seattle.
General Hospital
- The fans have a few theories as to who’s stalking Austin in the woods, and they aren’t happy with what they’ve come up with!
- General Hospital shouldn’t be working with dueling long-lost daughter stories — but somehow, we’re so intrigued by Willow and Esme’s tales, we’re all in,
- Michael E. Knight (Martin) didn’t hold anything back as he opened up about his all-too-relatable mental health struggles and his (slightly less relatable) thoughts on how he would’ve tweaked Tad the Cad on All My Children.
- Nikolas Alexander Chavez showed off his many sides as he joined fans in cheering Spencer on, then dove straight into the depths of his soul for a beautifully poetic post.
From kids at camp to stolen songs, Dustin had a hard time keeping track of the grab-bag of storylines in this week’s General Hospital column. Plus, he can’t help but feel that as Esme’s plot moves forward, Nikolas just keeps getting dumber. But at least we got a break from Marcus and Willow after last week’s big rant about them!
What Went Down Last Week: Nikolas convinced Ava that in order for them to truly start over, they should divorce and remarry. Meanwhile, Esme assured Ryan she had a plan to destroy Ava, Nikolas and Spencer. Joss and Trina infiltrated a sketchy bar and learned Esme purchased a burner phone there. Finn took Violet and Liz’s boys camping in the woods of Pautuck, while Maxie and Austin served as chaperones for the PC Pioneers. Later, Austin met with a mysterious person who was spying on him and Maxie from the woods. Finally, after Linc insulted Brook Lynn, Chase punched him, and Rory was forced to arrest the detective.
The Young and the Restless
In a Soaps.com exclusive, Christel Khalil admitted that while Lily’s moved on from Cane to Billy, that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten all about her ex. Plus, the actress gave us a little sneak-peek of her new movie, We Need to Talk.
- We celebrated Mishael Morgan’s Young & Restless anniversary, which meant taking a look back at both Amanda and Hilary’s wild rides!
- Just what kind of extremes would Victor go to in order to bring Victoria back into the fold? The answer may surprise you — or not!
- Bold & Beautiful just dropped some storyline gold on Young & Restless‘ doorstep. But will they actually mine it?
- This Sunday may have been Father’s Day, but Young & Restless‘ former Ashland, Richard Burgi used the weekend to instead salute his son on a special day!
What Went Down This Week: Jill returned to Genoa City to attend the big party celebrating the launch of Chancellor-Winters. At the party, Nate went off-script during his speech, ticking off Devon by revealing things he wasn’t ready for the public to know. Nikki was annoyed when Diane crashed the party. Victor told Adam he was being promoted to CEO of Newman Enterprises. Adam, in turn, made Sally CEO of Newman Media. Victor told Nikki he had a plan which would destroy Ashland once and for all. Jill suspected that Diane was hoping to hook Jack again. Summer suggested Kyle become CEO of Marchetti, and they both feared their moms were on a collision course.
In Other News
- Hallmark gave us the exciting news that we’ve been waiting for: When Calls the Heart has been renewed for a 10th season!
- Hallmark also announced they would be throwing their cowboy hat into the ring with a brand new series that may just take on the juggernaut that is Yellowstone!
- On the anniversary of the day he was laid to rest, Soaps.com said goodbye all over again to Another World‘s iconic Mac Cory.
- Father’s Day gave us the perfect excuse to take a peek at the stars‘ tributes to their real-life dads — plus, we have pictures galore of your favorite daytime stars and their pops!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Bold & Beautiful‘s Paris and Carter should say their “I dos” as fast as they can, because in this week’s preview, Quinn finds a reason why this wedding should stop before it even gets started!
- If Young & Restless‘ weekly preview is any indication, Phyllis is back with a vengeance! As Summer and Kyle worry about their moms tearing each other apart, the redhead gets busy formulating her plan of attack!
Which twosomes are coming together, and which are falling apart? Our photo gallery dedicated to General Hospital‘s couples answers those questions and more!