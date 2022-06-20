Credit: ABC, Howard Wise/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Now that Sheila’s in on the big Finn secret, we can’t help but wonder if the psychotic mom, of all people, might be the one to bring about Steffy’s reunion with her not-so-dead husband! (Let’s just hope she doesn’t shoot them again.)

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard wonders if maybe Steffy and Finn will wind up being reunited with an assist from the last person on earth you might expect. Plus, why something he normally complains about was a-okay this week. (Hey, why should the characters be the only ones who get to be hypocritical, right?)

What Went Down Last Week: Deputy Chief Baker broke the news that Sheila had escaped from prison and tried to contact Li. Sheila was already on Li’s doorstep and was stunned to discover that Finn was alive! Sheila knocked Li around a bit before realizing she needed the woman’s help to save their son. Hope got an eyeful and a half when she happened upon Eric and Donna indulging in a pillow fight in their bungalow at the club and confronted them, urging Eric to make a decision about his marriage. Meanwhile, Quinn shared a close moment with Carter.

Days of Our Lives

Short week or not, Curtis admits in this week’s column that Days of Our Lives had him on the verge of tears practically every day with their farewell to Abigail. And as the murder mystery got under way, he has his own theories as to whodunit!

What Went Down Last Week: Abby died from her stab wounds, setting off a whodunit. An inconsolable Chad lashed out at Kate and accused Lucas, who discovered a mysterious gash on his hand after a blackout bender. Leo and Gwen suspected each other, with Leo later revealing he had a bag full of cash and jewelry. Upon hearing about her frenemy’s murder, Gabi came to Chad vowing to help him seek vengeance. Jack and Jennifer returned to mourn their daughter, and Tripp left town to visit siblings Stephanie and Joey in Seattle.