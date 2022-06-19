Credit: ABC; Howard Wise, John Paschal/JPI

A day to honor fatherhood and parental bonds that live within our hearts.

First and foremost, Soaps.com wants to wish all of the dads out there a very Happy Father’s Day! Today is a day to celebrate the special male figure in your life, as well as to honor those who we’ve lost, and in years past, some of the soap stars sent their pops some love, too.

Last year, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) posted a few photos with his dad and explained that he showed his father how thankful he was for him “by dragging him out for four days off the grid with tons of dirt, sleeping on the ground and rocky trails that beat you senseless.”

Wherever the case, it looks as though they had a fun time.

Days of Our Lives vet Alison Sweeney (Sami) also expressed her thanks by sharing a pic with her dad to show how “lucky” and “grateful” she felt and stated, “He’s always been so supportive, encouraging and engaged in the lives of his kids and now his grandchildren, too.”

Also, back in 2021, little General Hospital sweetheart Jophielle Love (Violet) shared a photo with her dad and her older brothers Raphael Luce and Gabriel Sky, who both happen to be young actors as well. Fun fact: Gabriel actually appeared in a couple of day-player roles on General Hospital back in 2019.

And that same year, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives soap-hopper Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo) posted a shot of his “cool” dad while wishing everyone else’s a Happy Father’s Day.

Before you head out to celebrate your own pops, views photos of 26 soap stars and their real-life fathers in our gallery below.