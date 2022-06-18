Credit: CBS /Courtesy of the Everett Collection

The nostalgia really hit hard with this one.

The globe may have kept on spinning, but it just hasn’t been the same since we lost As the World Turns almost 12 (Can that possibly be right??) years ago. Luckily, thanks to the wonders of the Internet, our beloved soaps and the actors who starred on them are never too far from our hearts.

So when Martha Byrne (Lily) shared an update from her TV mom, Elizabeth Hubbard (Lucinda), we were all ears!

“Spoke to Liz Hubbard yesterday,” Byrne tweeted with a photo with her “#Mother.” “I sent your love. All of our lives were far more entertaining because of her. Legend!!“

When fan Judy chimed in saying she hoped Hubbard was doing well, Byrne confirmed that she is! Others reminisced on their incredible mother/daughter chemistry on As The World Turns, and a few recall the joy of meeting Hubbard in real life.

As fan Lorna Garney responded to Byrne’s tweet, “Thank you for doing that, because even though the show is no longer on we still think of all the cast members, especially her.”

Just before Mother’s Day last month, Byrne also took to Twitter to honor her real-life mom with a stunning photo from the elder Byrne’s youth.

“My mom Mary Adele Byrne being crowned honoring the Blessed Mother during May Crowning,” she joyfully tweeted. “My Aunt Brenda to her right. My mom’s comment, ‘Look at my 18 inch waist…’ Happy May! Honor your Mother!”

Well, now we know where the actress gets her talent!

