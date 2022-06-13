News Roundup: Tragic Twists, Photo-Filled Flashbacks and Summer Previews
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
In a Soaps.com exclusive, Bold & Beautiful‘s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood opened up about how her past hardships built her into the strong woman she is today. Plus, Steffy’s portrayer shared how she’s keeping chill after the birth of her third son.
- As Brooke and Ridge inch closer to yet another reunion, they could wind up sparking the show’s next hot love affair!
- Many fans were tickled when Ridge was finally put on blast — not to mention that moment last week when Taylor said something rather saucy!
- If Quinn doesn’t put a stop to Donna and Eric’s affair (you don’t really think it’ll end on its own, do you?), we’re pretty sure we know a few folks who will!
- Ashley Jones got people talking (and left ’em guessing) when she spoke about preparing for a “big day.”
Perhaps the biggest surprise about this week’s episodes of Bold & Beautiful was how much Richard actually enjoyed them! From Ridge getting a verbal smackdown to Sheila reuniting with an old friend, he hits the highlights — and a few low points — in this week’s column.
What Went Down Last Week: Donna and Eric had a near-miss when Quinn nearly headed to the health club after seeing his heart rate skyrocket on her tracking app. Fed up with Ridge living at Eric’s, Brooke declared that she would ban Deacon from her home so her hubby could come home. Li confronted Sheila, and was so irate she slipped up and referred to Finn in the present tense. And Sheila was told by the guard that it was time for her prison transfer — and turned to see he was none other than her old pal, Mike!
Days of Our Lives
- With Christopher Sean on board for the latest chapter of Beyond Salem, we can’t help wondering if this is the beginning of the end for “WilSon!”
- Here’s an exit we didn’t see coming: It looks like Lucas Adams will soon be packing Tripp’s bags and leaving town!
- Here’s a (pardon the pun) crazy thought: What if Days of Our Lives actually did redeem Jan? Would that be the best or the worst thing to happen to Belle and Shawn?
- As Greg Rikaart (Leo) celebrates the sixth birthday of his son, we took a look back at the adorable kid’s life in pictures!
The rumors proved true this past week as Abigail seems to have met her demise on Friday’s show, but that was just the tragic end to what Curtis admitted in this week’s column was a pretty enjoyable slate of episodes. Nothing spices things up like a slew of confrontations, which is exactly what the show provided over the course of the week.
What Went Down Last Week: Sarah learned Xander married Chanel, and then fell in love with and almost married Gwen while she was gone. Chanel pulled a Kelly Taylor and chose herself when confronted by Johnny and Allie. Lucas got blackout drunk after learning Chad had told Abigail that he was Sami’s kidnapper. Leo lurked in the DiMera mansion with a knife, Gwen temporarily went missing, and Sarah started having hallucinations — all before Chad found Abigail stabbed to death in their bed. Jan went into premature labor and gave birth to a boy, leading Belle to plead with EJ to make her feel better.
General Hospital
- Joshua Benard made another appearance as a surprisingly empathetic Adam this week, but as for what the future holds, the actor is game for anything!
- Cassandra James (Terry) opened up about her often lonely, but incredibly important, journey through Hollywood.
- Love was in the air as Laura Wright (Carly) shared some gorgeously “sun-kissed” photos with beau Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter), and Johnny Wactor (Brando) gave us a dizzying peek at how he marked his one-year anniversary with his girlfriend.
- Maurice Benard admitted that his efforts to make wife Paula have fallen flat, as well as what he could never deal with in their relationship.
The hookup we’ve seen coming for ages finally happened when Esme and Nikolas hopped into the sack together, and Dustin is already eager to move on. On the plus side, he notes in this week’s General Hospital column, Cody’s entrance made a definite splash, we finally got a little bit of “Vanna” action.
What Went Down Last Week: Marshall revealed to Curtis that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. When Curtis told the story to Portia and questioned the genetic implications, she mysteriously made an appointment with a specialist. Dex confronted Michael for making moves on Sonny’s territory. Sonny warned Dex that his children were off-limits and threatened to kill him should he step out of line again. Later, it was revealed Dex was working with Michael to take Sonny down. Ava began to realize Spencer’s reunion with Esme was a fraud. Later Ava was stunned when Nikolas asked for a divorce. And Britt was floored to learn her tumble into the Metro Court pool with Cody had gone viral thanks to Brad.
The Young and the Restless
Phyllis may have overplayed her hand when she hopped into bed with Jack as part of her plan to stick it to Diane. Could she be pushing Jack back toward his scheming ex and setting in motion a plot that could upset several other people in the process?
- Elena finally seems to be in a happy place… and here comes trouble in the form of Imani! Can Elena stave off disaster before it’s too late?
- Soaps.com paid tribute to Bryton James on the anniversary of his debut as Devon with a boatload full of photos to sail through.
- As Hunter King (ex-Summer) celebrated her new movie’s debit, we predicted that we’d just witnessed the birth of Hallmark’s next big star!
- Unfortunately, we couldn’t help but wonder if another ofYoung & Restless‘ former leading ladies, Sasha Calle (ex-Lola), was about to have her big movie debut snatched away!
What Went Down This Week: Fearing her mother was headed for a breakdown after Jack dumped her, Summer called on Daniel to lure Phyllis out of town. All hell broke loose at Newman Enterprises, where Victoria declared she’d forgiven Ashland and was leaving town with him. This delighted Adam and Sally, but left Nikki, Nick and Victor devastated. Billy was also none too pleased at his ex’s plans, leading to a huge argument with Lily. Thankfully, it was resolved just in time for Chancellor-Winters’ big launch party. As preparations ensued, Nate confided in Imani about his disagreement with Devon, and Elena revealed she wouldn’t be able to make it to the shindig.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- The minute Bold & Beautiful‘s Sheila reunited with her old pal Mike, we knew trouble was afoot. And sure enough, this week’s preview proves us right as the madwoman is on the loose and gunning for Li!
- It’ll be a week to remember as Young & Restless takes us back in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Traci and Ashley’s introductions. Roll those classic clips!
- Keep those tissues handy, kids, because Days of Our Lives is saying a final farewell to Abigail DiMera in this week’s preview.
Want a whole lot more preview, not to mention a few predictions? Check out our guide to who’ll be doing what to whom on both daytime and primetime this summer!