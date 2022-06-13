News roundup mashup
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

In a Soaps.com exclusive, Bold & Beautiful‘s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood opened up about how her past hardships built her into the strong woman she is today. Plus, Steffy’s portrayer shared how she’s keeping chill after the birth of her third son.

Perhaps the biggest surprise about this week’s episodes of Bold & Beautiful was how much Richard actually enjoyed them! From Ridge getting a verbal smackdown to Sheila reuniting with an old friend, he hits the highlights — and a few low points — in this week’s column.

What Went Down Last Week: Donna and Eric had a near-miss when Quinn nearly headed to the health club after seeing his heart rate skyrocket on her tracking app. Fed up with Ridge living at Eric’s, Brooke declared that she would ban Deacon from her home so her hubby could come home. Li confronted Sheila, and was so irate she slipped up and referred to Finn in the present tense. And Sheila was told by the guard that it was time for her prison transfer — and turned to see he was none other than her old pal, Mike!

Days of Our Lives

By the end of Friday’s episode, it became obvious that those long-running rumors about Abby’s death were coming to pass. On the plus side, headwriter Ron Carlivati gave viewers hope that it won’t be the end of “Chabby” forever. Meanwhile, as several fan favorites return to the canvas, a blast from the past made it clear she’d love nothing more than to come home to Salem.

The rumors proved true this past week as Abigail seems to have met her demise on Friday’s show, but that was just the tragic end to what Curtis admitted in this week’s column was a pretty enjoyable slate of episodes. Nothing spices things up like a slew of confrontations, which is exactly what the show provided over the course of the week.

What Went Down Last Week: Sarah learned Xander married Chanel, and then fell in love with and almost married Gwen while she was gone. Chanel pulled a Kelly Taylor and chose herself when confronted by Johnny and Allie. Lucas got blackout drunk after learning Chad had told Abigail that he was Sami’s kidnapper. Leo lurked in the DiMera mansion with a knife, Gwen temporarily went missing, and Sarah started having hallucinations — all before Chad found Abigail stabbed to death in their bed. Jan went into premature labor and gave birth to a boy, leading Belle to plead with EJ to make her feel better.

General Hospital

There’s plenty of drama unfolding between Willow, Michael and Nina… but we suspect a twist could be ahead which will truly shake things up. Find out what the show’s headwriters had to say about what’s headed our way this summer!

The hookup we’ve seen coming for ages finally happened when Esme and Nikolas hopped into the sack together, and Dustin is already eager to move on. On the plus side, he notes in this week’s General Hospital column, Cody’s entrance made a definite splash, we finally got a little bit of “Vanna” action.

What Went Down Last Week: Marshall revealed to Curtis that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. When Curtis told the story to Portia and questioned the genetic implications, she mysteriously made an appointment with a specialist. Dex confronted Michael for making moves on Sonny’s territory. Sonny warned Dex that his children were off-limits and threatened to kill him should he step out of line again. Later, it was revealed Dex was working with Michael to take Sonny down. Ava began to realize Spencer’s reunion with Esme was a fraud. Later Ava was stunned when Nikolas asked for a divorce. And Britt was floored to learn her tumble into the Metro Court pool with Cody had gone viral thanks to Brad.

The Young and the Restless

Phyllis may have overplayed her hand when she hopped into bed with Jack as part of her plan to stick it to Diane. Could she be pushing Jack back toward his scheming ex and setting in motion a plot that could upset several other people in the process?

As Ashland and Victoria get closer to reuniting, Candace believes the potential for some incredible story is just within sight — so long as the show grabs it! But that, she notes in this week’s column, is far from guaranteed, seeing as how Young & Restless just can’t seem to find the drama with Elena, Nate, Amanda and Devon!

What Went Down This Week: Fearing her mother was headed for a breakdown after Jack dumped her, Summer called on Daniel to lure Phyllis out of town. All hell broke loose at Newman Enterprises, where Victoria declared she’d forgiven Ashland and was leaving town with him. This delighted Adam and Sally, but left Nikki, Nick and Victor devastated. Billy was also none too pleased at his ex’s plans, leading to a huge argument with Lily. Thankfully, it was resolved just in time for Chancellor-Winters’ big launch party. As preparations ensued, Nate confided in Imani about his disagreement with Devon, and Elena revealed she wouldn’t be able to make it to the shindig.

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

