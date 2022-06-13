Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2); Jill Johnson/JPI; ABC screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

In a Soaps.com exclusive, Bold & Beautiful‘s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood opened up about how her past hardships built her into the strong woman she is today. Plus, Steffy’s portrayer shared how she’s keeping chill after the birth of her third son.

Perhaps the biggest surprise about this week’s episodes of Bold & Beautiful was how much Richard actually enjoyed them! From Ridge getting a verbal smackdown to Sheila reuniting with an old friend, he hits the highlights — and a few low points — in this week’s column.

What Went Down Last Week: Donna and Eric had a near-miss when Quinn nearly headed to the health club after seeing his heart rate skyrocket on her tracking app. Fed up with Ridge living at Eric’s, Brooke declared that she would ban Deacon from her home so her hubby could come home. Li confronted Sheila, and was so irate she slipped up and referred to Finn in the present tense. And Sheila was told by the guard that it was time for her prison transfer — and turned to see he was none other than her old pal, Mike!

Days of Our Lives

The rumors proved true this past week as Abigail seems to have met her demise on Friday’s show, but that was just the tragic end to what Curtis admitted in this week’s column was a pretty enjoyable slate of episodes. Nothing spices things up like a slew of confrontations, which is exactly what the show provided over the course of the week.

What Went Down Last Week: Sarah learned Xander married Chanel, and then fell in love with and almost married Gwen while she was gone. Chanel pulled a Kelly Taylor and chose herself when confronted by Johnny and Allie. Lucas got blackout drunk after learning Chad had told Abigail that he was Sami’s kidnapper. Leo lurked in the DiMera mansion with a knife, Gwen temporarily went missing, and Sarah started having hallucinations — all before Chad found Abigail stabbed to death in their bed. Jan went into premature labor and gave birth to a boy, leading Belle to plead with EJ to make her feel better.