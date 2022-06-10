Yellowstone Preview: Beth’s Worst Nightmare Returns, and She’s Out For Blood!
Plus, new faces join for the biggest season yet!
Being of sound mind, if not necessarily body, the last thing you’d ever catch us doing is messing with Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton. After all, we’ve watched that woman trash a high-end boutique, survive a brutal attack and walk out of a literally burning building. Having, as she once explained, “run outta things to do for the first time when I was 20,” she’s the living embodiment of that “Been There, Done That” T-shirt that was all the rage a while back.
While we’ve yet to see anyone successfully bring her down, at least one woman is willing to give it the old college try. And when Season 5 kicks off this November, Jacki Weaver will return as Caroline Warner. If the name doesn’t sound familiar, perhaps you’ll recall that in the Season 4 finale, a double-crossed Warner threatened to “put a public restroom” where the Yellowstone ranch is. (You can also check out the scene below in which the two women size one another up.)
Elsewhere, another powerful woman will return to Yellowstone as Guiding Light alum Wendy Moniz (Dinah) is bumped up to full-time status as Governor Lynelle Perry. The would-be Senator may have her hands full given that she betrayed Jamie in order to throw her support behind his dad, John, who happens to also be her sometime lover. Those who do Jamie wrong tend to have short lifespans. (Let’s not forget, the dude shot and killed his own dad last season!)
In other Yellowstone casting news, Mo Brings Plenty has been bumped from recurring to regular cast member, meaning we’ll see a lot more of alter ego Mo (aka Rainwater’s right-hand man). Viewers will also get more insight into the early days of the Dutton family as Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein will once again step into the roles of young John, Beth and Rip, respectively.
Fans of the show know that life on and around the titular ranch can be a violent place, which makes working for the Dutton family a dangerous prospect. So we’re a little worried for Lilli Kay, who’ll step into the role of Clara, a new assistant to a member of the ranching family.
