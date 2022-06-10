Summer Preview and Predictions: Your Must-Read Guide To the Hottest Plots About to Rock The Soaps

Despite the overall lack of youth-centric storylines we’re expecting to see in the months ahead, big events will rock all four soaps. Check out the gallery below for a look at not only what will happen but what we think should. Among the highlights? A Bold & Beautiful wedding which just might feature a runaway groom, The Young and the Restless‘ first family being torn apart, and of course the much-discussed murder — or should we say murders — which will have Days of Our Lives viewers asking, “Whodunnit?” Plus, we’ll even check out the primetime lineup, including the latest movie from a former General Hospital fave who’s been embraced by Hallmark fans as one of their own!

But take a quick look at the four remaining soaps and you’ll realize that the only one with an active youth group is General Hospital. And you can bet that much of the Port Charles activity will center on Esme’s attempts to keep Spencer while destroying Trina and anyone else who gets in her way, including Joss and Cam.

Already, this summer is shaping up to be a tad different than those of the past. Why? Largely because of what’s missing. Longtime fans know that summer once meant older characters — meaning anyone over the age of 20 or so — were pushed to the background so that the teen scene could take center stage. The goal? To capture the hearts, minds and eyeballs of kids home from school. After all, as the advertising business learned long ago that the earlier you can hook a consumer, the better the odds they’ll be yours for life.

No need to ask, because yes, it is getting hot in here! Summer may technically have begun on Memorial Day weekend, but around here, things don’t really get going until we let loose with our annual preview and predictions!

1 / 27 <p>That’s how it will feel for <em>The Young and the Restless</em>‘ Victor and Ashland this summer as her determination to forgive, if not forget, causes big trouble. As headwriter Josh Griffith told <a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/" target="_blank"><em>Soap Opera Digest</em></a>, “the dynamic of the Newman family is upended” by Victoria’s decision. </p>

2 / 27 <p>Come on, we don’t have to draw you a picture, right? Obviously, <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Esme is going to wind up pregnant with Nikolas’ baby, right? Just imagine how proud Ryan will be when his grandchild manages to drive a living wedge between Ava and her husband! </p>

3 / 27 <p>When Part 2 of <em>Stranger Things</em>’ record-breaking Season 4 drops on Netflix on Friday, July 1, you’d better have the tissues handy. Speaking with our sister site TVLine, the Duffer Brothers warned viewers that “it’s extremely emotional while also having the most action and spectacle we’ve ever had.” As long as nothing happens to our beloved Steve, we’re OK. Or Dustin. Or Nancy. Or the kids. Or… Fine. We may not be OK.</p>

4 / 27 <p>Who think that <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Sheila is simply going to sit behind bars and reflect on the wrongs she’s inflicted? Yeah, right. Once she learns that Finn is alive, look for Sheila to do whatever it takes to be with her son, come hell or high-and-mighty Forresters!</p>

5 / 27 <p>The moment Belle and EJ locked lips on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>, we started asking, “When is Sami coming home?” Look for the long-simmering rivalry between the sisters to boil over, especially once Sami realizes her own mistake in trusting Lucas opened the door for Belle to waltz into EJ’s life! </p>

6 / 27 <p>That Denis Leary will be reprising his <em>Animal Kingdom</em> role of Deran’s father, Billy, in the TNT drama’s final season isn’t exactly a shock; why couldn’t he return? But what <em>did</em> make our jaws drop in the Season 6 trailer was a blink-and-you’d-miss-it appearance by <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em> doc Scott Speedman as Baz, who you’ll recall has been really, most sincerely dead since Season 3’s premiere. (<a href="https://tvline.com/2022/06/02/animal-kingdom-season-6-denis-leary-scott-speedman-returning-video/" target="_blank">Take a peek here.</a>)</p>

7 / 27 <p>We all know that couples tend not to stay happy on soaps, so trouble might soon be ahead for <em>Young & Restless </em>newlyweds Mariah and Tessa. Their hope to start a family of their own might just lead to a few bumps in the road… and <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/620975/young-restless-mariah-tessa-engaged-adopting-what-next/" target="_blank">Cait Fairbanks says that’s to be expected</a>. “True representation is allowing this couple to go through good times and bad,” she recently mused. “Let them experience absolutely everything that any other couple on the show would.” </p>

8 / 27 <p>They’ve been down this road before, but this time, Michael is determined to bring down his <em>General Hospital </em>dad. But Maurice Benard (Sonny) believes this will pass. “I killed [Michael’s] father,” he reminded us during a recent Instagram live chat. “Carly slept with Jax. Things happen, then you figure out [how to move on].”</p>

9 / 27 <p>For a while there, it looked as if <em>The Bold and the Beautiful </em>was going to send Liam careening back into Steffy’s arms. But with Finn alive, it appears Hope and her husband’s next challenge will focus on her parents. If Deacon can’t have Brooke, might he spiral directly into a relationship with the Ridge’s other ex, Taylor? </p>

10 / 27 <p>Yeah, yeah, we know that Netflix’s <em>Heartstopper</em> has been out for months. But if you’ve yet to listen to all your friends telling you how amazingly sweet and joyful, innocent and romantic it is, it’s still new to you. And at only eight half-hour episodes that go down like bonbons, it’ll be not only your most delightful binge of the year but the shortest.</p>

11 / 27 <p>Were <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Liz simply sleepwalking, we might buy that the pills were responsible. But she’s also sleepburning and sleepdestroying, so we’re with Finn in believing there’s more going on. Our guess? This will all tie back to a secret which will explain the <em>real </em>reason Liz and her father have had such a rocky relationship! </p>

12 / 27 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> headwriter Ron Carlivati has repeatedly said that a murder is going to rock Salem, but we’re standing by our belief that more than one person will wind up biting the dust. While it appears the first body to surface will be Abby’s, we’d advise Leo to get his affairs in order before someone comes gunning (or stabbing or poisoning) for him. </p>

13 / 27 <p>Something tells us that <em>Young & Restless</em> didn’t just casually have Diane and Ashland hanging out in the park chatting. We suspect that Diane could become Ashland’s secret weapon in his ongoing war with the Newman family. After all, she knows where a whole lot of that family’s skeletons are buried, what with having once been one herself! </p>

14 / 27 <p>Even as we’re counting down to the trial that will decide the future of <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Trina, the young beauty has more people in her corner than she knows. Hunky Rory is openly offering his support, while doe-eyed Spencer is plotting against Esme. Will either guy be able to help Trina before time runs out? </p>

15 / 27 <p>All it takes for <em>General Hospital</em> alum Ryan Paevey to mend his broken heart is <em>Two Tickets to Paradise</em> — and a chance encounter with jilted bride Ashley Williams (Dani, <em>As the World Turns</em>) — in his latest Hallmark romance, debuting Saturday, June 25. Get more <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/632616/general-hospital-ryan-paevey-hallmark-june-movie-two-tickets-to-paradise-video/" target="_blank">details on the Hawaii-set TV movie here</a>.</p>

16 / 27 <p>With a family member about to find out exactly what’s going on between them, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Eric and Donna can only keep Quinn in the dark for so long. Might he just suggest to his wife that they remain together in an open marriage? (Sure, this didn’t work so great when Eric pushed Quinn toward Carter, but that was before his fling with Donna leveled the playing field!) </p>

17 / 27 <p>Headwriter Ron Carlivati told <em>Soap Opera Digest</em> that Abe and Paulina are heading for a wedding. But the fact that she’s sitting on a major secret regarding TR’s death could derail everything. Already, Abe’s forgiven Paulina for lying about Lani. Will he be able to forgive his would-be bride yet again? </p>

18 / 27 <p>Headwriter Josh Griffith told <em>Digest</em> that as the Newman clan deal with the Ashland crisis, Adam and Sally will see this as an opportunity to “perfect their plan to emerge as a true power couple.” But Sally might wanna solidify that relationship before things go too far, or she could wind up a loser in both business and pleasure!</p>

19 / 27 <p>When TNT kicks off the sixth and final season of <em>Animal Kingdom</em> on Sunday, June 19, with back-to-back episodes, it could also be the beginning of the end for Pope. Not only is he as unstable as a table with only three legs, but <em>Tyrant</em> vet Moran Atias is joining the cast as a cold-case detective out to bust him for Catherine’s murder.</p>

20 / 27 <p>Obviously, the secret <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Carly has been keeping about Willow’s maternity is going to come out. And obviously, the revelation will have a dramatic impact on the entire Corinthos clan. But one bit of fallout Carly may not have anticipated? Any relationship between Carly and Drew — budding, friendship or otherwise — will be dealt a potentially fatal blow. </p>

21 / 27 <p>“We’re building toward a Carter/Paris wedding,” <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>headwriter/executive producer Bradley Bell told <em>Soap Opera Digest</em>. But of course, Quinn has feelings for Quinn, and Zende wants nothing more than to be the man in Paris’ life. “It’s a tangled web, but it’s going to be an entertaining story,” promised the scribe.</p>

22 / 27 <p>“Sarah is finally Sarah again,” <em>Days of Our Lives </em>headwriter Ron Carlivati tells us. “Over time, the question will become who they are as a couple. When Xander is tempted by his darker nature, does he fight that? Does he sort of try making Sarah understand that sometimes, you have to do the wrong things for the right reasons? Because at heart, they are two fundamentally different people.” </p>

23 / 27 <p>As <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Lily becomes an increasingly influential player in the world of big business, Billy might just find himself feeling sidelined. Translation: His podcast listeners are in for a whole lot more stream-of-consciousness manpain. </p>

24 / 27 <p>When last we caught up with <em>Animal Kingdom</em>’s new parents Craig and Renn, they were seeing eye to eye about as well as someone 6’5” tall and someone who’s 4’2”. But judging from the action packed trailer for the series’ swan song, they may be brought closer together by a devastating turn of events: the abduction of their infant son, Nick. (<a href="https://tvline.com/2022/06/02/animal-kingdom-season-6-denis-leary-scott-speedman-returning-video/" target="_blank">Watch the clip here.</a>)</p>

25 / 27 <p>Anna and Laura are determined to get to the bottom of Luke’s murder. Unfortunately, the British beauty may be on the verge of sleeping with the enemy! “Anna believes that the Frenchman that Jennifer Smith encountered is key,” <em>General Hospital </em>co-headwriter Chris Van Etten told <em>Digest. </em>“Little does she realize… Valentin may try to interfere!” </p>

26 / 27 <p><em>Young & Restless </em>headwriter Josh Griffith told <em>Soap Opera Digest</em> that Abby fears her husband’s “total focus [on his career] could pull him away from her and Dominic.” Given that he’s trying to make the late Rey proud, might Chance begin spending time with someone more sympathetic to his cause… like Chelsea, who realized too late how much she cared for Sharon’s husband?</p>