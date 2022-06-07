Credit: FOX; ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Courtesy Albert Camicioli/Johnson Production Group/Sven Boecker

It’s a magical time of year.

It won’t be long before Summer officially kicks off but don’t let the sun and heat fool you… Come Friday, July 1, the Hallmark Channel will whisk fans back into the cold with holiday movies all month long, including three all-new premieres, starring some familiar faces.

Take note of the details and air dates for the new features below, which will be sprinkled in amongst some of the network’s past holiday favorites…

My Grown-Up Christmas List

When Calls the Heart faves Kevin McGarry (Nathan) and Kayla Wallace (Fiona) team up again as Luke, a military man, and Taylor, a journalist, who share a special bond that only grows over the course of several Christmases that they spend together — and apart. Don’t miss the romance on Saturday, July 9, at 8 pm.

Campfire Christmas

One Life to Live’s Corbin Bleu (Jeffrey) and Tori Anderson shine together as romance is rekindled for a woman and her closest friends after her parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before selling their beloved family-owned summer camp. Tune in on Saturday, July 16, at 8 pm.

Christmas in Toyland

Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch lead the cast as a toy store data analyst tries to save hundreds of jobs before Christmas in order to help keep the in-store experience alive. Watch the final premiere on Saturday, July 23, at 8 pm.

Stay tuned for sneak peek videos, which will be added when they are released, and watch a preview for the special event to come.

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube