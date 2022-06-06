News Roundup: Secrets Revealed, Romances on the Rocks and A New Vixen Rising and
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Sheila may be locked up (for now!), but if the folks on The Bold and the Beautiful aren’t careful, they may have another psychotic mama on their hands who could give the former nurse a run for her money!
- As Eric weighs his options, John McCook gave us his own hint as to whom he thinks his character should choose. But that’s only if Eric sticks around!
- It seems inevitable that Finn will wake up… what’s a bit less clear is to whom he’ll return once he comes out of his coma!
- Krista Allen (Taylor) explains why it’s taken so long for the show to put her exactly where she truly belongs!
- Katherine Kelly Lang may still be recovering, but that hasn’t stopped her from returning to work as Brooke. She’s just looking a bit different right now!
Not a lot happened plot-wise on last week’s episodes of Bold & Beautiful, but Richard points out that they served to set up some potentially big stuff for next week. Plus, that big Carter moment… and what we really, really need tvo see Brooke and Taylor do!
What Went Down Last Week: Finn began showing signs of life right as Steffy packed up the kids and headed overseas. Liam was shocked, but supportive, while Thomas told Hope he loves her. Brooke found Taylor eating takeout with Ridge, who sent the stunned blonde back home — where Deacon was on hand rant about her terrible husband. Carter bandied about the idea of committing to Paris. Quinn was appalled, which led to them going over their feelings for each other again. While that was happening, Donna asked Eric to leave his wife!
Days of Our Lives
- We know, we know, EJami fans are anxious to see them reunite. But there are others out there who are starting to think maybe, just maybe, Belle might be worthy competition!
- We’ve already seen Ghost Bo and we know he’ll be making more appearances on Beyond Salem, but could this just be the start of something more permanent? See what Peter Reckell had to say about Bo’s future!
- After almost 40 years together, Stephen Nichols (Steve) can still leave his wife speechless. Need proof? Well, good news, because he captured a surprise moment for us all to see!
- Bill Hayes just marked his 97th birthday, and it’s clear nothing is slowing him or Doug down! Soaps.com celebrated with a tribute to the daytime legend as we learned the secret to his incredible longevity.
Thanks to a number of preemptions, it was an all-too short week for Days of Our Lives, but Curtis still found plenty to talk about as he spotted a number of train wrecks heading our way between Leo’s revenge, Belle and EJ’s growing closeness and Jan’s never-ending shenanigans!
What Went Down Last Week: Xander brought Sarah to Mickey’s grave where she remembered everything about their life together and they reunited. Leo turned to Gwen in prison to team up against Chad and Abigail, who began trying for another baby. Belle served Shawn legal separation papers, while Jan asked Marlena to help her like she did Ben. And hot off a run-in with Eric, Nicole told Rafe she wanted to get married next week!
General Hospital
- Joshua Benard made his reappearance as a surprisingly empathetic Adam this week, but as for what the future holds, the actor is game for anything!
- Cassandra James opened up about her often lonely, but incredibly important, journey through Hollywood to make it to General Hospital‘s Terry.
- Love was in the air as Laura Wright (Carly) shared some gorgeously “sun-kissed” photos with beau Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter), and Johnny Wactor (Brando) gave us a dizzying peek at his one-year anniversary with his girlfriend.
- We got a reunion we never saw coming when two of the show’s Emmy-winning alums made it clear that “the girls are back in town!”
The hookup we’ve seen coming for ages finally happened when Esme and Nikolas hopped into the sack together, and Dustin is already eager to move on. On the plus side, he notes in this week’s General Hospital column, Cody’s entrance made a definite splash, and at least we got at least a little “Vanna!”
What Went Down Last Week: The judge denied Nina’s petition for visitation rights with Wiley, and Carly — having received the DNA test results — decided to keep the fact that Nina and Willow are mother and daughter a secret. Nina was going to leave Port Charles forever, but Sonny convinced her to stay. Thinking Ava had left him, Nikolas gave into Esme’s flirtations and they made love. Then Ava returned wanting to make their marriage work and even invited Esme and Spencer to stay at Wyndemere. At the Social Setups mixer, Cody Bell, an old friend of Dante’s from childhood, parachuted out of the sky and knocked Britt into the Metro Court swimming pool. When Sam offered to set Cody up with a job, it appeared Dante was uncomfortable with the idea of the guy sticking around.
The Young and the Restless
Phyllis may have overplayed her hand when she hopped into bed with Jack as part of her plan to stick it to Diane. Could she be pushing Jack back toward his scheming ex and setting in motion a plot that could upset several other people in the process?
- Elena finally seems to be in a happy place… and here comes trouble in the form of Imani! Can Elena stave off disaster before it’s too late?
- Soaps.com paid tribute to Bryton James on the anniversary of his debut as Devon with a boatload full of photos to sail through.
- As Hunter King (ex-Summer) celebrated her new movie debut this weekend, we’re pretty sure we just witnessed the birth of Hallmark’s next big star!
- Unfortunately, we couldn’t help but wonder if another ofYoung & Restless‘ former leading ladies, Sasha Calle (ex-Lola), was about to have her big movie debut snatched away!
What Went Down This Week: Diane managed to cause problems between Phyllis and Jack without even trying when her mere presence drove Red back to her old ways. Allie and Noah spent more time together. Imani told Amanda to back off when she warned her against pursuing Nate. Kyle — thanks to a nudge from Summer and Victor — served a horrified Ashland with a restraining order to stay away from Harrison. At week’s end, Victoria returned from her spa vacay just as her estranged hubby was packing his bags to leave town after run-ins with Sharon, Adam and Victor!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Eric has been having his proverbial cake and eating it too, but in this week’s Bold & Beautiful preview, it looks as if he’s going to have to make a decision!
- It’s time for Chanel to make her choice! Will she go with Johnny or Allie? That’s far from clear in Days of Our Lives‘ weekly preview, but one thing we can tell is there’s about to be plenty of drama! Throw in Sonny pushing Leo’s buttons and Lucas decking EJ, and it’s clear this week in Salem will be one for the books!
- Victoria has long been a bit of a daddy’s girl, but what she does in this week’s Young & Restless preview could wind up turning their relationship upside down! Will Victor put a stop to her latest plan?
Check out our then-and-now photo gallery of Young & Restless alums to spot a number of familiar faces from all over daytime!