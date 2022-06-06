News mashup jack phyllis nina carly donna eric sami belle
Plus, previews of what’s coming next! 

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Grace protest B&B

Sheila may be locked up (for now!), but if the folks on The Bold and the Beautiful aren’t careful, they may have another psychotic mama on their hands who could give the former nurse a run for her money!

Not a lot happened plot-wise on last week’s episodes of Bold & Beautiful, but Richard points out that they served to set up some potentially big stuff for next week. Plus, that big Carter moment… and what we really, really need tvo see Brooke and Taylor do!

What Went Down Last Week: Finn began showing signs of life right as Steffy packed up the kids and headed overseas. Liam was shocked, but supportive, while Thomas told Hope he loves her. Brooke found Taylor eating takeout with Ridge, who sent the stunned blonde back home — where Deacon was on hand rant about her terrible husband. Carter bandied about the idea of committing to Paris. Quinn was appalled, which led to them going over their feelings for each other again. While that was happening, Donna asked Eric to leave his wife!

Days of Our Lives

Allie looks annoyed as Johnny explains over drinks with Chanel and Tripp on Days of Our Lives

Romantic triangles are the bread and butter of soaps, but a quadrangle as complex as what Days of Our Lives‘ Johnny, Chanel, Allie and Tripp are mixed up in is a far rarer beast! When Chanel is put on the spot, are we finally going to find out who ends up with whom?

Thanks to a number of preemptions, it was an all-too short week for Days of Our Lives, but Curtis still found plenty to talk about as he spotted a number of train wrecks heading our way between Leo’s revenge, Belle and EJ’s growing closeness and Jan’s never-ending shenanigans!

What Went Down Last Week: Xander brought Sarah to Mickey’s grave where she remembered everything about their life together and they reunited. Leo turned to Gwen in prison to team up against Chad and Abigail, who began trying for another baby. Belle served Shawn legal separation papers, while Jan asked Marlena to help her like she did Ben. And hot off a run-in with Eric, Nicole told Rafe she wanted to get married next week!

General Hospital

There’s already plenty of drama unfolding between Willow, Michael and Nina… but we suspect a twist could be ahead which will truly shake things up. Find out what the show’s headwriters had to say about what’s headed our way this summer!

The hookup we’ve seen coming for ages finally happened when Esme and Nikolas hopped into the sack together, and Dustin is already eager to move on. On the plus side, he notes in this week’s General Hospital column, Cody’s entrance made a definite splash, and at least we got at least a little “Vanna!”

What Went Down Last Week: The judge denied Nina’s petition for visitation rights with Wiley, and Carly — having received the DNA test results — decided to keep the fact that Nina and Willow are mother and daughter a secret. Nina was going to leave Port Charles forever, but Sonny convinced her to stay. Thinking Ava had left him, Nikolas gave into Esme’s flirtations and they made love. Then Ava returned wanting to make their marriage work and even invited Esme and Spencer to stay at Wyndemere. At the Social Setups mixer, Cody Bell, an old friend of Dante’s from childhood, parachuted out of the sky and knocked Britt into the Metro Court swimming pool.  When Sam offered to set Cody up with a job, it appeared Dante was uncomfortable with the idea of the guy sticking around.

The Young and the Restless

Phyllis, jack see diane Y&R

Phyllis may have overplayed her hand when she hopped into bed with Jack as part of her plan to stick it to Diane. Could she be pushing Jack back toward his scheming ex and setting in motion a plot that could upset several other people in the process?

As Ashland and Victoria get closer to reuniting, Candace believes the potential for some incredible story is just within sight — so long as the show grabs it! But that, she notes in this week’s column, is far from guaranteed, seeing as how Young & Restless just can’t seem to find the drama with Elena, Nate, Amanda and Devon!

What Went Down This Week: Diane managed to cause problems between Phyllis and Jack without even trying when her mere presence drove Red back to her old ways. Allie and Noah spent more time together. Imani told Amanda to back off when she warned her against pursuing Nate. Kyle — thanks to a nudge from Summer and Victor — served a horrified Ashland with a restraining order to stay away from Harrison. At week’s end, Victoria returned from her spa vacay just as her estranged hubby was packing his bags to leave town after run-ins with Sharon, Adam and Victor!

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

  • Eric has been having his proverbial cake and eating it too, but in this week’s Bold & Beautiful preview, it looks as if he’s going to have to make a decision!
  • It’s time for Chanel to make her choice! Will she go with Johnny or Allie? That’s far from clear in Days of Our Lives‘ weekly preview, but one thing we can tell is there’s about to be plenty of drama! Throw in Sonny pushing Leo’s buttons and Lucas decking EJ, and it’s clear this week in Salem will be one for the books!
  • Victoria has long been a bit of a daddy’s girl, but what she does in this week’s Young & Restless preview could wind up turning their relationship upside down! Will Victor put a stop to her latest plan?

