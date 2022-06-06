Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2); Jill Johnson/JPI; ABC screenshot (2)

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila may be locked up (for now!), but if the folks on The Bold and the Beautiful aren’t careful, they may have another psychotic mama on their hands who could give the former nurse a run for her money!

As Eric weighs his options, John McCook gave us his own hint as to whom he thinks his character should choose. But that’s only if Eric sticks around!

It seems inevitable that Finn will wake up… what’s a bit less clear is to whom he’ll return once he comes out of his coma!

Krista Allen (Taylor) explains why it’s taken so long for the show to put her exactly where she truly belongs!

Katherine Kelly Lang may still be recovering, but that hasn’t stopped her from returning to work as Brooke. She’s just looking a bit different right now!

Not a lot happened plot-wise on last week’s episodes of Bold & Beautiful, but Richard points out that they served to set up some potentially big stuff for next week. Plus, that big Carter moment… and what we really, really need tvo see Brooke and Taylor do!

What Went Down Last Week: Finn began showing signs of life right as Steffy packed up the kids and headed overseas. Liam was shocked, but supportive, while Thomas told Hope he loves her. Brooke found Taylor eating takeout with Ridge, who sent the stunned blonde back home — where Deacon was on hand rant about her terrible husband. Carter bandied about the idea of committing to Paris. Quinn was appalled, which led to them going over their feelings for each other again. While that was happening, Donna asked Eric to leave his wife!

Days of Our Lives

Romantic triangles are the bread and butter of soaps, but a quadrangle as complex as what Days of Our Lives‘ Johnny, Chanel, Allie and Tripp are mixed up in is a far rarer beast! When Chanel is put on the spot, are we finally going to find out who ends up with whom

Thanks to a number of preemptions, it was an all-too short week for Days of Our Lives, but Curtis still found plenty to talk about as he spotted a number of train wrecks heading our way between Leo’s revenge, Belle and EJ’s growing closeness and Jan’s never-ending shenanigans!

What Went Down Last Week: Xander brought Sarah to Mickey’s grave where she remembered everything about their life together and they reunited. Leo turned to Gwen in prison to team up against Chad and Abigail, who began trying for another baby. Belle served Shawn legal separation papers, while Jan asked Marlena to help her like she did Ben. And hot off a run-in with Eric, Nicole told Rafe she wanted to get married next week!