Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2); Jill Johnson/JPI; ABC screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

While we’ve been focused on Ridge’s ongoing Brooke/Taylor drama, Bold & Beautiful headwriter Bradley Bell promises we’re soon going to be seeing more of three other eligible bachelors as Deacon, Thomas and Bill get a turn in the spotlight.

This week saw Bold & Beautiful wrapping up May sweeps with a shocker as they revealed that Finn’s alive. But Richard suspects there will be a Liam-sized roadblock between Steffy and her undead husband. Plus, we’re looking at the best and worst of the show’s May sweeps storylines.

What Went Down Last Week: Bill was brought into the loop on Sheila’s crimes against Steffy but was mostly concerned with trashing Ridge for not going back to Brooke. Taylor and Brooke, after a brief moment of mutual understanding, ended up clashing over Ridge in Eric’s living room. Paris stood up to her mother on the matter of her love life, only to find Carter behind closed doors talking to Quinn — and questioned if their affair was ongoing. Finally, in a shocking reveal, we learned that Finn was alive and in a coma, and being tended to by his adoptive mother, Li, who is hellbent on bringing him back and was none too pleased to see Liam hugging her son’s wife!

Days of Our Lives

Sarah and Xander are inching their way toward a reunion, and with Eric back in the picture, it sure seems as if he and Nicole will reconnect. (Sorry, Rafe!) That’s how it seems, but what but if the show decides to take a major zig instead of a zag

May sweeps wrapped up in Salem this week without any big surprises (unless you count a video call from Kristen), so Curtis figured it was a good time to dive into how Days of Our Lives handled the yearly spring event. And while we didn’t get any great reveals in this last stretch, we did learn that virtually no couple will be safe as May’s effects ripple out into the summer.

What Went Down Last Week: Even as Paulina continued to insist that she’d shot TR, others began to realize Lani actually killed her dad. With Sarah refusing to forgive Xander for the long-ago baby switch, he turned to ex-wife Chanel for advice. Eric found out the African town he’d been helping wasn’t interested in having him come back given several members of his family had been possessed. Jake fell into bed with Ava, while Gabi wound up sleeping with a besotted Li. Rafe proposed to Nicole. Leo drugged Sonny and made it appear they’d spent the night together. Will returned to Salem. EJ comforted Belle with a kiss.