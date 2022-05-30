News Roundup: Long-Awaited Reunions, Unexpected Exits and Rating May Sweeps
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
While we’ve been focused on Ridge’s ongoing Brooke/Taylor drama, Bold & Beautiful headwriter Bradley Bell promises we’re soon going to be seeing more of three other eligible bachelors as Deacon, Thomas and Bill get a turn in the spotlight.
- Speaking of Ridge’s lady dilemma, Krista Allen managed to convince Katherine Kelly Lang to go along with her idea as to the wild direction Brooke and Taylor’s feud should go!
- A whole lotta fans are saying “I told you so!” now that the show has revealed Finn really is alive! Meanwhile, we’ve got a whole lot of unanswered questions about Li’s actions and what will happen next.
- We thought Sheila’s goose was cooked, but what could Finn’s return mean for his mom’s future?
- Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber) had to face every parent’s worst nightmare as her newborn son was hospitalized. Our thoughts are still with little Killian and his parents as they’ve been trying to figure out what’s wrong.
This week saw Bold & Beautiful wrapping up May sweeps with a shocker as they revealed that Finn’s alive. But Richard suspects there will be a Liam-sized roadblock between Steffy and her undead husband. Plus, we’re looking at the best and worst of the show’s May sweeps storylines.
What Went Down Last Week: Bill was brought into the loop on Sheila’s crimes against Steffy but was mostly concerned with trashing Ridge for not going back to Brooke. Taylor and Brooke, after a brief moment of mutual understanding, ended up clashing over Ridge in Eric’s living room. Paris stood up to her mother on the matter of her love life, only to find Carter behind closed doors talking to Quinn — and questioned if their affair was ongoing. Finally, in a shocking reveal, we learned that Finn was alive and in a coma, and being tended to by his adoptive mother, Li, who is hellbent on bringing him back and was none too pleased to see Liam hugging her son’s wife!
Days of Our Lives
- As we said farewell to Ghost Bo, we got to say hello to Salem’s adorable “new” Bo!
- Sure, all the devil stuff may have been crazy, but remember how bonkers that whole Melaswen story was? Revisit one of Days of Our Lives‘ weirdest twists on the 18th anniversary of the biggest back-from-the-dead story ever.
- Camila Banus and Galen Gering gave us a backstage taste of Gabi and Rafe’s relationship in a hilarious video.
- Carson Boatman (Johnny) turned more than a few heads when he decided to perform his own poolside “experiment.” But after seeing the results, we’re going to have to find some water to cool down!
May sweeps wrapped up in Salem this week without any big surprises (unless you count a video call from Kristen), so Curtis figured it was a good time to dive into how Days of Our Lives handled the yearly spring event. And while we didn’t get any great reveals in this last stretch, we did learn that virtually no couple will be safe as May’s effects ripple out into the summer.
What Went Down Last Week: Even as Paulina continued to insist that she’d shot TR, others began to realize Lani actually killed her dad. With Sarah refusing to forgive Xander for the long-ago baby switch, he turned to ex-wife Chanel for advice. Eric found out the African town he’d been helping wasn’t interested in having him come back given several members of his family had been possessed. Jake fell into bed with Ava, while Gabi wound up sleeping with a besotted Li. Rafe proposed to Nicole. Leo drugged Sonny and made it appear they’d spent the night together. Will returned to Salem. EJ comforted Belle with a kiss.
General Hospital
- Things ain’t going so great for Trina and Spencer… but new guy Rory just might help her get over the Cassadine heir!
- There’s a few cast shakeups ahead, as we learned Chris Van Etten is on the way out as Chet, and Brando’s getting a new face.
- It looks like there’s trouble heading for Brook Lynn and Chase, but luckily, there’s a way they can easily head it off.
- At least things are going better for Josh Swickard in real-life, as he celebrated his ladylove on her special day.
Dustin had to admit he was disappointed by much of General Hospital‘s May sweeps. Liz is heading off-screen to deal with her problems, Carly’s just sitting on the DNA results, and Nina’s visitation hearing has just left him with a headache!
What Went Down Last Week: Faced with the fact that Liz was the one tormenting herself while sleepwalking, Kevin arranged for her to stay in Shadybrook temporarily. Nina’s hearing for visitation rights to Wiley got underway, with Sonny testifying on Nina’s behalf. Carly learned the DNA results on Nina and Willow were ready but delayed picking them up. Victor returned to Port Charles, dismayed to find Ava and Nikolas’ marriage was on the rocks. And Ava feared she may have overplayed her hand with Nikolas, who was playing right into Esme’s plans.
The Young and the Restless
When Michelle Stafford joined Soaps.com for an exclusive interview, she laid out the Young & Restless plot twist that would make Phyllis “putty” in Victor’s hands. But could it ever really come to pass?
- Given Nikki and Diane’s already bumpy past, has Victor’s ex been playing with fire since she made her big Genoa City return from the dead?
- This past week was one for the history books as we celebrated the much-missed Doug Davidson’s debut as Paul, and looked back at the death that devastated not just Nick and Sharon, but us as well!
- Melissa Ordway (Abby) invited us along for a real-life daddy/daughter singalong that was just what we needed to brighten our day.
- We joined Jason Thompson (Billy) in celebrating his son’s birthday as only we could — with a look back at his life in pictures!
What Went Down This Week: Victor shut down Ashland’s apology tour and remained determined to get rid of the man, despite Victoria’s insistence that she was moving on. Chelsea had a meltdown that left Adam hella concerned that she was going down a road he’d seen once too many times. Elena warned Nate that Imani was coming for him, Chance noticed the bond between Dom’s bio-parents, and Kyle finally made a decision about his mother. Phyllis was appalled to learn Kyle had asked Diane to stay and warned Summer that her evil mother-in-law would make Kyle miserable and wind up destroying his marriage.
In Other News…
We got a bit of a One Life to Live fix when Kristen Alderson shared a super throwback to Starr’s family that had us missing the Manning clan in a big way.
- May 24th was Brother’s Day (Yes, that’s a thing!), so we marked the day with a gallery of your favorite daytime stars and their real-life bros!
Emmy season is just about here, so we figured it would be a great time to look at some of the best acceptance speeches in daytime history!
- We sadly had to say farewell to two daytime alums this past week, as Guiding Light‘s Lee Lawson passed away at 81 and Another World‘s Ray Liotta shocked us all when he died at just 67.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Quinn and Carter have been dancing around each other for some time now, but if this week’s Bold & Beautiful preview is any indication, they may soon be dancing together!
- Things may be coming to a head between Belle and Shawn in this week’s Days of Our Lives‘ preview, as she gives into temptation with EJ and her hubby wonders if she’s ready for a divorce! Plus, could Abby and Chad be expecting once again?
- Watch out, Elena, because in this week’s Young & Restless preview it’s painfully clear that Imani has set her sites on your man. But what is it that Nate has to confess?
As we head into Memorial Day week, join us in looking back at the soap stars we’ve lost so far in 2022.