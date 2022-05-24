Credit: CBS screenshot

She was a “fine actress and a super generous friend”

We are saddened to report that daytime has lost another actress… Lee Lawson, who will be remembered for having played Guiding Light’s Bea Reardon, has passed away. Her friend, Marian Hailey-Moss, announced the news via her Facebook on Monday, May 23, and shared, “My down-to-earth, sassy smart and beautiful friend Lee Lawson is telling it like it is in a better place. A fine actress and a super generous friend. I’ll meet you there Lee!”

Lawson began her career playing Barbara Sterling on the CBS soap Love of Life in 1965. From there she appeared briefly on ABC’s One Life to Live as Wanda Webb Wolek in 1979 and went on to turn up in a few primetime series before making her mark in Springfield as Bea on Guiding Light from 1981 to 1990.

Longtime Guiding Light fans will recall that Bea owned and operated the 7th Street boarding house as a way to support herself and her seven children after her husband apparently left his family behind. Known for her no-holds-barred advice, she was a friend to many. However, after Bea learned that her husband hadn’t left them, but had been murdered, she left Springfield to travel the world and later returned the following year before moving away to Boston with her youngest son.

Soaps.com sends Lawson’s family and friends our deepest condolences. Join us as we look back at some of her time on the CBS soap through this video filled with Springfield highlights.

