News Roundup: Revenge Gone Wrong, Real-Life Tragedies and the Shocking Rumor That Has Days Fans Buzzing
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
When The Bold and the Beautiful reminded viewers that Brooke and Ridge were “destiny,” fans had a thing or two to say on the topic! But will Brooke reunite with her longtime love or head in a completely different direction and choose a man none of us were expecting?
- Bold & Beautiful caught us all off guard with the reveal of Donna and Eric’s affair, but John McCook has promised some “big resolutions” headed our way in the Donna/Eric/Quinn/Carter quadrangle! How will things shake out when it’s all over?
- After everything that went down last week, there’s no way Sheila could possibly get out of this mess! At least, we’re pretty sure there isn’t…
- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood finally dropped the news we’d all been waiting for with a gender reveal done as only Steffy’s portrayer could!
- Apparently, spring is a time for injuries! Krista Allen explained why she (and Taylor) are wearing a bandage, while Katherine Kelly Lang opened up about the folks who stopped by to lift her spirits while she recovered from her broken ankle.
Even as Bold & Beautiful‘s Ridge and Taylor were working hard to erase Thomas’ sins, our own Richard thinks perhaps it’s time to get the young man some help. Meanwhile, Brooke didn’t learn from her mistakes, and it just might come back to bite her in the butt!
What Went Down Last Week: Sheila was hauled off in handcuffs after confessing, not only to shooting Steffy and Finn, but also to pushing Brooke off the wagon. Ridge was furious that Brooke was duped into drinking and later confronted Thomas about keeping the secret. The Spencer men dished on Brooke’s love life, and wouldn’t you know it, Bill has something in common with Deacon, who railed about Ridge not deserving La Logan’s love. Finally, Brooke paid Sheila a visit in jail, which resulted in threats being traded and ended with the madwoman letting out an evil cackle as she promised she’d be back.
Days of Our Lives
- On Brady’s, er, 30th birthday, we took a look back at the heartthrob’s life in photos.
- Alison Sweeney (Sami) helped us to celebrate one of our favorite holidays with an adorable post about her furry traveling companion!
- Freddie Smith opened up about the person who betrayed him and stole the money he’d earned while playing Sonny.
- Love was in the air as Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) gave us a rare look at his private life by wishing his ladylove a happy birthday, while Lindsay Arnold (Allie) introduced us to her own Mr. Right!
The big showdown with Satan was certainly stuffed full of special effects, but Curtis has had a tough time figuring out what the lasting effects of the whole saga were. Elsewhere, the show got back to some old-fashioned daytime drama as Lani, Paulina and Xander all struggled with the burden of their secrets — and the life-changing realities of them coming to light!
What Went Down Last Week: After Ciara defeated the devil with a little help from Ghost Bo, Satan threatened to kill Allie. Tripp invited the devil to jump into his body and then leapt out the window. He died, but was resurrected by Ghost Bo. Tripp then confessed his love to Allie, who was still conflicted over her feelings for Chanel. Lani confessed to Eli that she killed TR, but her husband suggested she let Paulina take the fall. Xander ran all over town trying to keep Mickey’s death from Sarah, but Eric shared news that left her in tears. Gabi was ousted from DiMera, but Kristen’s surprise video appearance promised to change things.
General Hospital
- Esme better watch her back, because while she’s busy causing trouble for Nikolas, Maura West made it clear that Ava is more than up to the task of making her pay!
- Sparks are about to fly between Alexis and a new gentleman caller, but what does Nancy Lee Grahn think about the pairing? As you can imagine, she let us know!
- After a fire erupted in her home, Kelly Monaco (Sam) had a word of caution to share about the horrible experience.
- On the crushing anniversary of BJ’s death, Soaps.com looked back at the loss that just about broke us.
It looks like Dustin’s fears were right as General Hospital‘s whole haunted Liz storyline took a turn for the predictable. Worse, he’s still finding Marshall’s story to be a complete snooze, but at least Spencer finally opening up to Sam may have put him on the right track!
What Went Down Last Week: Spencer confided in Sam that he was working to help Trina and gave the PI the name of Esme’s nanny in Europe. Nikolas continued to support Esme, leading Ava to offer Spencer some of his trust fund if he and his girlfriend moved out of Wyndemere. After another encounter with Michael, Sonny told Nina he would speak up for her at the visitation hearing. Just as Brook Lynn and Chase were about to confess their feelings for one another, her former producer Linc interrupted and revealed he owned the rights to all of her songs. Finn and Cam discovered Liz in a sleepwalking trance and vandalizing Violet’s drawings.
The Young and the Restless
Sharon’s still mourning the loss of Rey, but it looks like The Young and the Restless is already testing out a new romance for the widow. Oddly enough, it’s one we could get behind — but that doesn’t mean we’re feeling good about it!
- The “Teriah” wedding was the event of the season, and between Camryn Grimes (Mariah) walking us through the day and a slew of photos and videos courtesy of the cast, we got to see how the magical moment all came together!
- Eileen Davidson and Beth Maitland marked 40 years at Young & Restless with an on-set celebration you don’t want to miss!
- Eric Braeden didn’t hold back as he explained that before he fell in love with Victor, he used to detest the idea of working in daytime.
- Nick has had more than his share of love and loss, but there’s one ex with whom Joshua Morrow wishes his alter-ego could reconnect.
What Went Down This Week: Mariah and Tessa tied the knot in a groovy 70s-themed wedding that brought their loved ones together. Diane showed up uninvited and managed to finagle Kyle into re-introducing her to Summer. Phyllis took her relationship with Jack to the next level as the two had sex. The aggravation of Diane made unlikely allies of Ashland and Phyllis. But karma kept coming for Ashland, who was barred from seeing Harrison after Kyle and Summer discovered he’d faked his cancer. And Esther contemplated a romantic future after getting a hit on a dating app!
In Other News…
-
There’s big news out of the Yellowstone universe as the show reveals when it will return for part 1 of Season 5. Plus, is Han Solo really joining the Dutton family?
-
It was a sad week for soap fans after As the World Turns and One Life to Live alum Marnie Schulenberg passed away at the heartbreaking age of 37.
- Station 19‘s finale left us with not just one, but two big cliffhangers that have already got us counting the days until its fall return!
- General Hospital‘s Cynthia Watros (Nina) opened up about a former Guiding Light co-star who she wishes she’d gotten to know better.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- As if things between Shawn and Belle weren’t bad enough, we’re pretty sure they’re about to get worse after Shawn confronts EJ for trying to steal his wife in this week’s Days of Our Lives preview!
- Nikki and Diane have never gotten along (remember that whole “murder” thing?), but it looks like their animosity is about to hit new heights when the two throw down in a fight in this week’s Young & Restless preview!
Keep an eye out for familiar faces from all your favorite soaps as you check out our photo gallery of the top 25 Young & Restless couples of all time!