news mashup, brooke, sharon, chad abby, michael sonny marnie schulenberg
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI, George DeSota/JPI, ABC, CBS screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next! 

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke confesses to Ridge BB

When The Bold and the Beautiful reminded viewers that Brooke and Ridge were “destiny,” fans had a thing or two to say on the topic! But will Brooke reunite with her longtime love or head in a completely different direction and choose a man none of us were expecting?

Even as Bold & Beautiful‘s Ridge and Taylor were working hard to erase Thomas’ sins, our own Richard thinks perhaps it’s time to get the young man some help. Meanwhile, Brooke didn’t learn from her mistakes, and it just might come back to bite her in the butt!

What Went Down Last Week: Sheila was hauled off in handcuffs after confessing, not only to shooting Steffy and Finn, but also to pushing Brooke off the wagon. Ridge was furious that Brooke was duped into drinking and later confronted Thomas about keeping the secret. The Spencer men dished on Brooke’s love life, and wouldn’t you know it, Bill has something in common with Deacon, who railed about Ridge not deserving La Logan’s love. Finally, Brooke paid Sheila a visit in jail, which resulted in threats being traded and ended with the madwoman letting out an evil cackle as she promised she’d be back.

Days of Our Lives

Chad and Abigail looking pensive at Thanksgiving on Days of Our Lives

For months, fans have been buzzing — even more so than usual — about a rumor making the rounds: Is Days of Our Lives really going to behead much-loved heroine Abby DiMera? We asked headwriter Ron Carlivati exactly that. Plus, check out the Chad/Abby sex scenes which never made it onto the show!

The big showdown with Satan was certainly stuffed full of special effects, but Curtis has had a tough time figuring out what the lasting effects of the whole saga were. Elsewhere, the show got back to some old-fashioned daytime drama as Lani, Paulina and Xander all struggled with the burden of their secrets — and the life-changing realities of them coming to light!

What Went Down Last Week: After Ciara defeated the devil with a little help from Ghost Bo, Satan threatened to kill Allie. Tripp invited the devil to jump into his body and then leapt out the window. He died, but was resurrected by Ghost Bo. Tripp then confessed his love to Allie, who was still conflicted over her feelings for Chanel. Lani confessed to Eli that she killed TR, but her husband suggested she let Paulina take the fall. Xander ran all over town trying to keep Mickey’s death from Sarah, but Eric shared news that left her in tears. Gabi was ousted from DiMera, but Kristen’s surprise video appearance promised to change things.

General Hospital

We all know that Michael is angry — really angry. As far as he’s concerned, Sonny blew up his family for Nina and needs to pay for what he’s done. But rather than doing damage to his dad, we’re pretty sure this revenge obsession is just going to hurt Michael himself!

It looks like Dustin’s fears were right as General Hospital‘s whole haunted Liz storyline took a turn for the predictable. Worse, he’s still finding Marshall’s story to be a complete snooze, but at least Spencer finally opening up to Sam may have put him on the right track!

What Went Down Last Week: Spencer confided in Sam that he was working to help Trina and gave the PI the name of Esme’s nanny in Europe. Nikolas continued to support Esme, leading Ava to offer Spencer some of his trust fund if he and his girlfriend moved out of Wyndemere. After another encounter with Michael, Sonny told Nina he would speak up for her at the visitation hearing. Just as Brook Lynn and Chase were about to confess their feelings for one another, her former producer Linc interrupted and revealed he owned the rights to all of her songs. Finn and Cam discovered Liz in a sleepwalking trance and vandalizing Violet’s drawings.

The Young and the Restless

Sharon Case"The Young and the Restless" Set CBS television CityLos Angeles12/19/19© Howard Wise/jpistudios.com310-657-9661Episode # 11870U.S. Airdate 02/3/20

Sharon’s still mourning the loss of Rey, but it looks like The Young and the Restless is already testing out a new romance for the widow. Oddly enough, it’s one we could get behind — but that doesn’t mean we’re feeling good about it!

Well, “Teriah’s” big wedding has come and gone and it checked just about every box but “drama” for Candace. And while Noah’s new pairing isn’t exactly exciting her, Allison Lanier pulled off one of daytime’s most difficult feats by stepping into Summer’s shoes without missing a beat!

What Went Down This Week: Mariah and Tessa tied the knot in a groovy 70s-themed wedding that brought their loved ones together. Diane showed up uninvited and managed to finagle Kyle into re-introducing her to Summer. Phyllis took her relationship with Jack to the next level as the two had sex. The aggravation of Diane made unlikely allies of Ashland and Phyllis. But karma kept coming for Ashland, who was barred from seeing Harrison after Kyle and Summer discovered he’d faked his cancer. And Esther contemplated a romantic future after getting a hit on a dating app!

In Other News…

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

  • As if things between Shawn and Belle weren’t bad enough, we’re pretty sure they’re about to get worse after Shawn confronts EJ for trying to steal his wife in this week’s Days of Our Lives preview!
  • Nikki and Diane have never gotten along (remember that whole “murder” thing?), but it looks like their animosity is about to hit new heights when the two throw down in a fight in this week’s Young & Restless preview!

Keep an eye out for familiar faces from all your favorite soaps as you check out our photo gallery of the top 25 Young & Restless couples of all time!