Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI, George DeSota/JPI, ABC, CBS screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

When The Bold and the Beautiful reminded viewers that Brooke and Ridge were “destiny,” fans had a thing or two to say on the topic! But will Brooke reunite with her longtime love or head in a completely different direction and choose a man none of us were expecting?

Even as Bold & Beautiful‘s Ridge and Taylor were working hard to erase Thomas’ sins, our own Richard thinks perhaps it’s time to get the young man some help. Meanwhile, Brooke didn’t learn from her mistakes, and it just might come back to bite her in the butt!

What Went Down Last Week: Sheila was hauled off in handcuffs after confessing, not only to shooting Steffy and Finn, but also to pushing Brooke off the wagon. Ridge was furious that Brooke was duped into drinking and later confronted Thomas about keeping the secret. The Spencer men dished on Brooke’s love life, and wouldn’t you know it, Bill has something in common with Deacon, who railed about Ridge not deserving La Logan’s love. Finally, Brooke paid Sheila a visit in jail, which resulted in threats being traded and ended with the madwoman letting out an evil cackle as she promised she’d be back.

Days of Our Lives

For months, fans have been buzzing — even more so than usual — about a rumor making the rounds: Is Days of Our Lives really going to behead much-loved heroine Abby DiMera? We asked headwriter Ron Carlivati exactly that. Plus, check out the Chad/Abby sex scenes which never made it onto the show!

The big showdown with Satan was certainly stuffed full of special effects, but Curtis has had a tough time figuring out what the lasting effects of the whole saga were. Elsewhere, the show got back to some old-fashioned daytime drama as Lani, Paulina and Xander all struggled with the burden of their secrets — and the life-changing realities of them coming to light!

What Went Down Last Week: After Ciara defeated the devil with a little help from Ghost Bo, Satan threatened to kill Allie. Tripp invited the devil to jump into his body and then leapt out the window. He died, but was resurrected by Ghost Bo. Tripp then confessed his love to Allie, who was still conflicted over her feelings for Chanel. Lani confessed to Eli that she killed TR, but her husband suggested she let Paulina take the fall. Xander ran all over town trying to keep Mickey’s death from Sarah, but Eric shared news that left her in tears. Gabi was ousted from DiMera, but Kristen’s surprise video appearance promised to change things.