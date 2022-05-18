When Yellowstone Will *Finally* Return — Plus, Two Big Stars Join Show’s Universe
The show’s biggest season ever will be here before you know it!
Hot on the heels of news that Season 5 of Yellowstone will be split into two parts — all the better to torture us with a mid-season break — comes the development we’ve all been waiting for: Details on exactly when the Dutton clan finally will ride back into our living rooms.
Although the first three seasons saw episodes dropping in June, the newest batch will, like Season 4, begin airing in November. Look for the first new episode to arrive on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13, at 8 p.m. eastern. It will immediately be followed by the debut of Tulsa King, a new series from the brain of Taylor Sheridan, who happens to be the co-creator of Yellowstone.
Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester “Rocky” Stallone as a New York City mafioso who, fresh from a 25-year prison sentence, finds himself exiled to Oklahoma, where he attempts to build a whole new criminal empire. Although debuting on Paramount Network, future episodes of Tulsa will only be available on the Paramount+ streaming network.
Meanwhile, as Sheridan continues to expand the Yellowstone empire, big screen legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will head up the cast of the upcoming 1932. Like previous Yellowstone prequel 1883, the newest chapter in the Dutton family saga will only be available on Paramount+.
According to Paramount, the new series will explore a time “when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plaque the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” No word yet on whether 1932, like 1883 before it, will be a single-season series.
