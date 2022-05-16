Credit: J Graylock/JPI

This wedding has been years in the making!

You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.

Their roles certainly didn’t give them any opportunities to try out the fireworks onscreen — but offscreen was another matter! Sumpter talked about their meeting at a reunion special for the OWN show just last summer. She admitted that James didn’t make the greatest first impression in that makeup room, but by the end of the day, he’d made her laugh so much that she gave him her number.

The two dated throughout their time together on the show, stealing kisses in the dressing room and eventually sharing a daughter, Ella. They got engaged by 2017, and the rest is history!

It’s not hard to see how much the two mean to each other. Back in March, the actress shared a post as James literally swept her off her feet.

“Y’all have no idea the amount of love, patience, kindness, care and understanding this guy has shown me,” she wrote. “So grateful for you. Grateful for therapy. Grateful that you’re my person.”

Then, on May 14, 2022, the Sumpter and James finally tied the knot.

“I got to marry my best friend yesterday,” Sumpter wrote on Instagram with a gorgeous wedding photo. “My heart is so full. Friends and family are everything. All involved made a girls dream come true.”

According to Brides, the two married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, hoping to stay close enough to home in California to make it easy for friends and family to get to, but far enough away for their guests to feel like they were getting a vacation.

“I wanted everybody to have a great time,” Sumpter told Brides. “I really had my friends, my family, my future husband in mind — it wasn’t just for me. It was a real celebration of all the people who have held us up on this journey to make it what it is.”

We’ll add our own congratulations to the chorus of friends, family and fans, as we wish the newlyweds nothing but happiness in the years to come!

