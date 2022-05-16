News Roundup: Life After Death, Big Wedding Previews and Fan-Favorite Returns
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
When some Bold & Beautiful fans suggested that Finn might actually be alive, we scoffedf. But we’re rethinking that thanks to an ever-growing number of clues indicating Steffy might not be as widowed as we’ve been led to believe!
- Sheila’s never been more unhinged than she is right now — but how much danger could her enemies really be in? What’s more, could the next twist in her story take her back over to Young & Restless?
- Jennifer Gareis asked what viewers thought might be next for Donna and Eric, and boy, did y’all answer!
- Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) updated us on her condition after a recent accident sent her not just to the hospital, but straight into surgery!
As usual, Richard had a lot to say about this week’s episodes of Bold & Beautiful… but what’s different is that this week, most of it is positive! From the Sheila/Steffy showdown to Eric’s canoodling with Donna, find out what worked, what’s next and what he would have liked to have seen done different.
What Went Down Last Week: In a stunning moment, Steffy remembered that Sheila had been the one to shoot her and kill Finn. Taylor called Sheila to suggest she come visit Hayes. Once there, the loon was stunned to realize she’d been lured into a trap. Steffy revealed what she’d remembered, but Sheila tried claiming these memories were as false as the ones which had left the widow believing herself married to Liam. Eventually, however, Sheila cracked, admitting her guilt… and trying to blame Steffy for what had gone down! Eric continued to sleep with Donna, but they were almost caught when Quinn Facetimed her husband!
Days of Our Lives
- Satan is definitely on his way out, but that doesn’t mean he’ll go down without a fight. Find out who’ll lose their life in this final battle… not to mention the shocking twist that follows!
- As we wait to see if Sarah’s seemingly not-quite-perfect recovery sends Xander careening back to the dark side, portrayer Paul Telfer has exciting news to share!
- Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) shared the harrowing story and adorable first photos upon finally giving birth after more than a week of pre-labor!
- Greg Vaughan shared an uplifting message, but it may have been a bit overshadowed by the eye-popping photo Eric’s portrayer posted along with it.
The devil’s reign is just about over, but the distasteful way he’s going out left Curtis wishing Days of Our Lives would just get on with it already. On the other hand, he found TR’s death surprisingly satisfying and suspects the Sarah/Xander/Gwen triangle is far from over. Either way, there’s plenty of fallout ahead that will hopefully reset the show back to soapy basics once Satan’s gone.
What Went Down Last Week: Lani shot TR dead, but Paulina confessed to the crime and was arrested. Sarah was restored after she received the antidote, which thrilled Xander and Maggie…Sarah asked for her baby! Ava offered to bust Gwen out of jail, but the schemer chose to have Justin represent her instead. AllieDevil instructed Evan to kill Ben and Ciara, but that only got him arrested. The devil then resurrected Charlie to raise baby Bo after the devil possessed the child. However, Ben and Ciara found them just as the ritual began.
General Hospital
- As the folks at General Hospital prepare to celebrate the show’s 15,000 episode, they shared a cast photo that may have revealed more than they intended about who’s in and who’s out!
- One Life to Live alum Josh Kelly is heading to Port Charles and we’ve got a few Jason-sized theories as to who he might be playing. Of course, William deVry (ex-Julian) has his own thoughts on the matter!
- Carly’s got exactly what she needs to reunite her family — but unfortunately, that would require that she actually do something she’s not likely to do!
- Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) asked for (and received!) support as she battled through a difficult situation..
While the family infighting has ratcheted up in both the Corinthos and Quartermaine clans, Dustin is still finding the Q drama underwhelming. Plus, he isn’t just losing faith in Nikolas, he’s also over the rehashed plotline Spencer’s dad is stuck in as well as the Franco mystery that increasingly seems to be leading toward a widely-predicted conclusion.
What Went Down Last Week: Upon searching Esme’s room, Spencer found notes from her nanny Maggie mentioning her father, as well as a bottle of mysterious pills. Spencer asked Britt about the pills, only to learn they were dangerous opioids. As Drew and Michael continued with their plan to merge ELQ and Aurora, Valentin felt Ned could be his ticket to staying on as CEO. Willow took a DNA test and learned that Harmony was not her biological mother, while Carly stole a glass Nina drank from to run her own DNA test to confirm if Nina was her mother. Psychic Chelsea channeled Franco, who spoke to Liz and told her to keep her eyes open. Chelsea also felt a dark presence in the house that didn’t approve of the new family being made within the walls.
The Young and the Restless
Get ready, because this week Mariah and Tessa will finally tie the knot. And as Camryn Grimes (Mariah) tells it, the big day will be everything fans have been hoping for. Plus, find out which cast member she specifically wished could have been in attendance.
- Michael and Lauren have been through a lot over the years, but there may be a threat coming their way neither is prepared for!
- Sharon’s still grieving the loss of Rey, but there may be someone waiting in the wings who wouldn’t just sweep her off her feet, but also drive the Newmans crazy!
- In a Soaps.com exclusive, Michael Corbett makes us wonder if the dastardly David Kimble is quite as dead as we’ve long thought!
- Christel Khalil (Lily) gave us some insight into the love of her life as she shared a heartfelt message with her fiancé on a very special day.
After what went down last week on Young & Restless, Candace was left wondering if there might be an “Ashtoria” reunion in the cards. That could certainly lead to plenty of excitement, which is something she’s still finding lacking when it comes to Diane’s lackluster return and the Winters family non-drama.
What Went Down This Week: Diane survived a grilling from the Abbott clan and ran into Michael. Allie surprised Jack by showing up at his door and opening up about her mother. Kyle agreed to stay in town and officiate Mariah’s wedding. Tessa’s sister, Crystal arrived ahead of the nuptials and the two caught up. Sharon allowed Chelsea to join them to say goodbye to Rey, and Sally and Adam cooked up a plan to reunite Victoria and Ashland as a means to an end — taking over Newman Enterprises completely!
In Other News…
- Rejoice, Ryan Paevey fans, because General Hospital‘s former Nathan has just signed a great new deal!
- General Hospital‘s Cameron Mathison (Drew) gave us a peek into his holiday traditions as he shared some behind-the-scenes fun from his GAC Family Christmas film!
- Loving‘s beloved Roya Megnot passed away at the tragically young age of 46. On the anniversary of her death, Soaps.com celebrated the woman who gave us one of daytime’s greatest gold-digging vixens.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- It’s always darkest before dawn, but as Ben, Ciara and Steve face down their demons (literally!) in this week’s Days of Our Lives preview can a heavenly visit from Bo save the day?
- There’s a whole lotta love in the air this week as Young & Restless‘ Mariah and Tessa finally tie the knot. But there’s also an unexpected twist or two… including who catches the bouquet!
- Sheila’s finally going to pay for what she did to Finn and Steffy… or is she? This week’s Bold & Beautiful preview seems to indicate that this story is far from over!
