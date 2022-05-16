Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI, ABC screenshot, Hallmark Channel

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

When some Bold & Beautiful fans suggested that Finn might actually be alive, we scoffedf. But we’re rethinking that thanks to an ever-growing number of clues indicating Steffy might not be as widowed as we’ve been led to believe!

As usual, Richard had a lot to say about this week’s episodes of Bold & Beautiful… but what’s different is that this week, most of it is positive! From the Sheila/Steffy showdown to Eric’s canoodling with Donna, find out what worked, what’s next and what he would have liked to have seen done different.

What Went Down Last Week: In a stunning moment, Steffy remembered that Sheila had been the one to shoot her and kill Finn. Taylor called Sheila to suggest she come visit Hayes. Once there, the loon was stunned to realize she’d been lured into a trap. Steffy revealed what she’d remembered, but Sheila tried claiming these memories were as false as the ones which had left the widow believing herself married to Liam. Eventually, however, Sheila cracked, admitting her guilt… and trying to blame Steffy for what had gone down! Eric continued to sleep with Donna, but they were almost caught when Quinn Facetimed her husband!

Days of Our Lives

It turns out there really is life after the devil! In a Soaps.com exclusive, Days of Our Lives‘ headwriter Ron Carlivati previews a future that we can pretty much guarantee fans will love!

The devil’s reign is just about over, but the distasteful way he’s going out left Curtis wishing Days of Our Lives would just get on with it already. On the other hand, he found TR’s death surprisingly satisfying and suspects the Sarah/Xander/Gwen triangle is far from over. Either way, there’s plenty of fallout ahead that will hopefully reset the show back to soapy basics once Satan’s gone.

What Went Down Last Week: Lani shot TR dead, but Paulina confessed to the crime and was arrested. Sarah was restored after she received the antidote, which thrilled Xander and Maggie…Sarah asked for her baby! Ava offered to bust Gwen out of jail, but the schemer chose to have Justin represent her instead. AllieDevil instructed Evan to kill Ben and Ciara, but that only got him arrested. The devil then resurrected Charlie to raise baby Bo after the devil possessed the child. However, Ben and Ciara found them just as the ritual began.