On Friday, June 24, the cast and crews of Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless gathered to hear who would be taking home a golden statuette for their work in 2021.

It was another exciting year as fans were able to once again watch the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards telecast on CBS, and like always, Soaps.com is here to deliver the winners to those who couldn’t tune in.

Join us as we congratulate all of the soaps and their stars who were honored for their work in daytime television in 2021 — and without further ado, here are your 2022 Daytime Emmy Award winners bolded and asterisked below:

Outstanding Drama

Beyond Salem

Bold & Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

*General Hospital

Young & Restless

Outstanding Drama Writing Team

Beyond Salem

*Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Young & Restless

Outstanding Drama Directing Team

Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives

*General Hospital

Young & Restless

Outstanding Lead Actor

Peter Bergman (Jack, Young & Restless)

Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days of Our Lives)

*John McCook (Eric, Bold & Beautiful)

James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives)

Jason Thompson (Billy, Young & Restless)

Outstanding Lead Actress

Marci Miller (Abigail, Days of Our Lives)

*Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Young & Restless)

Cynthia Watros (Nina, General Hospital)

Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital)

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days of Our Lives)

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Bryton James (Devon, Young & Restless)

*Jeff Kober (Cyrus, General Hospital)

Aaron D. Spears (Justin, Bold & Beautiful)

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, General Hospital)

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Young & Restless)

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, Bold & Beautiful)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, Days of Our Lives)

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Young & Restless)

*Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, General Hospital)

Outstanding Younger Performer

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, Days of Our Lives)

*Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, General Hospital)

Alyvia Alyn Lind, (ex-Faith, Young & Restless)

William Lipton (Cameron, General Hospital)

Sydney Mikayla, (ex-Trina, General Hospital)

Outstanding Guest Performer

Robert Gossett (Marshall, General Hospital)

* Ted King (Jack, Bold & Beautiful)

Michael Lowry (ex-Dr. Snyder, Days of Our Lives)

Naomi Matsuda (Li, Bold & Beautiful)

Ptosha Storey (Naya, Young & Restless)

Be sure to share your thoughts on this year’s announcement in the comment section but please remember to remain respectful when it comes to the actors and their shows. In the end, we are all a community of soap fans with a united goal of supporting our favorites!

