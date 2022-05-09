news mashup jerry verdorn inga cadranel xander sarah michael lauren eric donna
Plus, previews of what’s coming next! 

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

John McCook, Jennifer Gareis"The Bold and the Beautiful" SetCBS Television CityLos Angeles, Ca.09/17/21© Howard Wise/jpistudios.com310-657-9661Episode # 8632U.S.Airdate 10/25/21

Wait… what?!? Bold & Beautiful fans were hit by a real twist this week when we found out Eric’s sleeping with Donna! It’s only a matter of time before the rest of the family finds out about Eric’s dalliance, and that’s sure to shake things up for virtually everyone on canvas!

Richard was thrilled by the big plot twists (as well as a few smaller moments) which played out on Bold & Beautiful this week. But he also had a few questions when it came to why folks did what they did. Plus, why he thinks the show deserved its Outstanding Drama nod… and also deserved to be passed over for Outstanding Writing.

What Went Down Last Week: Quinn stumbled upon the truth about Carter and Paris and later confided in her ex-lover that Eric had been sleeping in the guesthouse. Then we learned that Eric’s been carrying on an affair with Donna, and Paris declared to Zende that she’s been seeing Carter! After being released from the hospital, Steffy was joyously reunited with her children, but leaned on Liam, which caused some tension at home. Sheila decided she needed to see her grandson Hayes and showed up on Steffy’s doorstep. Steffy began having flashes of her, Finn and Sheila at Il Giardino!

Days of Our Lives

Fake Sarah smirks, as she hugs Xander, in the Kiriakis mansion. Days of Our Lives

In our exclusive May Sweeps preview, headwriter Ron Carlivati teased a number of stories that should have fans over the moon, from the devil’s last stand (yes, for real this time!) to Xander and Sarah’s (eventual) reunion!

As the show returned to the wedding fallout with Gwen and Leo, brought Eli out of his coma and saw Ciara giving birth under AllieDevil’s eye, Curtis had to admit it was firing on all cylinders. Unfortunately, there was a bit of misfiring taking place as well. The good news is, as it looks like we might finally be getting a Xander and Sarah reunion, we’re also entering into the endgame with the show’s two great evils: Satan and TR.

What Went Down Last Week: AllieDevil whisked Ciara to a cabin where her water broke. Ben raced to the rescue, but didn’t make it before Satan ran off with their newborn. Gwen gave Xander the real antidote for Sarah, but left Abigail guessing about her grandmother’s death. After Craig dumped him for good, Leo had Chad’s photo in drag splashed across the internet. Johnny told Chanel everything about his possession, including that he never stopped loving her. Beth and Craig left town. Eli woke up and told Lani who shot him as TR tried leaving town with Paulina.

General Hospital

Carly warns Harmony Willow needs to know the truth GH

The next part of Willow and Nina’s saga kicked off this week when Harmony died but not before extracting a promise from Carly! After her TV-mom’s death, Katelyn MacMullen joined in with the legions of Harmony fans to share a touching goodbye tp her “mother,” Inga Cadranel.

Dustin admits in this week’s General Hospital column that Harmony’s downfall kept him riveted all week. Michael’s self-righteousness, on the other hand, had him rolling his eyes. But at least Sasha and Nina were giving him all the feels. Now if only there had been more Victor and Valentin!

What Went Down Last Week: Harmony died after being struck by Sasha’s car, but not before telling Carly that Nina was Willow’s mother, and Nelle her sister, and begged Carly never to let Willow find out the truth. Willow was further crushed to learn that Harmony wasn’t her mother and was left wondering who her biological mother was. Nina asked Scott to try and dig up dirt on Willow for the upcoming hearing, while Valentin urged Carly to make peace with Nina in order to end the feud before it got messier.

The Young and the Restless

Lauren worried Michael Y&R

Ashland has put Michael through the ringer lately, but he could be living to regret that soon! As Michael gets back in touch with his dark side and relishes in being Victor’s fixer, could his vendetta against Ashland put the happy life he’s built with Lauren in jeopardy?

After a couple of brilliant weeks, Candace was forced to admit in this week’s column that Young & Restless had gone right back to Snoozeville. First off, the show bungled what could’ve been great story by not making Adam and Victoria co-CEOs. And while Tessa’s sister, Crystal, may bring trouble to “Teriah’s” wedding, Diane’s return has been something of a let-down.

What Went Down This Week: Kyle worked to get his mind around his mother being back from the dead. Sharon turned her attention to planning a memorial for Rey, and the family had a bit of good news when Tessa revealed Crystal had been cleared and could attend the wedding. Ashland horrified Jack by coming clean about his cancer lie, and Victoria made a strategic move to block Adam from becoming co-CEO by appointing her mother instead! Adam decided he would set his mind to taking Newman Enterprises entirely for himself.

In Other News…

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

  • Lani had just learned about her father’s crimes when we left Salem on Friday, so is it any surprise that the next we see her in the Days of Our Lives preview, she’s bursting into Paulina’s home, gun drawn! Plus, Sarah finally gets the antidote — and you’ll never guess what happens next!
  • Last week, it looked as if Steffy was on the verge of remembering exactly what happened the night Finn died. And this week, the Bold & Beautiful heroine will finally put all the pieces together… which could be a real problem for Sheila!
  • Diane may have convinced Kyle to give her a chance, but it looks like not everyone in Genoa City is going to be quite so gracious. Wait until you see who calls Diane to the carpet in this week’s Young & Restless preview! 

