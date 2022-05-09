News Roundup: Emmy Dream Wins, Shocking Real-Life Losses and a Plot Twist We *Never* Saw Coming!
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Wait… what?!? Bold & Beautiful fans were hit by a real twist this week when we found out Eric’s sleeping with Donna! It’s only a matter of time before the rest of the family finds out about Eric’s dalliance, and that’s sure to shake things up for virtually everyone on canvas!
- In a Soaps.com exclusive, Karla Mosley talked about how important it is for Maya to make a return to Bold & Beautiful‘s canvas — but she made it clear that it needs to be without her in the role!
- This week, circumstances will make Ridge’s already difficult decision between Brooke and Taylor even more impossible. Which one has the edge? That is an excellent question!
- When Steffy lowers the boom on her murderous mother-in-law, will this finally be the end of Sheila?
- Scott Clifton’s too-cute son, Ford, celebrated his sixth birthday, which meant it was time for an adorable look back at his life in photos!
Richard was thrilled by the big plot twists (as well as a few smaller moments) which played out on Bold & Beautiful this week. But he also had a few questions when it came to why folks did what they did. Plus, why he thinks the show deserved its Outstanding Drama nod… and also deserved to be passed over for Outstanding Writing.
What Went Down Last Week: Quinn stumbled upon the truth about Carter and Paris and later confided in her ex-lover that Eric had been sleeping in the guesthouse. Then we learned that Eric’s been carrying on an affair with Donna, and Paris declared to Zende that she’s been seeing Carter! After being released from the hospital, Steffy was joyously reunited with her children, but leaned on Liam, which caused some tension at home. Sheila decided she needed to see her grandson Hayes and showed up on Steffy’s doorstep. Steffy began having flashes of her, Finn and Sheila at Il Giardino!
Days of Our Lives
- Kristian Alfonso gave us our first look at Bo and Hope’s long-awaited reunion, then Peter Reckell spilled the beans as to how Bo will be making his return. Oops!
- We learned that Steve and Kayla’s daughter will be coming home, but Stephanie will be looking a bit different from last time we saw her!
- Greg Rikaart (Leo), Billy Flynn (Chad) and Paul Telfer (Xander) schemed to bring the “ultimate cougar” to Salem to seduce Sarah’s man and cause headaches for Leo.
- Summer’s not even here yet and Carson Boatman (Johnny) was already cranking up the heat as he looked ahead to his 4th of July vacation plans.
As the show returned to the wedding fallout with Gwen and Leo, brought Eli out of his coma and saw Ciara giving birth under AllieDevil’s eye, Curtis had to admit it was firing on all cylinders. Unfortunately, there was a bit of misfiring taking place as well. The good news is, as it looks like we might finally be getting a Xander and Sarah reunion, we’re also entering into the endgame with the show’s two great evils: Satan and TR.
What Went Down Last Week: AllieDevil whisked Ciara to a cabin where her water broke. Ben raced to the rescue, but didn’t make it before Satan ran off with their newborn. Gwen gave Xander the real antidote for Sarah, but left Abigail guessing about her grandmother’s death. After Craig dumped him for good, Leo had Chad’s photo in drag splashed across the internet. Johnny told Chanel everything about his possession, including that he never stopped loving her. Beth and Craig left town. Eli woke up and told Lani who shot him as TR tried leaving town with Paulina.
General Hospital
- In an Instagram post which caught many by surprise, Steve Burton (ex-Jason) revealed that he and his wife had separated. But that was just the beginning of the story…
- Josslyn’s headaches are about to get worse as Joshua Benard is bringing Adam back to tangle with her once more. Will he be better behaved this time around?
- The Met Gala is one of the year’s biggest nights for fashion, but for Finola Hughes (Anna), it was nothing short of a fashion nightmare.
- When one (former?) Sonny fan took things a bit too far, Maurice Benard spoke up and suggested they “better take that back.”
- There must have been something magical about 2017, because Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) shared a touching post celebrating his fifth anniversary with Laura Wright (Carly), and Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) posted a touching tribute to her son and his boyfriend on their own five-year anniversary.
Dustin admits in this week’s General Hospital column that Harmony’s downfall kept him riveted all week. Michael’s self-righteousness, on the other hand, had him rolling his eyes. But at least Sasha and Nina were giving him all the feels. Now if only there had been more Victor and Valentin!
What Went Down Last Week: Harmony died after being struck by Sasha’s car, but not before telling Carly that Nina was Willow’s mother, and Nelle her sister, and begged Carly never to let Willow find out the truth. Willow was further crushed to learn that Harmony wasn’t her mother and was left wondering who her biological mother was. Nina asked Scott to try and dig up dirt on Willow for the upcoming hearing, while Valentin urged Carly to make peace with Nina in order to end the feud before it got messier.
The Young and the Restless
Ashland has put Michael through the ringer lately, but he could be living to regret that soon! As Michael gets back in touch with his dark side and relishes in being Victor’s fixer, could his vendetta against Ashland put the happy life he’s built with Lauren in jeopardy?
- Faking your own death, abandoning your son and leaving your loved ones to mourn for years is an utterly unforgivable offense. Or is it? Because it sounds like there may be a chance that Jack could end up forgiving Diane — but would he really consider reuniting with the she-devil?
- The “Teriah” wedding guest list grew bit larger when we learned Tessa’s sis would be stopping in. And yes, it’s exactly the sister you think it is!
- Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) had a busy week, what with inviting Mishael Morgan (Amanda) onto her hilarious “gameshow” taste-testing health food and then wishing former TV-daughter Hunter King the best as she moves on to life after Summer.
- No one knew it at the time, but the last scene the late, great Jeanne Cooper ever filmed as Kay ended up being a touchingly poignant way to say goodbye. Take a look back at the farewell we didn’t know we were getting, then celebrate Cooper with a journey through her incredible accomplishments and a photo album of the irreplaceable Katherine Chancellor’s life.
After a couple of brilliant weeks, Candace was forced to admit in this week’s column that Young & Restless had gone right back to Snoozeville. First off, the show bungled what could’ve been great story by not making Adam and Victoria co-CEOs. And while Tessa’s sister, Crystal, may bring trouble to “Teriah’s” wedding, Diane’s return has been something of a let-down.
What Went Down This Week: Kyle worked to get his mind around his mother being back from the dead. Sharon turned her attention to planning a memorial for Rey, and the family had a bit of good news when Tessa revealed Crystal had been cleared and could attend the wedding. Ashland horrified Jack by coming clean about his cancer lie, and Victoria made a strategic move to block Adam from becoming co-CEO by appointing her mother instead! Adam decided he would set his mind to taking Newman Enterprises entirely for himself.
In Other News…
- Our hearts broke as we learned that Guiding Light and One Life to Live‘s Jerry verDorn passed away after a long battle with cancer. Even as we said farewell, the stars turned out to pay tribute to their beloved friend and co-star.
- It was a sad week all-around as another former daytimer, Passions‘ Jossaro Jinaro, died at the tragically young age of 48.
- We celebrated Mother’s Day with our newly expanded gallery of daytime’s stars and their real-life moms and a look at daytime’s best (and worst!) moms of all time.
- The Emmy nominations dropped, and we’ve got the full list of all the daytime nominees! Plus, we put together our own list of dream Daytime Emmy winners — though we have to warn you that the categories are a bit… unconventional!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Lani had just learned about her father’s crimes when we left Salem on Friday, so is it any surprise that the next we see her in the Days of Our Lives preview, she’s bursting into Paulina’s home, gun drawn! Plus, Sarah finally gets the antidote — and you’ll never guess what happens next!
- Last week, it looked as if Steffy was on the verge of remembering exactly what happened the night Finn died. And this week, the Bold & Beautiful heroine will finally put all the pieces together… which could be a real problem for Sheila!
- Diane may have convinced Kyle to give her a chance, but it looks like not everyone in Genoa City is going to be quite so gracious. Wait until you see who calls Diane to the carpet in this week’s Young & Restless preview!
Take a peek at soap stars from all your favorite sudser with our photo gallery of Bold & Beautiful‘s top 35 couples!