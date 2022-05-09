News Roundup: Emmy Dream Wins, Shocking Real-Life Losses and a Plot Twist We *Never* Saw Coming!

What Went Down This Week: Kyle worked to get his mind around his mother being back from the dead. Sharon turned her attention to planning a memorial for Rey, and the family had a bit of good news when Tessa revealed Crystal had been cleared and could attend the wedding. Ashland horrified Jack by coming clean about his cancer lie, and Victoria made a strategic move to block Adam from becoming co-CEO by appointing her mother instead! Adam decided he would set his mind to taking Newman Enterprises entirely for himself.

After a couple of brilliant weeks, Candace was forced to admit in this week’s column that Young & Restless had gone right back to Snoozeville. First off, the show bungled what could’ve been great story by not making Adam and Victoria co-CEOs . And while Tessa’s sister, Crystal, may bring trouble to “Teriah’s” wedding, Diane’s return has been something of a let-down.

Ashland has put Michael through the ringer lately, but he could be living to regret that soon! As Michael gets back in touch with his dark side and relishes in being Victor’s fixer, could his vendetta against Ashland put the happy life he’s built with Lauren in jeopardy ?

What Went Down Last Week: Harmony died after being struck by Sasha’s car, but not before telling Carly that Nina was Willow’s mother, and Nelle her sister, and begged Carly never to let Willow find out the truth. Willow was further crushed to learn that Harmony wasn’t her mother and was left wondering who her biological mother was. Nina asked Scott to try and dig up dirt on Willow for the upcoming hearing, while Valentin urged Carly to make peace with Nina in order to end the feud before it got messier.

Dustin admits in this week’s General Hospital column that Harmony’s downfall kept him riveted all week . Michael’s self-righteousness, on the other hand, had him rolling his eyes. But at least Sasha and Nina were giving him all the feels. Now if only there had been more Victor and Valentin!

What Went Down Last Week: AllieDevil whisked Ciara to a cabin where her water broke. Ben raced to the rescue, but didn’t make it before Satan ran off with their newborn. Gwen gave Xander the real antidote for Sarah, but left Abigail guessing about her grandmother’s death. After Craig dumped him for good, Leo had Chad’s photo in drag splashed across the internet. Johnny told Chanel everything about his possession, including that he never stopped loving her. Beth and Craig left town. Eli woke up and told Lani who shot him as TR tried leaving town with Paulina.

As the show returned to the wedding fallout with Gwen and Leo, brought Eli out of his coma and saw Ciara giving birth under AllieDevil’s eye, Curtis had to admit it was firing on all cylinders . Unfortunately, there was a bit of misfiring taking place as well. The good news is, as it looks like we might finally be getting a Xander and Sarah reunion, we’re also entering into the endgame with the show’s two great evils: Satan and TR.

What Went Down Last Week: Quinn stumbled upon the truth about Carter and Paris and later confided in her ex-lover that Eric had been sleeping in the guesthouse. Then we learned that Eric’s been carrying on an affair with Donna, and Paris declared to Zende that she’s been seeing Carter! After being released from the hospital, Steffy was joyously reunited with her children, but leaned on Liam, which caused some tension at home. Sheila decided she needed to see her grandson Hayes and showed up on Steffy’s doorstep. Steffy began having flashes of her, Finn and Sheila at Il Giardino!

Richard was thrilled by the big plot twists (as well as a few smaller moments) which played out on Bold & Beautiful this week. But he also had a few questions when it came to why folks did what they did. Plus, why he thinks the show deserved its Outstanding Drama nod … and also deserved to be passed over for Outstanding Writing.

Wait… what?!? Bold & Beautiful fans were hit by a real twist this week when we found out Eric’s sleeping with Donna! It’s only a matter of time before the rest of the family finds out about Eric’s dalliance, and that’s sure to shake things up for virtually everyone on canvas!

1 / 38 <p>OK, so the poor little rich girl and the Casanova who worshipped ground that she only <em>thought</em> about walking on might not have been the deepest couple ever to pair up. But you’ve gotta admit, they sure were purty together.</p>

2 / 38 <p>Some may call these two the odd couple. And quirktacular, they are. But we nonetheless call them the perfect couple, as sweet as the lemon bars for which Pam’s known almost as well as her moments off her rocker.</p>

3 / 38 <p>Why Maya’s gorgeous sister split from the Forrester heir (then Rome Flynn) — also gorgeous, you’ll recall — remains as big a mystery as the Bermuda Triangle. Maybe bigger. Honestly, we don’t know how we’d measure that.</p>

4 / 38 <p>Yes, yes, Brooke Logan had him first. But it’s hard for the shrink (then Hunter Tylo) — or, for that matter, <em>anybody</em> — to find a man that her constant competition <em>hasn’t</em> had first. Not to go all Stephanie Forrester, but Brooke <em>has</em> been around!</p>

5 / 38 <p>Maybe they weren’t endgame. Or even middlegame. But at least they had something so good going on that the scheme queen was willing to kidnap her rival and fake a terminal illness to <em>keep</em> it going on. That’s something… um, isn’t it?</p>

6 / 38 <p>You never forget your first love. Well, unless you’re Brooke’s daughter (then Kim Matula). Then, er, maybe. But <em>we</em> never forgot her first love, the Forrester Creations photographer for whom she “developed” strong feelings.</p>

7 / 38 <p>From the “sick and wrong” files comes this twosome that, despite their genesis — the con man wed Brooke’s virginal daughter to make Amber Moore jealous — still left us kinda rooting for them. And yes, feeling super uncomfortable about it.</p>

8 / 38 <p>“Till death do us part” has rarely been a more poignant vow than when it was exchanged by Amber’s doomed cousin and the love of her very short life.</p>

9 / 38 <p>Power couple? Table for two? Right this way. It took Nick’s mother and father decades to figure out how well they fit together, but once they finally did… Oh, who are we kidding? It was a disaster (but at least an engrossing one!).</p>

10 / 38 <p>Act shocked all you like. But let’s be real. For sheer adoration, does any pair on this list come <em>close</em> to the admiration that Dollar Bill feels for himself? Rhetorical question, and even if there was an answer, it would be no.</p>

11 / 38 <p>We couldn’t blame Bridget’s “doomed” aunt for falling for the handsome sailor after he not only served as her late-in-life prom date but gave her much more than a kiss before “dying.” Talk about making one’s first time a good time!</p>

12 / 38 <p>We only got to see the, ahem, “push/pull” of their relationship briefly on screen. Once we had, though, we knew that Wyatt’s mom and dad could catch fire again at a moment’s notice. (Quick, put away all the breakables!)</p>

13 / 38 <p>At last, Hope’s ex lived down the embarrassment of his masked hookup with Brooke… only for his innocent subsequent girlfriend to go bat-guano-crazy and get herself turned into roadkill. Some guys have all the luck; others, like Oliver, none.</p>

14 / 38 <p>A match made in hell? For sure. But the psycho’s relationship with the Forrester patriarch was her last (and probably best?) chance of being remembered as something other than the female equivalent of Freddy Krueger.</p>

15 / 38 <p>Sure, she got Sheila as a monster-in-law. But at least Steffy’s marriage to the hot doc batted her out of the never-ending ping-pong game that she played with former husband Liam Spencer and sometime stepsister Hope.</p>

16 / 38 <p>She helped him draw dresses again. C’mon! Never mind that she was his late first wife’s niece and at the time married to his sorta brother, Rick. If <em>that</em> doesn’t scream “true love,” what does?</p>

17 / 38 <p>Like a supernova, it didn’t last. However, that doesn’t diminish the amplitude of frisky fun on display when Liam’s ex got together with his half brother.</p>

18 / 38 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/623299/bold-beautiful-darin-brooks-wyatt-breaking-up-with-flo-hope/" target="_blank">We’re with Darin Brooks on this one</a>. There <em>was</em> something special about the romance between Liam’s on-again/off-again wife (Matula here) and his half brother. And yes, we hear how weird that sounds even as we type it.</p>

19 / 38 <p>What happens when a have-not falls for a has-it-all? This! And it was so epic that it didn’t matter in the slightest to Richie Rich that his beguiling sweetheart turned out to be transgender. Love is love, y’all, and it’s always in fashion.</p>

20 / 38 <p>More than a mere May/December affair, these two served as a hot, hot reminder that age is nothing but a number — and left behind photographic evidence to prove it. Apple, anyone?</p>

21 / 38 <p>A flirtation, never mind a fling, between these two should have been a non-starter, what with her relationships with his sons. Yet ’shippers hold out hope for them (cough) “Still.”</p>

22 / 38 <p>Their relationship was so shocking that his mom was ready to go all <em>Psycho</em> on the Slut From the Valley. It was also so <em>real</em> that we can’t discount the genuineness of their love for one another.</p>

23 / 38 <p>Was his boss lady to the lust of his life? Nah. “Bucky Boy” was too shallow for that. But insofar as he was capable of love, he loved her more than he ever did any other woman.</p>

24 / 38 <p>Penny for your thoughts? Pass. How about a “Quarter”? And we’ll bet those those thoughts include an acknowledgement that these two were too hot to handle. If only the show hadn’t chickened out on pursuing their connection…</p>

25 / 38 <p>Sleeping with your son-in-law? Brooke doesn’t need us to tell her that that wasn’t a good look. Neither of them do. But something was born between the illicit lovers besides Hope that has withstood the test of time. That ain’t nothing.</p>

26 / 38 <p>She moved heaven and earth to get them together, then to <em>keep</em> them together. And even after he chose not to be Hope-less, embers still stirred between the exes that threatened to burn to a crisp every relationship that they had afterwards.</p>

27 / 38 <p>“Fraught” doesn’t begin to describe the tenor of this coupling. Yet even years later, we can’t shake off the way that they connected — and made us think that someday they’d reconnect. If only it wasn’t for…</p>

28 / 38 <p>As tends to happen, it was Bridget’s mom who had the more intense relationship with the fella in question. And were the sailor to drop anchor in L.A. again, we have zero doubt that they’d once again make themselves must-sea TV. (Note: That’s not his actual boat.)</p>

29 / 38 <p>Eyebrows raised and jaws dropped at this pairing. But the yin/yang matchup yielded an explosive marriage that no one can say hasn’t been as addictive to watch as any drug could be to take.</p>

30 / 38 <p>As naughty as it gets, the pairing of the nanny and her ward was as “taboo” as it was “boo’d up.” Despite that, their tumultuous relationship and marriage(s) elevated the pairing well beyond the realm of adolescent exploration.</p>

31 / 38 <p>Maybe there’s a reason that the playboy (originally Ronn Moss) has never been able to make a romance last more than a few years. And maybe that reason is that a part of his heart has never stopped belonging to his ill-fated first wife.</p>

32 / 38 <p>There are IHOPs that haven’t “waffled” as much as Bill’s son. But no matter how often he’s strayed, usually in Steffy’s direction, he’s always come back to his first love. Well, at least so far. Check back with us next week; ya never know!</p>

33 / 38 <p>Brooke got there first and may well be the woman who ends up there last. In between, however, there’s no denying that Ridge‘s Doc has been awfully good for what ails him. Whether he’s an Rx for more than heartache for her remains debatable.</p>

34 / 38 <p>Don’t be mean — they were more than, um, horsing around when we started to imagine that she’d ride off into the sunset with her Stallion. Heck, at any given moment, they could giddy-up and go at it again!</p>

35 / 38 <p>Brooke and Ridge, they were never going to be. Fine. These star-crossed lovers were definitely the <em>second</em>-most tortured twosome ever to suggest that the show should’ve been called <em>Embattled & Beleaguered.</em></p>

36 / 38 <p>The living embodiment of opposites attracting, the former marrieds vowed to stick together for better or worse — perhaps not realizing at the time just how bad “worse” was going to be. Or how intimately involved in “worse” the pairing at No. 5 was so often going to be.</p>

37 / 38 <p>Join us, won’t you, in raising a (martini) glass to the couple whose marriages were so combustible, they frequently tested the structural integrity of their mansion. They may not have had the kind of relationship that involved a trail of rose petals leading to the bed, but if you looked beyond its thorniness, you could still see a love in full bloom.</p>