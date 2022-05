Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), George De Sota/JPI, ABC, John Paschal/JPI

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Wait… what?!? Bold & Beautiful fans were hit by a real twist this week when we found out Eric’s sleeping with Donna! It’s only a matter of time before the rest of the family finds out about Eric’s dalliance, and that’s sure to shake things up for virtually everyone on canvas!

Richard was thrilled by the big plot twists (as well as a few smaller moments) which played out on Bold & Beautiful this week. But he also had a few questions when it came to why folks did what they did. Plus, why he thinks the show deserved its Outstanding Drama nod… and also deserved to be passed over for Outstanding Writing.

What Went Down Last Week: Quinn stumbled upon the truth about Carter and Paris and later confided in her ex-lover that Eric had been sleeping in the guesthouse. Then we learned that Eric’s been carrying on an affair with Donna, and Paris declared to Zende that she’s been seeing Carter! After being released from the hospital, Steffy was joyously reunited with her children, but leaned on Liam, which caused some tension at home. Sheila decided she needed to see her grandson Hayes and showed up on Steffy’s doorstep. Steffy began having flashes of her, Finn and Sheila at Il Giardino!

Days of Our Lives

In our exclusive May Sweeps preview , headwriter Ron Carlivati teased a number of stories that should have fans over the moon, from the devil’s last stand (yes, for real this time!) to Xander and Sarah’s (eventual) reunion!

As the show returned to the wedding fallout with Gwen and Leo, brought Eli out of his coma and saw Ciara giving birth under AllieDevil’s eye, Curtis had to admit it was firing on all cylinders. Unfortunately, there was a bit of misfiring taking place as well. The good news is, as it looks like we might finally be getting a Xander and Sarah reunion, we’re also entering into the endgame with the show’s two great evils: Satan and TR.

What Went Down Last Week: AllieDevil whisked Ciara to a cabin where her water broke. Ben raced to the rescue, but didn’t make it before Satan ran off with their newborn. Gwen gave Xander the real antidote for Sarah, but left Abigail guessing about her grandmother’s death. After Craig dumped him for good, Leo had Chad’s photo in drag splashed across the internet. Johnny told Chanel everything about his possession, including that he never stopped loving her. Beth and Craig left town. Eli woke up and told Lani who shot him as TR tried leaving town with Paulina.