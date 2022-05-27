Credit: George De Sota,John Paschal/JPI

Their memories will live on through the many roles they played.

We’ve almost reached the halfway mark of 2022 and the soap community has already been faced with devastating losses. January started out with us saying goodbye to Joan Copeland, who had numerous daytime and primetime roles, followed by fellow soap-hopper Donald May. By February, tragic news was released that former General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman (ex-Maggie McMorris) had been found deceased at 43 — just two days after she had been reported missing.

In April, Julianne Moore, a former castmate of As the World Turns vet Kathryn Hays (Kim Hughes), paid tribute to the late icon who passed away on the 8th. Having worked with Hays in the beginning of her career as Oakdale’s Frannie, Moore shared, “She treated me with such kindness and generosity and demonstrated in her every action how to be professional on a set. I am indebted to her and so saddened by her loss.” Thinking back on the times Hays spoke to her about her daughter, Moore expressed to the family, “I hope they know what a profound influence Kathryn had on me, and so many others.”

More: Photos of soap stars lost in 2021

Later that same month, the husband of Passions actress Jossara Jinaro (Rae) announced the heartbreaking passing of his wife at only 48 years old. “Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family,” Matt Bogado stated. “Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting.”

And on May 1, daytime was rocked once again to learn that beloved Guiding Light and One Life to Live actor Jerry verDorn, who played Springfield’s Ross Marler and Llanview’s Clint Buchanan, had passed away after a months-long battle with cancer.

There was an outpouring of love from fans and verDorn’s previous castmates, including One Life to Live’s former headwriter Ron Carlivati (Days of Our Lives, headwriter), former executive producer Frank Valentini (General Hospital, executive producer) and castmates Melissa Archer (Natalie), Kassie DePaiva (Blair) and Robin Strasser (Dorian), as well as Guiding Light alums Liz Keifer (Blake) and Laura Wright (Cassie; General Hospital, Carly) and more, who sent special messages to remember their dear friend and colleague.

But sadly the hits kept coming and later that month, beloved As the World Turns vet Marnie Schulenburg (Alison Stewart) passed away after a battle with metastatic breast cancer just days before her 38th birthday. In December 2020, the actress wanted to tell her own story, which she shared with Soaps.com in her own words, including how she dealt with going from being a new mom to the “swiss cheese” of cancer patients.

And like you, we are fans too and will never forget the mark that those lost left on daytime television…

Join us as we remember these actor and actresses, as well as others, who have passed away in 2022 by taking a look back at their careers through our photo gallery below.