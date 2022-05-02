Credit: Paul Skipper/JPI

A daytime star taken from her family way too soon.

We are saddened to report that former Passions actress Jossara Jinaro (Rae) passed away on Wednesday, April 27, at the age of 48. Her husband Matt Bogado shared the news via the actress’ Facebook, “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.”

Bogado and Jinaro shared two sons together, Liam and Emrys, and expressed, “Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer.” Reflecting on the devastating day, he stated, “Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever. Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way.”

He closed out the message by saying that “a public memorial service will be held in the Bay Area” and that more details will come soon.

Jinaro hit the daytime scene in 2002 as Rea, Simone’s first female lover on Passions. Though Rae hadn’t been looking for a serious relationship, she slowly fell in love with Simone. After leaving the NBC soap in 2007, Jinaro turned up on such series as Doctor Who: Alternate Empire, Southland, East Los High and Animal Kingdom to name a few.

Soaps.com sends her husband and their sons, as well as their family and friends, our deepest condolences.

