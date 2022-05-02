News Roundup: Confessions of a Daytime Legend, A Shocking Recast and the Return We Didn’t See Coming
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Like Deacon, portrayer Sean Kanan has learned from the mistakes of his past. During our exclusive chat, the soap-hopper explains how he can provide people with the tools to turn their lives around… and explains why Deacon is ready to put Ridge and Bill on notice!
- What if The Bold and the Beautiful really did let Sheila kill Steffy? Try not to freak out as you read what this worst-case twist could mean!
- Whatever happens between Sheila and Steffy, it’s going to be downright explosive — at least that’s what executive producer and headwriter Bradley Bell promises!
- Daytime lost a true legend when Bold & Beautiful and Young & Restless creator Bill Bell passed away. Soaps.com took a look back at his incredible legacy on the sad anniversary of his passing.
- If Brooke and Ridge don’t find their way back to one another, history indicates that she might just take a new — and potentially shocking — lover!
In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard makes a few predictions about future Emmy nominations for the show in general and one star in particular. Plus, the twist that might save Sheila’s bacon, and why we were glad to see one plot get dropped like a hot potato.
What Went Down Last Week: Steffy got some of her memories back. Much to Brooke and Hope’s relief, she remembered Finn. Unfortunately, she also had to process the news that he’d died in the shooting. While most were keen to see Steffy begin the healing process, Sheila was the exception. The madwoman attempted to kill her daughter-in-law twice and was thwarted both times. At week’s end, Bridget gave Steffy the green light to go home just as Deacon unintentionally reminded Sheila exactly why she needs to silence her late son’s widow!
Days of Our Lives
- Kristian Alfonso teased the Bo and Hope reunion on Beyond Salem, then gave us our first look at Hope hanging with her loved ones. And we could not stop freaking out!
- Speaking of the upcoming Days spin-off, you could hear jaws dropping as news spread that General Hospital alum Steve Burton (ex-Jason) would be appearing on Beyond Salem!
- Brandon Barash (Jake) shared the cutest father/daughter video, but after seeing him and Harper rocking out to Taylor Swift, the big question is: What are they calling their new band?
- Speaking of adorable kids we can’t get enough of, Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) shared the “gosh darn sweetest” pics of her grandchildren!
- We’ve been waiting for Eli to come out of his coma for what seems like ages, but when he does, is he going to be looking a bit different? Lamon Archey debuted his new look, only for it to be met with mixed reviews from his daughter!
With the wildly-exciting double-wedding behind us, Satan returned to drag things down with needlessly convoluted plots. Curtis couldn’t help but cringe over the handling of some of the show’s touchier storylines, specifically those involving TR and Paulina as well as Belle and Shawn. Still, between Eric, Chanel and Tripp, he found a few glimmers of promising relationship dramas as detailed in this week’s Days of Our Lives‘ column.
What Went Down Last Week: AllieDevil drugged Ben and threw him in the crypt with Johnny. She then broke Evan out of prison to help make Ciara think Ben was murdered, before whisking a devastated Ciara off for a road trip. Meanwhile, Susan put the pieces together about Johnny being possessed, leading her and EJ to rescue Johnny and Ben from a murderous Andre. After catching Beth with Lani, TR paid her a visit in her hotel room. And Jan manipulated Shawn into letting her serve house arrest at his place, which did not go over well with Belle, who sought comfort from EJ.
General Hospital
- Forget about Robert’s adventures! They can’t hold a candle to what Tristan Rogers has been through, from his DJ days to his rock band — and being kicked out of England!
- We’re in for some exciting returns as we learned this past week that Nancy Lee Grahn is finally back in the studio after her surgery and Michael E. Knight is bringing Martin back for some romance.
- Peter may be gone, but Wes Ramsey sure isn’t! He and Laura Wright (Carly) just celebrated their five-year dateversary and she shared a heartfelt post in celebration.
- Chad Duell gave us all the feels this week as Michael’s TV family rallied around the actor after an emotional day. Later in the week, he shared the cutest throwback pic from his childhood!
Dustin admits in this week’s General Hospital column that Harmony’s downfall kept him riveted all week. Michael’s self-righteousness, on the other hand, had him rolling his eyes. But at least Sasha and Nina were giving him all the feels. Now if only there had been more Victor and Valentin!
What Went Down Last Week: After Carly learned Harmony had stollen Willow as a baby, Harmony took Carly hostage and plotted to make it look like she drove her car over a cliff. Alexis came to Carly’s rescue, only for Harmony to flee through the woods. At Deception, a sleazy photographer ambushed Sasha and caught her taking drugs. After Gladys stole his memory card, and she and Sasha fled, he pursued them in his car. During the chase, Harmony ran into the road and was struck by Sasha. Harmony was raced to GH in critical condition. Michael told Sonny he never wanted to see him again. And while Ava was glad to hear Esme was moving out of Wyndemere, she told Nikolas their problems were bigger than the psycho teen as they clearly don’t trust one another.
The Young and the Restless
The ripple effect of Rey’s death will be felt around Genoa City for some time to come. Sharon Case talked about how dark things could get for Sharon after losing her hubby. Elsewhere on the canvas, we have a feeling his passing might just be setting up an Abby/Chance/Chelsea triangle that could really shake things up!
- This is one shocker we did not see coming — Hunter King is out and there’s a new Summer on her way to Genoa City! But don’t worry, there’s still good news for King fans as she’s taken on an exciting new project!
- Celebrate the birthday of Melissa Ordway’s older daughter with a slew of pictures as she’s grown from cute tot to the “tennis queen” that she is!
- When Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac) opened up about the emotional struggles of having a second child, Bold & Beautiful hubby Darin Brooks (Wyatt) made sure she felt the love.
Candace had to admit in this week’s column that Young & Restless was giving her all the feels! From Sharon’s Emmy-worthy reaction to Rey’s death to Kyle’s shock at learning his mother is still alive, the show has been hitting all the beats. Plus, it looks like there’s juicy Adam and Ashland drama ahead that she can’t wait for!
What Went Down This Week: Sharon continued to grieve with support from loved ones, such as Adam, with whom she felt free to unburden herself. Soon, she was reeling again, however, when Chance revealed Rey actually died of a heart attack! Adam told Sally he was falling in love with her too, even after she told him she once faked a terminal illness. Ashland continued to lobby Victoria for forgiveness, and Diane’s return sent shockwaves through Genoa City as she squared off with Nikki and came face-to-face with her son Kyle.
In Other News…
- Celebrate Nathan Fillion’s daytime debut with a look back at The Rookie star’s earliest days as One Life to Live‘s Joey Buchanan!
- The soaps could learn a thing or two from Netflix’s latest hit, Heartstopper. It turns out, you don’t need to torture characters (and viewers!) to make good TV.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- It looks like things could be getting even dicier for Gwen this week after her explosive revelation. Plus, Eli finally wakes up in the Days of Our Lives preview!
- Friday’s Young & Restless ended with Kyle finally about to reconnect with the mother whom he’s believed dead for years. Which of course leaves us wondering, in true soap fashion, what happens next?
