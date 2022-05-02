Credit: ABC, Howard Wise/JPI, Paul Skipper/JPI, ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, CBS Screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Like Deacon, portrayer Sean Kanan has learned from the mistakes of his past. During our exclusive chat, the soap-hopper explains how he can provide people with the tools to turn their lives around… and explains why Deacon is ready to put Ridge and Bill on notice!

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard makes a few predictions about future Emmy nominations for the show in general and one star in particular. Plus, the twist that might save Sheila’s bacon, and why we were glad to see one plot get dropped like a hot potato.

What Went Down Last Week: Steffy got some of her memories back. Much to Brooke and Hope’s relief, she remembered Finn. Unfortunately, she also had to process the news that he’d died in the shooting. While most were keen to see Steffy begin the healing process, Sheila was the exception. The madwoman attempted to kill her daughter-in-law twice and was thwarted both times. At week’s end, Bridget gave Steffy the green light to go home just as Deacon unintentionally reminded Sheila exactly why she needs to silence her late son’s widow!

Days of Our Lives

Recent twists have seen Chanel go from Johnny to Allie to Tripp. But given that all of her relationship drama has been instigated by the devil, Chanel might soon find herself with two too many would-be romantic options ! (We should all be so lucky!)

With the wildly-exciting double-wedding behind us, Satan returned to drag things down with needlessly convoluted plots. Curtis couldn’t help but cringe over the handling of some of the show’s touchier storylines, specifically those involving TR and Paulina as well as Belle and Shawn. Still, between Eric, Chanel and Tripp, he found a few glimmers of promising relationship dramas as detailed in this week’s Days of Our Lives‘ column.

What Went Down Last Week: AllieDevil drugged Ben and threw him in the crypt with Johnny. She then broke Evan out of prison to help make Ciara think Ben was murdered, before whisking a devastated Ciara off for a road trip. Meanwhile, Susan put the pieces together about Johnny being possessed, leading her and EJ to rescue Johnny and Ben from a murderous Andre. After catching Beth with Lani, TR paid her a visit in her hotel room. And Jan manipulated Shawn into letting her serve house arrest at his place, which did not go over well with Belle, who sought comfort from EJ.