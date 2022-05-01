Credit: NBC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, CBS/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, John Paschal/JPI

Compiling this list, our jaw dropped so often, we’re surprised it didn’t shatter!

With the announcement of the 2022 Daytime Emmy Award nominations just around the corner, Team Soaps.com got to discussing and debating which actors would find themselves in the running. One thing led to another, and suddenly, we were marveling at some of the industry legends who, deserving as they are, had somehow never received a nod.

Thus, the below photo gallery was born.

Credit: Nina Prommer/Courtesy of NATAS/Daytime Emmys

In it, you’ll find a Who’s Who of daytime all-stars, from The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, as well as some much-missed soaps that are no longer with us. And, frustratingly, the one thing that the MVPs all have in common is that they were never nominated for an Emmy.

So go ahead and prepare to gasp. Facepalm. Shake your head in disbelief. Possibly all at once! The list includes long-running veterans who at times carried their shows on their backs, supernovas who electrified their soaps with their arrivals and journeymen who have gone from one role to the next, with the common denominator of them all being the superlative performances they gave.

Just clickety-click below to dive in and find out 15 soap greats who were never nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award.

