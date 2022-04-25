News mashup Walt Willey, Abigail Gwen, Summer Hunter king Kyle michael mealor tristan rogers sheila
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila’s had a good run this time around, but after all the bloodshed, she may be nearing the end — for good! Who would do the deed, though? There’s one very shocking theory making the rounds. But could it really come to pass? Kimberlin Brown might have a thing or two to say about that!

It looks like Richard might have been a little bit bored during this week’s Bold & Beautiful, because he took the time to count how many times they used the word “husband” in a single episode. (Place your guesses before reading his column!) On the plus side, we could be revisiting one of last year’s hottest stories!

What Went Down Last Week: Carter stuck to his guns with Paris, insisting she marry Zende, who decided he was ready to pop the question again. Quinn overheard Carter’s conversation with Paris, which led to the pair admitting they still harbored feelings for one another. Liam was flabbergasted to discover that Steffy thought he was still her husband, but he went along with it. Brooke was appalled at Taylor’s insistence that Steffy be allowed to believe she was married to Liam. Sheila feared that Steffy’s memories might be returning.

Days of Our Lives

Whew, that double wedding gave us all the feels! Two couples are finished and months — if not years — worth of plots and lies have been unwound. But a whole new plot could rise from the ashes… especially if Gwen and Leo decide to join forces and bring down Abigail and her husband!

Days of Our Lives was firing on all cylinders this week, keeping Curtis riveted as Chad and Abigail brought all of Leo and Gwen’s plans crashing to the ground. As funny and dramatic as the wedding was, though, the big cliffhanger was on Thursday, leaving the show to fall flat as it turned back to the devil at week’s end.

What Went Down Last Week: Ava got an immunity deal in exchange for details on Gwen’s hand in Sarah’s predicament. Abigail used that information to blow up Gwen’s wedding. Before Gwen was led away in handcuffs, she dropped her own bomb on Abigail — she killed her grandmother Laura on purpose! Chad, stopped Leo and Craig’s wedding by introducing Leo’s already husband Darius, aka Jackie Cox. Plus, AllieDevil drugged Ciara and Ben in an effort to get the baby, Eric came home, TR had sinister plans for Paulina, and Chanel and Tripp kissed each other after a few drinks.

General Hospital

Tristan Rogers has been a General Hospital mainstay for decades as superspy Robert Scorpio. And as such, the man’s privy to quite a few backstage secrets — like why Luke and Laura’s wedding almost never happened and the truth about the time he and Anthony Geary rewrote a Robert and Luke scene in a way that took their relationship in entirely new directions!

Undoing all the work put into Harmony’s redemption isn’t sitting that well with Dustin, but he can’t deny enjoying the soapy drama that she and Alexis are bringing to the screen. Aiden’s Ouija board journey also proved highly entertaining, but Marshal’s snooze-worthy secret is just dragging everything down.

What Went Down Last Week: Alexis was stunned to discover Brendan’s body floating off the pier, and Jordan thought it may have been a suicide. Carly became suspicious that Harmony knew more about Nina than she was letting on and discovered her trying to burn Neil’s files. Cam and Spencer were arrested at Kelly’s by Rory for fighting, but both were later released. Curtis learned what Marshall was hiding just as his dad was planning to leave town. And while investigating whoever was tormenting Liz, Chase was mysteriously knocked unconscious.

The Young and the Restless

Peter Bergman and Susan Walters teased how Diane’s return is about to kick into high gear as Kyle finally learns that his not-so dead mom is still among the living! One of the best things to come out of this story has been getting Michael Mealor back as Kyle, and the actor explains why this was the story to bring him home!

Letting fans know that Jordi Vilasuso was on his way out before Rey’s big death was a risk, but the tension leading up to the moment made it worthwhile for Candace. And Sharon’s agonizing heartbreak afterwards finally gave the show some much needed drama. Plus, Victoria’s playing Ashland only to be saved by him kept hitting all the right soapy beats and helped provide some hope for the show’s future!

What Went Down This Week: Diane squared off with both Phyllis and Jack, neither of whom were happy about her turning up in Genoa City. Ashland took the Newmans’ deal only to have the tables turned when Victoria dumped him. Rey prepared for the big trip to Chicago with Chelsea and Connor, which left Sharon suspicious of Chelsea’s motives. The two storylines then collided — quite literally — when Victoria had a near-miss with Rey on a foggy road. Ashland saved Victoria from her burning car, but Rey perished, leaving Nick to break the news to a devastated Sharon.

In Other News…

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

  • It looks as if Bold & Beautiful‘s Steffy is finally getting her memory back… but what will she recall, and how will it impact what happens next?
  • Chanel and Tripp surprised us all when they locked lips, and in next week’s Days of Our Lives, it looks like they’re about to shock Paulina, too! Plus, it looks like the worst news ever could hit Ciara and Ben!
  • Jack has to break the news of Diane’s return to not one but two people who will be blown away by the twist. But the real question is whether or not Kyle will agree to see his mother!

