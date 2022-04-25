News Roundup: Shocking Plot Twists, Heartbreaking Farewells and the Recast We Never Saw Coming!
The Bold and the Beautiful
Sheila’s had a good run this time around, but after all the bloodshed, she may be nearing the end — for good! Who would do the deed, though? There’s one very shocking theory making the rounds. But could it really come to pass? Kimberlin Brown might have a thing or two to say about that!
- If you thought Steffy and Liam’s daughter, Kelly, looked a bit different this week, your eyes definitely weren’t playing tricks on you.
- From playing with their “Poppy” to Easter fun, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) has the cutest grandkids — and the photos to prove it!
- Speaking of Easter, Tanner Novlan (ex-Finn) managed to squeeze in some adorable holiday family time.
- Steffy may be struggling to remember which way is up, but Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is out there living her best life with stunning Coachella looks.
It looks like Richard might have been a little bit bored during this week’s Bold & Beautiful, because he took the time to count how many times they used the word “husband” in a single episode. (Place your guesses before reading his column!) On the plus side, we could be revisiting one of last year’s hottest stories!
What Went Down Last Week: Carter stuck to his guns with Paris, insisting she marry Zende, who decided he was ready to pop the question again. Quinn overheard Carter’s conversation with Paris, which led to the pair admitting they still harbored feelings for one another. Liam was flabbergasted to discover that Steffy thought he was still her husband, but he went along with it. Brooke was appalled at Taylor’s insistence that Steffy be allowed to believe she was married to Liam. Sheila feared that Steffy’s memories might be returning.
Days of Our Lives
- As far as we know, Sami’s out there living her best life with Lucas, completely unaware that he was her real kidnapper. But when the truth eventually comes out, might it send her into the arms of an ex… and we don’t mean EJ!
- “Cin” had better watch out for more than just the devil because an old enemy is on their way back to Salem!
- Brandon Barash (Jake) shared a special message for not just one, but two very important women in his life!
- Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Paul Telfer (Xander) and Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) brought the funny in a big way as they compared slang from their native lands. In fact, it was so hilarious, even Telfer’s dad chimed in!
Days of Our Lives was firing on all cylinders this week, keeping Curtis riveted as Chad and Abigail brought all of Leo and Gwen’s plans crashing to the ground. As funny and dramatic as the wedding was, though, the big cliffhanger was on Thursday, leaving the show to fall flat as it turned back to the devil at week’s end.
What Went Down Last Week: Ava got an immunity deal in exchange for details on Gwen’s hand in Sarah’s predicament. Abigail used that information to blow up Gwen’s wedding. Before Gwen was led away in handcuffs, she dropped her own bomb on Abigail — she killed her grandmother Laura on purpose! Chad, stopped Leo and Craig’s wedding by introducing Leo’s already husband Darius, aka Jackie Cox. Plus, AllieDevil drugged Ciara and Ben in an effort to get the baby, Eric came home, TR had sinister plans for Paulina, and Chanel and Tripp kissed each other after a few drinks.
General Hospital
- The other soaps should probably pay attention, because right now, General Hospital is the only show pulling this particular type of storyline off.
- Laura Wright (Carly) worked fans into a frenzy when she teased “something fun” between herself and her costar!
- Chad Duell celebrated 12 years (wait, can that be right??) on General Hospital, and we took a look back at his earliest days as Michael.
- Parenthood took center stage as Josh Swickard (Chase) had some alone time with his baby girl, and Maurice Benard (Sonny) celebrated his youngest daughter’s 23rd birthday.
Undoing all the work put into Harmony’s redemption isn’t sitting that well with Dustin, but he can’t deny enjoying the soapy drama that she and Alexis are bringing to the screen. Aiden’s Ouija board journey also proved highly entertaining, but Marshal’s snooze-worthy secret is just dragging everything down.
What Went Down Last Week: Alexis was stunned to discover Brendan’s body floating off the pier, and Jordan thought it may have been a suicide. Carly became suspicious that Harmony knew more about Nina than she was letting on and discovered her trying to burn Neil’s files. Cam and Spencer were arrested at Kelly’s by Rory for fighting, but both were later released. Curtis learned what Marshall was hiding just as his dad was planning to leave town. And while investigating whoever was tormenting Liz, Chase was mysteriously knocked unconscious.
The Young and the Restless
Peter Bergman and Susan Walters teased how Diane’s return is about to kick into high gear as Kyle finally learns that his not-so dead mom is still among the living! One of the best things to come out of this story has been getting Michael Mealor back as Kyle, and the actor explains why this was the story to bring him home!
- If there’s one twist we definitely didn’t see coming, it was Summer’s shocking recast!
- Although we knew it was coming, Rey’s death was still tough to watch… but where did it rank in comparison to Genoa City’s all-time saddest deaths? Meanwhile, Jordi Vilasuso and his wife spoke out about his alter ego’s exit.
- Could Rey’s demise lead to an unexpected Chelsea and Adam reunion?
- Young & Restless headwriter Josh Griffith teased that he’s about to bring Nikki’s feisty side back in a big way.
Letting fans know that Jordi Vilasuso was on his way out before Rey’s big death was a risk, but the tension leading up to the moment made it worthwhile for Candace. And Sharon’s agonizing heartbreak afterwards finally gave the show some much needed drama. Plus, Victoria’s playing Ashland only to be saved by him kept hitting all the right soapy beats and helped provide some hope for the show’s future!
What Went Down This Week: Diane squared off with both Phyllis and Jack, neither of whom were happy about her turning up in Genoa City. Ashland took the Newmans’ deal only to have the tables turned when Victoria dumped him. Rey prepared for the big trip to Chicago with Chelsea and Connor, which left Sharon suspicious of Chelsea’s motives. The two storylines then collided — quite literally — when Victoria had a near-miss with Rey on a foggy road. Ashland saved Victoria from her burning car, but Rey perished, leaving Nick to break the news to a devastated Sharon.
In Other News…
- All My Children‘s Walt Willey (Jackson) shared the update we’d all been waiting for after his surprising surgery news.
- On the anniversary of her final As the World Turns‘ appearance as Lily, Martha Byrne explains what led her to make the heartbreaking decision to leave.
- Fourteen years after As the World Turns‘ gay kissing ban, we take a look back at the controversy that kept two popular characters from locking lips.
- Could this week’s Grey’s Anatomy be setting up a major shift? Kate Walsh’s Addison returns for a well-timed visit, and we can’t help but wonder if the show might be putting in motion a plan for if (or should we say when) Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith exits.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- It looks as if Bold & Beautiful‘s Steffy is finally getting her memory back… but what will she recall, and how will it impact what happens next?
- Chanel and Tripp surprised us all when they locked lips, and in next week’s Days of Our Lives, it looks like they’re about to shock Paulina, too! Plus, it looks like the worst news ever could hit Ciara and Ben!
- Jack has to break the news of Diane’s return to not one but two people who will be blown away by the twist. But the real question is whether or not Kyle will agree to see his mother!
