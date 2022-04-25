Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI, CBS Screenshot

Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila’s had a good run this time around, but after all the bloodshed, she may be nearing the end — for good! Who would do the deed, though? There’s one very shocking theory making the rounds. But could it really come to pass? Kimberlin Brown might have a thing or two to say about that!

It looks like Richard might have been a little bit bored during this week’s Bold & Beautiful, because he took the time to count how many times they used the word “husband” in a single episode. (Place your guesses before reading his column!) On the plus side, we could be revisiting one of last year’s hottest stories!

What Went Down Last Week: Carter stuck to his guns with Paris, insisting she marry Zende, who decided he was ready to pop the question again. Quinn overheard Carter’s conversation with Paris, which led to the pair admitting they still harbored feelings for one another. Liam was flabbergasted to discover that Steffy thought he was still her husband, but he went along with it. Brooke was appalled at Taylor’s insistence that Steffy be allowed to believe she was married to Liam. Sheila feared that Steffy’s memories might be returning.

Days of Our Lives

Whew, that double wedding gave us all the feels! Two couples are finished and months — if not years — worth of plots and lies have been unwound. But a whole new plot could rise from the ashes… especially if Gwen and Leo decide to join forces and bring down Abigail and her husband

Days of Our Lives was firing on all cylinders this week, keeping Curtis riveted as Chad and Abigail brought all of Leo and Gwen’s plans crashing to the ground. As funny and dramatic as the wedding was, though, the big cliffhanger was on Thursday, leaving the show to fall flat as it turned back to the devil at week’s end.

What Went Down Last Week: Ava got an immunity deal in exchange for details on Gwen’s hand in Sarah’s predicament. Abigail used that information to blow up Gwen’s wedding. Before Gwen was led away in handcuffs, she dropped her own bomb on Abigail — she killed her grandmother Laura on purpose! Chad, stopped Leo and Craig’s wedding by introducing Leo’s already husband Darius, aka Jackie Cox. Plus, AllieDevil drugged Ciara and Ben in an effort to get the baby, Eric came home, TR had sinister plans for Paulina, and Chanel and Tripp kissed each other after a few drinks.