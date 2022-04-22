Take a Trip Back to Daytime’s Golden Age With Some of the Greatest Location Shoots In Soap History
Sometimes it’s nice to just get away!
Spring has sprung and summer feels like it’s just around the corner, so chances are you’ve already started planning your next vacation. Believe it or not, there was a period in daytime history when your favorite soaps would be doing the same! For a time, during daytime’s Golden Age in the ’80s and ’90s, every show was sending it’s cast off to exotic locales to shoot breathtaking stories.
More: The Days of Our Lives exit that enraged fans
Soaps like All My Children and Guiding Light would hop down to the Virgin Islands for a honeymoon or two, while General Hospital would ship its cast off to Mexico or Puerto Rico for some high adventure. There was grand romance in New Orleans with Days of Our Lives and stunning Hawaiian weddings courtesy of The Young and the Restless.
Credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI
The Bold and Beautiful, though, has to take home the crown for the sheer number of location shoots they’ve gone on, from their own backyards on California beaches to globe-trotting in Monte Carlo and Dubai. Over the years, the show has pulled out all the stops! Sadly, though they’re one of the few shows that have kept up the grand tradition in these budget-conscious times, even they’ve been hampered by the realities a global pandemic.
More: Celebrate All My Children and One Life to Live
These days, expensive location shoots may be few and far between — it’s far easier to film Taylor dangling from your own building than a cliffside in Mexico! — but at least we still have our memories. So why not sit back, relax, and see if you can find any vacation ideas as you flip through our gallery of daytime’s greatest location shoots.