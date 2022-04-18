news mashup eric kane, sonny corinthos, steffy, hope sharon rey
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy unconscious hospital B&B

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood finally shared her reaction to Finn’s untimely demise. But while he may be gone, Steffy’s still alive… for now! That could change at any moment seeing as how Sheila’s still lurking in the shadows, waiting to see if her victim will spill the beans. Fortunately, there may be a way out for Steffy, but it’s not one anyone will like!

Like viewers, Richard was absolutely blown away by the rooftop scenes which kicked off Bold & Beautiful’s  week. Unfortunately, the second half of the week fell (pun intended) flat. Find out why as well as who was missing and what he thinks should have been happening at the hospital.

What Went Down Last Week: Sheila took to the roof intent on taking her own life, only for Taylor to end up hanging from the ledge instead. Sheila saved the doc’s life and the two bonded over the harrowing ordeal. Ridge, though, was absolutely flabbergasted when his former wife relayed this story as he tried to kick Sheila out of the waiting area near Steffy’s hospital room. Meanwhile, Steffy awoke and her family, though awash in relief, were disappointed to learn that she had no memory of the shooting!

Days of Our Lives

days of our lives killing off hope kristian alfonso

We celebrated the anniversary of Kristian Alfonso’s debut as Hope this past week, and that got our wheels turning. While Days of Our Lives has felt a bit all over the place between the never-ending devil plot and Sarah’s identity crisis, Hope’s return could be just what the show needs to get things back on track!

Just when Lori was starting to think Leo’s friendship with Gwen might help change the way she looks at the character, he ruined everything with one sentence. Elsewhere, Shawn’s rape became all about Belle’s emotions, Ben and Ciara’s gender-reveal party fell flat, and Sarah’s latest exit focused on other people’s dialogue.

What Went Down Last Week: Maggie took Sarah to Florida for treatment, freeing Xander to marry Gwen, who planned a double wedding with old friend Leo Stark. Gabi got the goods on Ava’s plot to set up Rafe, which led to her arrest. Ava used her one call to phone Abigail. Sonny enlisted Chad’s help in tracking down Jackie Cox, who could be the one to expose Leo. Ben and Ciara learned they are having a boy, and Nicole got a side of Eric Brady with her double espresso order.

General Hospital

We’ve been so focused on spotting the threats to Sonny coming from outside of Port Charles that we may just have overlooked a major player already on the canvas. But thanks to recent developments, we’re starting to think General Hospital‘s next Big Bad might be right under our noses!

Dustin feels like Spencer finally started to redeem himself last week, but he’s still got a ways to go. And although he likes seeing the walls close in on Esme, it seems unlikely they’re ready to lose the budding villainess at this point. Harmony, meanwhile, outdid herself when she (apparently) offed Brendan, and it’s past time for Chase and Brook Lynn to just shut up and kiss!

What Went Down Last Week: After Trina’s credit card was linked to the planted burner phone, Jordan and Dante were more certain than ever that the teen had been framed. Ava told Nikolas that as long as Esme remained in their house, there would be no vow renewal ceremony between them. Spencer admitted to Cam that he knew Esme was behind the sex tape and was only staying with her to find the evidence. Brendan realized Harmony killed Neil to protect her secrets. She began to strangle Brendan, who slipped and went over a cliff!

The Young and the Restless

Sharon rey fate Y&R

Sharon and Rey should have been one of daytime’s great supercouples, but they could never quite make the leap. That doesn’t mean, though, that his death wouldn’t send her spiraling — and we’ve got a sneaking suspicion that’s where Young & Restless is about to go!

In this week’s column, Candace admits that there’s a lot of potential story to be told around Diane’s return, but wishes they’d stop talking and get to the good stuff. Meanwhile, it looks as if we could be losing Ashton if things play out the way they seem to be, Sally and Lily’s scenes caught Candace’s attention and as ho-hum as the podcast story has been, there was one moment that made her laugh!

What Went Down This Week: Diane made a beeline for Genoa City after having it out with Jack and learning that Kyle would be coming home soon. Mariah and Tessa set a wedding date that was a little soon for Sharon’s comfort — Friday the 13th — and then spent a fun afternoon sourcing vintage clothing and making love. Elsewhere, Adam offered Ashland half a billion dollars to leave the company — and Victoria — and was stunned when the guy agreed to take the deal — but only after Victoria told him she’d leave town with him and start anew.

In Other News…

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

