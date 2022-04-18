Credit: ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, Howard Wise/JPI, ABC screenshot, John Paschal/JPI, CBS screenshot

Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what's going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood finally shared her reaction to Finn’s untimely demise. But while he may be gone, Steffy’s still alive… for now! That could change at any moment seeing as how Sheila’s still lurking in the shadows, waiting to see if her victim will spill the beans. Fortunately, there may be a way out for Steffy, but it’s not one anyone will like!

Like viewers, Richard was absolutely blown away by the rooftop scenes which kicked off Bold & Beautiful’s week. Unfortunately, the second half of the week fell (pun intended) flat. Find out why as well as who was missing and what he thinks should have been happening at the hospital.

What Went Down Last Week: Sheila took to the roof intent on taking her own life, only for Taylor to end up hanging from the ledge instead. Sheila saved the doc’s life and the two bonded over the harrowing ordeal. Ridge, though, was absolutely flabbergasted when his former wife relayed this story as he tried to kick Sheila out of the waiting area near Steffy’s hospital room. Meanwhile, Steffy awoke and her family, though awash in relief, were disappointed to learn that she had no memory of the shooting!

Days of Our Lives

We also celebrated Bryan Dattilo’s 29th anniversary as Lucas and couldn’t help but remember simpler times before he kidnapped the love of his life and gaslit her into a reunion!

Jed Allan’s utterly bizarre exit as Days of Our Lives‘ Don Craig enraged fans so much, we’re still fuming over it 37 years later!

Xander and Gwen are heading for a wedding, so it seemed like the perfect time for Paul Telfer to give his take on the situation sure to upset “Xarah” fans.

Just when Lori was starting to think Leo’s friendship with Gwen might help change the way she looks at the character, he ruined everything with one sentence. Elsewhere, Shawn’s rape became all about Belle’s emotions, Ben and Ciara’s gender-reveal party fell flat, and Sarah’s latest exit focused on other people’s dialogue.

What Went Down Last Week: Maggie took Sarah to Florida for treatment, freeing Xander to marry Gwen, who planned a double wedding with old friend Leo Stark. Gabi got the goods on Ava’s plot to set up Rafe, which led to her arrest. Ava used her one call to phone Abigail. Sonny enlisted Chad’s help in tracking down Jackie Cox, who could be the one to expose Leo. Ben and Ciara learned they are having a boy, and Nicole got a side of Eric Brady with her double espresso order.