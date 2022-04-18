News Roundup: Impending Disasters, Desperately-Needed Returns and Heartbreaking Tragedies On *and* Off-Screen
The Bold and the Beautiful
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood finally shared her reaction to Finn’s untimely demise. But while he may be gone, Steffy’s still alive… for now! That could change at any moment seeing as how Sheila’s still lurking in the shadows, waiting to see if her victim will spill the beans. Fortunately, there may be a way out for Steffy, but it’s not one anyone will like!
- While Steffy’s been in her coma, two people have been conspicuously absent. John McCook explained why Eric hasn’t come to visit, while Rena Sofer promised we’ll be seeing Quinn causing havoc again real soon!
- The show may have stepped over the line with a recent preview, because apparently it was more than enough to get the fans to call foul!
- The men of Bold & Beautiful had us doing a double (and triple!) take when they tried to out-buff each other on social media.
- Diamond White debuted a new look when Paris showed up after a few weeks off-screen.
Like viewers, Richard was absolutely blown away by the rooftop scenes which kicked off Bold & Beautiful’s week. Unfortunately, the second half of the week fell (pun intended) flat. Find out why as well as who was missing and what he thinks should have been happening at the hospital.
What Went Down Last Week: Sheila took to the roof intent on taking her own life, only for Taylor to end up hanging from the ledge instead. Sheila saved the doc’s life and the two bonded over the harrowing ordeal. Ridge, though, was absolutely flabbergasted when his former wife relayed this story as he tried to kick Sheila out of the waiting area near Steffy’s hospital room. Meanwhile, Steffy awoke and her family, though awash in relief, were disappointed to learn that she had no memory of the shooting!
Days of Our Lives
- We also celebrated Bryan Dattilo’s 29th anniversary as Lucas and couldn’t help but remember simpler times before he kidnapped the love of his life and gaslit her into a reunion!
- Jed Allan’s utterly bizarre exit as Days of Our Lives‘ Don Craig enraged fans so much, we’re still fuming over it 37 years later!
- Xander and Gwen are heading for a wedding, so it seemed like the perfect time for Paul Telfer to give his take on the situation sure to upset “Xarah” fans.
Just when Lori was starting to think Leo’s friendship with Gwen might help change the way she looks at the character, he ruined everything with one sentence. Elsewhere, Shawn’s rape became all about Belle’s emotions, Ben and Ciara’s gender-reveal party fell flat, and Sarah’s latest exit focused on other people’s dialogue.
What Went Down Last Week: Maggie took Sarah to Florida for treatment, freeing Xander to marry Gwen, who planned a double wedding with old friend Leo Stark. Gabi got the goods on Ava’s plot to set up Rafe, which led to her arrest. Ava used her one call to phone Abigail. Sonny enlisted Chad’s help in tracking down Jackie Cox, who could be the one to expose Leo. Ben and Ciara learned they are having a boy, and Nicole got a side of Eric Brady with her double espresso order.
General Hospital
- While the fans may be divided about Carly’s future, portrayer Laura Wright is already all-in on one particular romantic pairing!
- Believe it or not, there was a time when Laura and Robert were almost a couple. It never happened, though, and Tristan Rogers let us know exactly how things got derailed.
- Tabyana Ali opened up about the excitement and stress of being thrown into Trina’s frontburner story, while Avery Pohl let us know how she deals with all the Esme hate.
- Given last week’s “Sante” drama, it seemed like the perfect time to unveil a new photo gallery looking back on Sam’s wild life in Port Charles!
Dustin feels like Spencer finally started to redeem himself last week, but he’s still got a ways to go. And although he likes seeing the walls close in on Esme, it seems unlikely they’re ready to lose the budding villainess at this point. Harmony, meanwhile, outdid herself when she (apparently) offed Brendan, and it’s past time for Chase and Brook Lynn to just shut up and kiss!
What Went Down Last Week: After Trina’s credit card was linked to the planted burner phone, Jordan and Dante were more certain than ever that the teen had been framed. Ava told Nikolas that as long as Esme remained in their house, there would be no vow renewal ceremony between them. Spencer admitted to Cam that he knew Esme was behind the sex tape and was only staying with her to find the evidence. Brendan realized Harmony killed Neil to protect her secrets. She began to strangle Brendan, who slipped and went over a cliff!
The Young and the Restless
Sharon and Rey should have been one of daytime’s great supercouples, but they could never quite make the leap. That doesn’t mean, though, that his death wouldn’t send her spiraling — and we’ve got a sneaking suspicion that’s where Young & Restless is about to go!
- After a friend was tragically killed by a hit and run driver, Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) took to social media to seek justice.
- Don’t count “Ashtoria” out just yet, because there may still be hope for the couple — though not if Victor has anything to do with it!
- Spring is in the air and wedding bells are ringing as Christel Khalil (Lily) said “yes” to the love of her life and Tracey E. Bregman’s son popped the question to his girlfriend.
- Speaking of weddings, celebrate the anniversary of Victor and Nikki’s first time saying “I do” with a photo gallery looking back at their entire tumultuous history.
In this week’s column, Candace admits that there’s a lot of potential story to be told around Diane’s return, but wishes they’d stop talking and get to the good stuff. Meanwhile, it looks as if we could be losing Ashton if things play out the way they seem to be, Sally and Lily’s scenes caught Candace’s attention and as ho-hum as the podcast story has been, there was one moment that made her laugh!
What Went Down This Week: Diane made a beeline for Genoa City after having it out with Jack and learning that Kyle would be coming home soon. Mariah and Tessa set a wedding date that was a little soon for Sharon’s comfort — Friday the 13th — and then spent a fun afternoon sourcing vintage clothing and making love. Elsewhere, Adam offered Ashland half a billion dollars to leave the company — and Victoria — and was stunned when the guy agreed to take the deal — but only after Victoria told him she’d leave town with him and start anew.
In Other News…
- Eleven years ago, ABC brought the axe down on All My Children and One Life to Live. Soaps.com reflected on the infuriating decision before turning to happier times with photo galleries full of highlights from our beloved shows.
- April’s been a rough month for soaps, as we also lost Another World 23 years ago this past week. Fortunately, we’re here to make sure it’s never forgotten with a look back at one of NBC’s longest-running daytime dramas.
- Hallmark is blazing a trail with a groundbreaking love story featuring Lily D. Moore, a talented actress with Down syndrome.
- Watching Kate and Toby’s marriage implode on This Is Us has been tough, but there’s one scene the show left out between them that would have put things in a whole new light.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- In this week’s Bold & Beautiful preview, Steffy wakes up and… well, read on to find out not only what happens next (in case you haven’t guessed) but what we really, really would love this particular soap to stop doing!
- Things heat up when Abigail crashes Xander and Gwen’s wedding in this week’s Days of Our Lives‘ preview, but could Craig and Leo’s ceremony go any better?
- Brace yourself for a wild ride, because this week’s preview has a distraught Victoria racing away in her car on a dark night. You know nothing good ever comes from that, and Young & Restless is about to prove that very point!
