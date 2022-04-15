Credit: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

An romantic journey about love and letting go.

Yesterday we brought fans news that Days of Our Lives fave Chandler Massey (Will) would be starring in an upcoming emotional new movie on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and now we are happy to report that the network has another exciting premiere lined up for later this year. ET has learned exclusively that the romantic movie, Color My World With Love, will center on a lead character with Down syndrome.

The movie recently wrapped production and will star Lily D. Moore (Never Have I Ever) as Kendall, “a 22-year-old talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them.” With the support of her mother Emma (Erica Durance) and grandmother Bev (Karen Kruper), Kendall is very happy and thriving in life, which takes a turn when she meets Brad (David DeSanctis) at the local center for diverse learners while taking a cooking class — and soon a bond is formed and romance blossoms.

Emma has always protected her daughter and therefore has reservations about Kendall’s new, serious relationship. Though she wants to avoid her heart being broken at all costs, a longtime family friend of Brad’s helps Emma to slowly accept that Kendall is not only ready to live her own life, it’s something she should be doing. This in turn forces Emma to see the beauty that exists and pushes her to find love again as well.

“Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities,” Moore said in a statement. “I hope viewers take away that Color My World With Love is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”

We can’t wait to see the movie and will update readers when the 2022 air date is released.

