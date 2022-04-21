Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI; Dee Cercone, Priscilla Grant, Johnson Production Group/©Hallmark Channel/Everett Collection

Spend Saturday nights watching three romantic movies in May.

The Hallmark Channel has announced its May lineup for new premieres and we have the details for three upcoming features that will get you in the mood for summer — and the best part is, all star some of the network’s favorites, including All My Children alum Natalie Hall (Colby).

Take note of the dates below and set your DVRs as not to miss…

Warming Up to You

A fitness instructor named Kate (Cindy Busby) leaves Los Angeles to take a job at her best friend’s wellness retreat only to learn that A-list actor Rick Steele (Christopher Russell) is assigned by the studio to train with her for his new big-screen film. While the duo makes a breakthrough athletically, they also break through some personal walls, which leads to an unexpected friendship that is put at risk when Rick’s co-star arrives to also train with Kate. Tune in Saturday, May 7, at 8 pm.

Road Trip Romance

An escalating series of unfortunate events keeps delaying Megan’s journey (Natalie Hall) to her sister’s wedding — but the real kicker comes when she’s forced to take that journey with her high school rival Alden (Corey Sevier). Watch as the drama unfolds on Saturday, May 14, at 8 pm.

Romance to the Rescue

Kyra’s (Andrea Brooks) manager Trevor (Nathan Witte) seems to check off all the boxes when it comes to what she’s looking for in a man. When her well-meaning co-worker informs Trevor, who happens to be a dog lover, that Kyra has an agility-trained dog, she plays along. However, when Trevor wants Kyra to enter her dog in the upcoming agility contest the store is sponsoring, she must adopt a dog and get him competition ready — ASAP! With the help of Mark (Marcus Rosner), who works at the dog rescue, she may pull it off and learn some lessons along the way. Don’t miss the fun on Saturday, May 21, at 8 pm.

