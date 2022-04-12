Credit: Orlando Garcia/JPI

Our thoughts will definitely be with him.

Though we don’t have many details right now, it looks like All My Children‘s Walt Willey could use a little more support in the coming days from his friends, loved ones and fans. Willey, who played Erica’s on-again/off-again longtime love Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011, took to Twitter to ask for some positive thoughts ahead of his surgery.

“I’m going in for some surgery tomorrow,” he tweeted, “and would appreciate it if you could find it in your hearts to say a prayer, think a good thought, light a candle, or however you may wish to send good vibes my way.”

He then melted our hearts just a bit more when he added “no animal sacrifices, please!” We love our furry/feathered/scaled friends and it’s nice to see that Willey’s still thinking about others even as he’s about to undergo surgery.

One Life to Live vet Kassie DePaiva (Blair) jumped in, promising she’d be keeping him in her thoughts, “And here’s to a speedy recovery. God be with you.”

Jackson and Kendall may have had a bit of a rocky relationship in Pine Valley, but Alicia Minshew had nothing but love for her former TV stepdad. She responded with “Thinking of you and sending prayers, Walt.”

And Days of Our Lives‘ Eric Martsolf (Brady), who’s shared the stage with Willey when the two broke out the laughs at the ACME Comedy Theatre, wrote that he’s sending “Good thoughts, my friend.”

The actor’s fans, too, were quick to offer a slew of thoughts, prayers and good vibes in every way they could (while keeping our animal friends safe, of course) and we’ve no doubt Willey felt the love. Hopefully, it sees him through surgery tomorrow and on to an easy, smooth recovery.

We wish him only the best and will be eagerly awaiting word on how he’s doing!

Catch up with a few other Pine Valley faves and check out our photo gallery of All My Children's cast from then to now.