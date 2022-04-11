News Roundup: Big Returns, Shocking Exits and Real-Life Tragedies
The Bold and the Beautiful
Yes, Finn is gone. So says executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell. But Steffy’s life must go on without him, and that life, he said, includes an “unexpected” romance ahead! We may have different views of unexpected, though, because we’re pretty sure we know exactly where Steffy’s headed next. Still, we might be surprised — Jacqueline MacInnes Wood herself promised a boatload of twists ahead!
- Tanner Novlan had quite a bit to say about the shocking direction the show decided to take his character, not the least of which was calling it “the ultimate twist!”
- In a Soaps.com exclusive, Kimberlin Brown unpacked all of Sheila’s baggage that led to Finn’s shooting. The big question is whether Sheila can worm her way out of trouble this time!
- Bold & Beautiful has seen its share of loss over the years, so to help you navigate all the tragedy, we pulled together a gallery of the show’s saddest deaths. Grab those tissues!
- In other news, Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and wife Kelly Kruger (Eva) shared some much-needed levity as they took the sweetest marriage quiz together!
Steffy was fighting for her life on Bold & Beautiful, but Richard admits in this week’s column he was more focused on several oddities unfolding with regards to Finn’s death. Check out this week’s column and see if you had some of the same questions.
What Went Down Last Week: Sheila made good on her threat to shoot Steffy after leaving her beside Finn in the alley. Deacon literally reeled when he came upon the victims, and after calling for help, set about filling loved ones in on the tragedy— including Sheila, who pretended to be shocked. She later showed up at the hospital, where the Forresters had gathered to urge Steffy to fight for her life, in hopes of seeing Finn’s body, but was shut down by his adopted mother, Li.
Days of Our Lives
- As the devil jumped into yet another Salemite, we took a closer look at the storyline and decided that it just might be time to exorcise this plot!
- A new rivalry is set to explode on Days of Our Lives, and it’s one that may just make Sami and Nicole look tame!
- Eric Martsolf (Brady) celebrated the 16th birthday of his twins, so it was the perfect time to look back at the boys’ life in pictures!
- Deidre Hall (Marlena) got away from Salem for a little R&R with her twin sis, which gave us just the excuse to dig up some photos of daytime stars and their sisters!
Lori didn’t necessarily object to the idea of EJ and Belle hooking up, but wasn’t thrilled that the show opted to use one-note rapist Jan as the vehicle. In this week’s column, Lori also speculates that another of the soap’s problematic villains could wind up playing hero, and argues that it’s just plain sad to see Gwen let herself be treated so badly by Xander!
What Went Down Last Week: Chad convinced Rolf to formulate a serum for Sarah, which Anna promptly injected her with. However, Gwen switched the antidote for more of Rolf’s mind-bending drug, resulting in a baby-talking Sarah calling Maggie “Mommy.” Elsewhere, the devil jumped into Allie’s body, shackled Johnny in the crypt and dumped poor Chanel. Jan revealed she was pregnant with Shawn’s baby, which sent Belle to drown her sorrows at the bar with EJ. And Gabi stopped by Jake’s apartment and discovered Ava had moved in.
General Hospital
- Kirsten Storms (Maxie) opened up to Maurice Benard (Sonny) about her mental health struggles and what it took to finally turn things around for her. But the revelations didn’t end there, when she capped off the week explaining to fans why they’ll soon be seeing her wearing a brace!
- Carly made her first appearance 26 years ago, and Port Charles was never the same after. So we celebrated all things Carly with a filled-to-the-brim photo album and original portrayer Sarah Joy Brown walking us through the character’s beginnings!
- When a co-star mocked Nicholas Bechtel (ex-Spencer), the young actor had to learn an important lesson the hard way.
Dustin could not have been happier to learn that Esme was not, in fact, pregnant, and finally had some hope that the schemer might be taken down. He was not, however, the least bit surprised to learn that Nina had twins and that Willow was her second daughter. But then, was anyone? Jennifer Smith’s return was a welcome little twist, but hopefully we didn’t just see the last of her!
What Went Down Last Week: Curtis struck a deal allowing Selina Wu to run her poker games out of his club in exchange for information on his father’s past. Esme’s pregnancy test came back negative, but Spencer still asked her to stay at Wyndemere to figure things out between them. Ava meanwhile told Nikolas they’d no longer share a bed as long as Esme was in their home. Valentin resurfaced and framed Jennifer Smith for stealing the Ice Princess. And Neil’s brother blackmailed Harmony over stealing Nina’s daughter and Nelle’s twin sister, Willow.
The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless may have pulled out all the stops to bring Diane back from the dead, but all the sleight of hand in the world can’t distract us from the storyline’s serious flaws. If the show had the guts to team her up with Victor’s biggest enemy, though, that’s a story we’d happily get behind!
- The closer we get to Tessa and Mariah’s wedding, the more fans are making clear exactly what they want — and the show would be wise to listen to them!
- Could there be life after Genoa City? We’ve got a few ideas for Jordi Vilasuso, from bringing Rey over to Bold & Beautiful to sending Dario back to Days of Our Lives!
- Fifteen years ago, the show killed off Drucilla in one of the rare deaths that has actually stuck! But with Diane rising from her grave, we feel like it’s time for Dru to follow!
- Our hearts are with Courtney Hope (Sally) as she mourns the loss of a a close friend and dear mentor.
As inexplicable as Diane’s return from the dead was, Candace had to admit the show’s become a whole lot more watchable since the resurrection. Ashland’s saga has also picked up steam, which is why she can’t help but fear what will become of the show if and when Victoria’s husband is made to pay for his sins.
What Went Down This Week: Phyllis was gobsmacked to learn that Diane Jenkins was alive. Jack grudgingly agreed to tell Kyle of the shocking development. In Genoa City, Victoria laid out her plan to entrap Ashland, which involved baiting him into framing Adam. Ashland, meanwhile, took the bait and broke into Adam’s office to plant evidence. Billy’s concerns about his ex-wife’s safety led to a warning from Lily, and Chance and Rey commiserated about feeling a disconnect in their respective parental roles.
In Other News…
- As The World Turns’ beloved Kathryn Hays, who played Kim Hughes for over 38 years, sadly passed away.
- The Daytime Emmys are coming up and we’ve got all the deets on what to expect, where to watch them and when they’ll be airing.
- Are “Brettsy” finally making their comeback on Chicago Fire? Showrunner Derek Haas teased that we may be seeing Casey and Brett in time for the show’s finale!
What’s Coming Up…
- It looks like the corner Sheila’s been backed into on Bold & Beautiful is getting smaller and smaller when Thomas confronts the murderous mom and Steffy finally wakes up from her coma!
- Practically the whole town is gathered for Ben and Ciara’s big gender reveal party on Days of Our Lives, but with the devil involved, it’s a safe bet that nothing will go as planned!
- Victoria has set in motion her plan to trap Ashland on Young & Restless, but when Adam offers his brother-in-law the deal of a lifetime, is it part of the plot or has he gone rogue?
Try to handle the cuteness as you explore our expanded gallery of daytime stars and their kids!