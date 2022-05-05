Credit: ABC; CBS; NBC

Ready to see if your favorites got a nod?

You can always count on the Daytime Emmy nominations to contain at least a few surprises, and this year is no different. Because when the trophies are handed out for the 49th time on Friday, June 24, Beyond Salem will be competing right alongside Days of Our Lives in several categories… and Beyonce will go up against The Young and the Restless!

And now, not wanting to make you wait a moment longer, here are the 2022 nominees who will be fighting for a golden statuette in the daytime categories of…

Outstanding Drama

Beyond Salem

Bold & Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Young & Restless

Outstanding Drama Writing Team

Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Young & Restless

Outstanding Drama Directing Team

Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Young & Restless

Outstanding Lead Actor

Peter Bergman (Jack, Young & Restless)

Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days of Our Lives)

John McCook (Eric, Bold & Beautifuil)

James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives)

Jason Thompson (Billy, Young & Restless)

Outstanding Lead Actress

Marci Miller (Abigail, Days of Our Lives)

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Young & Restless)

Cynthia Watros (Nina, General Hospital)

Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital)

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days of Our Lives)

More: Daytime Emmys 2022, everything you need to know

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Bryton James (Devon, Young & Restless)

Jeff Kober (Cyrus, General Hospital)

Aaron D. Spears (Justin, Bold & Beautiful)

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, General Hospital)

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Young & Restless)

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, Bold & Beautiful)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, Days of Our Lives)

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Young & Restless)

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, General Hospital)

Outstanding Younger Performer

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, Days of Our Lives)

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, General Hospital)

Alyvia Alyn Lind, (ex-Faith, Young & Restless)

William Lipton (Cameron, General Hospital)

Sydney Mikayla, (ex-Trina, General Hospital)

Outstanding Guest Performer

Robert Gossett (Marshall, General Hospital)

Ted King (Jack, Bold & Beautiful)

Michael Lowry (ex-Dr. Snyder, Days of Our Lives)

Naomi Matsuda (Li, Bold & Beautiful)

Ptosha Storey (Naya, Young & Restless)

Each year, fans have an opinion of who should have/shouldn’t have made the list and who they ultimately want to win. And while we ask that our readers try to remain respectful to the actors and their shows, we do want to hear from each and every one of you. Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section and most importantly, have fun with other fans chatting it up on how the big night should unfold.

And before you go, take a look at our fun dream Daytime Emmy winners, such as Outstanding Achievement in Character Assassination and more, in our photo gallery below.