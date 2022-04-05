Daytime Emmy Awards 2022: Everything We Know — and You *Need* to Know
Plus, the one thing the broadcast absolutely must get right.
Get out your calendars and block out the evening of Friday, June 24, because you have a date with not only us but all of your favorite daytime stars: For the first time since 2019, this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards will be held live and in person. Better still, Soap Central reports that the ceremony will be broadcast live and available for streaming as well!
According to the site, the place to see and be seen will be California’s Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The ceremony is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. EST, and viewers will be able to watch on either CBS or the Paramount+ streaming service.
This year’s event will be important for several reasons, not the least of which is that it will in some regards signal a return to normalcy. Thanks to COVID, the Daytime Emmys were forced to go virtual in both 2020 and 2021. The event’s ratings will also be watched by industry experts with a critical eye, given that last year’s two-hour broadcast on CBS averaged only 2.4 million viewers, which was down 23 percent from the previous year’s telecast.
Nominees for this year’s trophies are expected to be announced in May. Last year, you’ll recall, was a very good year for General Hospital, which walked away with Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing Team, Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actor (Maurice Benard) and Supporting Actor (Max Gail). The Young and the Restless nabbed Outstanding Writing Team and Supporting Actress (Marla Gibbs), while The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was named Outstanding Lead Actress.
