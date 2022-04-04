Chicago Fire Showrunner Teases Return of Casey and Brett: ‘All Systems Looking Good’
Finally! ‘Brettsy’ may be making their comeback, baby.
Chicago Fire fans were broken-hearted when Jesse Spencer left the long-running series to take a break, which led to his lead character, Matt Casey, going off to Portland to look after the sons of late firefighter Andy Darden. Although Casey continued a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend, paramedic Sylvie Brett, it got to be tough going for the usually upbeat blonde.
In a twist that took some viewers by surprise, Brett decided to take a leave of absence and head to Portland to spend some quality time with her love, explaining to Kidd and Mikamo that she missed her boyfriend’s “warmth.” We miss it too!
More: Chrishell Stause shares the secret to moving on
Of course, this move meant that Chicago Fire fans had to endure yet another exit, that of Kara Killmer. And while “Brettsy” shippers got what they wanted in one respect — their favorite couple reunited — it was bittersweet given that it happened off screen.
With speculation that a huge event would mark the end of season 10 — the much bally-hoo’d wedding of Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd — came hopes that Jesse Spencer, who stayed in the Chicago area despite exiting the series, would be persuaded to reprise his role of Matt Casey for the nuptials. We can’t imagine anyone else being Severide’s best man. We also can’t imagine this is an occasion that Casey and Brett would miss for any reason.
Happily, showrunner Derek Haas seems to have been thinking along the same lines. He confirmed to our sister site, TV Line, that he’d put out feelers about the finale, and said of Spencer: “I talked to him last week so I’m very hopeful that that’s going happen.”
Amazing news, right?!? But it gets better. The Chicago Fire boss teased, “It is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and Brett in the finale.” We truly can’t wait!
Haas stopped short of guaranteeing their appearances as he didn’t want to “promise anything until cameras are rolling.”
More: Grey’s Anatomy welcomes new character
One Chicago season-enders are always among the best on television, but it’s safe to say that this Chicago Fire finale will be one for the books!
See the best and worst moments from Chicago Fire this season in the photo gallery below.