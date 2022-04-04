Plus, previews of what’s coming next! 

The Bold and the Beautiful

Friday’s episode saw Finn shot (and seemingly killed) by his manic mom, Sheila. But if Finn does die, is that where things end for him, or is there more to the story? Meanwhile, even as we were trying to wrap our heads around the shocking events unfolding on the show, Finn’s portrayer, Tanner Novlan, was opening up about an emotional experience he and wife Kayla Ewell had shared.

Most of us assumed that Finn was a dead man walking, but Richard gives Bold & Beautiful credit for having tried a fake-out. Plus, he muses on where the show’s going next (whether we want it to or not).

What Went Down Last Week: Thomas’ strange behavior was noticed by his parents, who spent time talking to him about the potential for them to get back together in the future. Steffy overheard Thomas on the phone with Sheila and discovered what she’d done to Brooke. Things came to a head when Steffy forced a confrontation with the madwoman in the alley behind Il Giardino. Finn arrived on the scene just as Sheila was about to shoot his wife… and he took the bullet instead! Steffy tried to dial 9-1-1 only to find herself staring down the barrel of Sheila’s gun.

Days of Our Lives

Tyler Christopher was crushed upon being let go from his role as Days of Our Lives‘ Stefan, but he understands why it happened. In a brutally honest conversation with former co-star Maurice Benard, Christopher — who played General Hospital‘s Nikolas opposite Benard’s Sonny — opened up about how drinking cost him “the thing that I love the most.”

Lori was equal parts frustrated and excited with this week’s Days of Our Lives. Jake and Ava are one pairing she could definitely get behind, but the never-ending devil story and Paulina’s increasingly softening stance toward her former abuser have got Lori wanting to pull her hair out!

What Went Down Last Week: The plan to bust Leo went south when the bad boy figured out what was up and turned the tables on his faux seducer, Chad. Tony moved in with Maggie and Sarah, which didn’t sit well with Anna. It became clear that TR was making a play not so much for Paulina as for her money. Allie’s taunting caused the devil to reveal himself. After having a slap-off with Nicole, Ava made plans to move in with Jake, who’d broken things off with Gabi.

General Hospital

We’ve watched from the sidelines as formerly-wed General Hospital co-stars Kirsten Storms (Maxie) and Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny; now Days of Our Lives) Jake have coparented their awesome daughter, Harper. Now, for the first time, we know what did — and didn’t — bring about the end of the pair’s marriage.

The teen storyline may have started out strong, but these days, it’s all Dustin can do to keep from fast-forwarding through it. Plus, he can’t help but roll his eyes at what’s shaping up to be yet another baby swap storyline. On the plus side, as he writes in this week’s column, he’s enjoying the mystery surrounding Victor’s diabolical end game!

What Went Down Last Week: After the incriminating phone that Esme planted on Trina was discovered, Jordan was forced to arrest her for making the sex tape. Sonny tried forcing Esme to confess her sins, but Nikolas and Victor saved her. After learning Esme may be pregnant, Nikolas allowed Spencer and his girlfriend to move into Wyndemere. Harmony moved in with Alexis, a home she’s familiar with because two years ago she was the one to drug and murder Neil. Alexis was visited by Neil’s brother, Brendan, who had a file with Harmony’s name on it.

The Young and the Restless

We dearly love The Young and the Restless, but lately, the show has been driving us crazy. So, we figured now was the time to address all our problems with the soap in the hopes that a dose of tough love might help those in charge get things back on track.

Although thrilled to see the drama ramped up as Victoria finally realized she’d been played by Ashland, Candace couldn’t help hoping that the betrayed woman soon will go from weeping to seeking revenge. Meanwhile, she has a whole lotta questions about Diane’s return, an issue with Lily and Devon’s proposed merger, and more than a few thoughts regarding Billy’s podcast, all in this week’s column.

What Went Down This Week: Abby and Ashley discussed their concern for Chance, who once again pitched a return to work. Lauren got up in Victor’s grill after Michael escaped a jail in Peru and came home. Jack, meanwhile, was shocked to come face-to-face with his not-so-dead ex-wife, Diane Jenkins, who wants to reunite with her son Kyle. Victoria told her family she had a plan to deal with Ashland, but Victor stunned everyone by appointing Adam as temporary CEO of Newman.

In Other News…

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

  • When Jan Spears shows up on Days of Our Lives, you know things are going to get interesting. Although when Belle finds out her longtime rival’s secret, “interesting” won’t even begin to cover it!
  • Diane’s Young & Restless return has set the stage for an epic confrontation with her nemesis, Phyllis. Plus, the walls have been closing in on Ashland, and they look like they’re about to get worse when Billy demands to speak to Victoria!

