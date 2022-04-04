News Roundup: Intimate Interviews, Unexpected Returns and the Twist That Has Everyone Talking
Plus, previews of what’s coming next!
We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Friday’s episode saw Finn shot (and seemingly killed) by his manic mom, Sheila. But if Finn does die, is that where things end for him, or is there more to the story? Meanwhile, even as we were trying to wrap our heads around the shocking events unfolding on the show, Finn’s portrayer, Tanner Novlan, was opening up about an emotional experience he and wife Kayla Ewell had shared.
- It’s the return we never saw coming — Ashley Jones has brought Bridget back! But why now, and does this mean we’ll get to see the Logan women together for the first time in ages?
- Kyle Lowder (ex-Rick) just announced that he’s taken on an entirely new career, and it’s one that could be very timely as the late Betty White’s $8 million home goes up for sale!
- A week later, we’re still all talking about the slap that rocked the Oscars broadcast. Don Diamont took a moment to weigh in with a message for Chris Rock.
Most of us assumed that Finn was a dead man walking, but Richard gives Bold & Beautiful credit for having tried a fake-out. Plus, he muses on where the show’s going next (whether we want it to or not).
What Went Down Last Week: Thomas’ strange behavior was noticed by his parents, who spent time talking to him about the potential for them to get back together in the future. Steffy overheard Thomas on the phone with Sheila and discovered what she’d done to Brooke. Things came to a head when Steffy forced a confrontation with the madwoman in the alley behind Il Giardino. Finn arrived on the scene just as Sheila was about to shoot his wife… and he took the bullet instead! Steffy tried to dial 9-1-1 only to find herself staring down the barrel of Sheila’s gun.
Days of Our Lives
- On her husband’s birthday Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) let the world know in a heartfelt message that she’s just as in love with him now as she was when they met almost three decades ago.
- Suzanne Rogers took a heartfelt trip down Memory Lane when she sat down with Susan Seaforth Hayes to talk their early days as Maggie and Julie.
- Raven Bowens knows that “not everyone is going to be comfortable” with Chanel’s current storyline, but explains why she’s convinced it’s an important one to tell.
Lori was equal parts frustrated and excited with this week’s Days of Our Lives. Jake and Ava are one pairing she could definitely get behind, but the never-ending devil story and Paulina’s increasingly softening stance toward her former abuser have got Lori wanting to pull her hair out!
What Went Down Last Week: The plan to bust Leo went south when the bad boy figured out what was up and turned the tables on his faux seducer, Chad. Tony moved in with Maggie and Sarah, which didn’t sit well with Anna. It became clear that TR was making a play not so much for Paulina as for her money. Allie’s taunting caused the devil to reveal himself. After having a slap-off with Nicole, Ava made plans to move in with Jake, who’d broken things off with Gabi.
General Hospital
- As Nancy Lee Grahn recovers from surgery, Stephanie Erb is stepping in to keep Alexis’ storyline from grinding to a halt. And with Neil’s brother Brendan back in town, things are heating up for Sam’s mom!
- Maurice Benard (Sonny) never passes at the chance to tease Chad Duell, but this last time, he also teased the viewers with a long-held fan theory about Michael’s paternity!
- Benard also celebrated his granddaughter’s second birthday by laying down the law in an adorable video with the tot.
- Laura Wright (Carly) shared just about the cutest faceoff ever and also gave us a peek into how Wes Ramsey has been doing since Peter’s death.
- On the anniversary of Gloria Monty’s passing, we look back at the woman who almost singlehandedly saved General Hospital from cancellation.
The teen storyline may have started out strong, but these days, it’s all Dustin can do to keep from fast-forwarding through it. Plus, he can’t help but roll his eyes at what’s shaping up to be yet another baby swap storyline. On the plus side, as he writes in this week’s column, he’s enjoying the mystery surrounding Victor’s diabolical end game!
What Went Down Last Week: After the incriminating phone that Esme planted on Trina was discovered, Jordan was forced to arrest her for making the sex tape. Sonny tried forcing Esme to confess her sins, but Nikolas and Victor saved her. After learning Esme may be pregnant, Nikolas allowed Spencer and his girlfriend to move into Wyndemere. Harmony moved in with Alexis, a home she’s familiar with because two years ago she was the one to drug and murder Neil. Alexis was visited by Neil’s brother, Brendan, who had a file with Harmony’s name on it.
The Young and the Restless
We dearly love The Young and the Restless, but lately, the show has been driving us crazy. So, we figured now was the time to address all our problems with the soap in the hopes that a dose of tough love might help those in charge get things back on track.
- We were shocked to learn that Jordi Vilasuso had been let go as Rey, even as his castmates rallied around him and the actor himself spoke out in a highly personal and revealing chat about what went down. Plus, we took a look back at Rey’s time in Genoa City with a gallery of his greatest hits.
- On Saturday, Daniel Goddard dropped two simple words that had us all on the edge of our seats wondering if perhaps Cane might soon return.
- As we continued to celebrate the news that Michael Mealor soon will be returning, we marked the occasion with a photo-filled timeline focusing on Kyle’s life.
- Tragedy struck Mishael Morgan as Amanda’s portrayer shared devastating news regarding her brother-in-law’s family.
Although thrilled to see the drama ramped up as Victoria finally realized she’d been played by Ashland, Candace couldn’t help hoping that the betrayed woman soon will go from weeping to seeking revenge. Meanwhile, she has a whole lotta questions about Diane’s return, an issue with Lily and Devon’s proposed merger, and more than a few thoughts regarding Billy’s podcast, all in this week’s column.
What Went Down This Week: Abby and Ashley discussed their concern for Chance, who once again pitched a return to work. Lauren got up in Victor’s grill after Michael escaped a jail in Peru and came home. Jack, meanwhile, was shocked to come face-to-face with his not-so-dead ex-wife, Diane Jenkins, who wants to reunite with her son Kyle. Victoria told her family she had a plan to deal with Ashland, but Victor stunned everyone by appointing Adam as temporary CEO of Newman.
In Other News…
- All My Children‘s Susan Lucci (Erica) said farewell to her beloved husband of 53 years, Helmut Huber, when he passed away.
- When Chrishell Stauss was playing All My Children‘s Amanda, she was taken advantage of without even being aware of it. Find out how… plus, why she opted not to let ex-hubby Justin Hartley read her new book before it hit the streets.
- Hard as it is to believe, John Callahan passed away two years ago this week. With that in mind, we took a look back at some of the many roles which helped make him a daytime superstar.
- Following the news that Chesapeake Shores was renewed for its sixth and final season, we broke down everything the show needs to address before it ends.
- A quarter century after it’s cancellation, we take a look back at the daytime spinoff that never quite managed to take off. How could it have gone so wrong so fast?
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- When Jan Spears shows up on Days of Our Lives, you know things are going to get interesting. Although when Belle finds out her longtime rival’s secret, “interesting” won’t even begin to cover it!
- Diane’s Young & Restless return has set the stage for an epic confrontation with her nemesis, Phyllis. Plus, the walls have been closing in on Ashland, and they look like they’re about to get worse when Billy demands to speak to Victoria!
