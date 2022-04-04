Plus, previews of what’s coming next!

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Friday’s episode saw Finn shot (and seemingly killed) by his manic mom, Sheila. But if Finn does die, is that where things end for him, or is there more to the story? Meanwhile, even as we were trying to wrap our heads around the shocking events unfolding on the show, Finn’s portrayer, Tanner Novlan, was opening up about an emotional experience he and wife Kayla Ewell had shared.

Most of us assumed that Finn was a dead man walking, but Richard gives Bold & Beautiful credit for having tried a fake-out. Plus, he muses on where the show’s going next (whether we want it to or not).

What Went Down Last Week: Thomas’ strange behavior was noticed by his parents, who spent time talking to him about the potential for them to get back together in the future. Steffy overheard Thomas on the phone with Sheila and discovered what she’d done to Brooke. Things came to a head when Steffy forced a confrontation with the madwoman in the alley behind Il Giardino. Finn arrived on the scene just as Sheila was about to shoot his wife… and he took the bullet instead! Steffy tried to dial 9-1-1 only to find herself staring down the barrel of Sheila’s gun.

Days of Our Lives

Tyler Christopher was crushed upon being let go from his role as Days of Our Lives‘ Stefan, but he understands why it happened. In a brutally honest conversation with former co-star Maurice Benard, Christopher — who played General Hospital‘s Nikolas opposite Benard’s Sonny — opened up about how drinking cost him “the thing that I love the most.”

On her husband’s birthday Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) let the world know in a heartfelt message that she’s just as in love with him now as she was when they met almost three decades ago.

Suzanne Rogers took a heartfelt trip down Memory Lane when she sat down with Susan Seaforth Hayes to talk their early days as Maggie and Julie.

Raven Bowens knows that “not everyone is going to be comfortable” with Chanel’s current storyline, but explains why she’s convinced it’s an important one to tell.

Lori was equal parts frustrated and excited with this week’s Days of Our Lives. Jake and Ava are one pairing she could definitely get behind, but the never-ending devil story and Paulina’s increasingly softening stance toward her former abuser have got Lori wanting to pull her hair out!

What Went Down Last Week: The plan to bust Leo went south when the bad boy figured out what was up and turned the tables on his faux seducer, Chad. Tony moved in with Maggie and Sarah, which didn’t sit well with Anna. It became clear that TR was making a play not so much for Paulina as for her money. Allie’s taunting caused the devil to reveal himself. After having a slap-off with Nicole, Ava made plans to move in with Jake, who’d broken things off with Gabi.