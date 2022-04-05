Credit: ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/David Dolsen

Danger: Abandoned mine shaft — keep out.

Last week on When Calls the Heart, Elizabeth took a stand against school inspector Augustus Landis in regards to her place at The Jack Thornton School, and in Sunday’s April 10, 8 pm episode titled “Past, Present, Future,” chaos is brewing within the oil company.

Even though Fiona has all but secured a deal with investors, Gwen can’t help but worry about the oil company’s intentions — and she’s not the only one… While many learn that Jerome and his associates could reopen the coal mine, Bill reminds everyone that Hope Valley lost “husbands and sons and brothers in that mine” and gives an order to those in his presence, “There’s to be no talk about this outside of my office, understood?” All of this stress leads Lucas to make an admission to Elizabeth. Get a look into that and more in the promo below.

Plus, while Lee writes a new editorial in the Valley Voice, Nathan is faced with a traffic jam of sorts — and all of the commotion affects the daily goings-on in the town. Watch how Nathan deals with the morning drama in the sneak peek scene.

Are you enjoying the season so far? One thing is clear, the residents have been dealing with one issue after the next. Feel free to leave us your thoughts in the comment section, as well as what you would like to see happen next in Hope Valley.

