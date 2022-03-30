Credit: Steven Ferdman/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

The actress has to do the impossible and say goodbye to the man she shared her life with.

Our hearts go out to All My Children‘s Susan Lucci (Erica) as our sister site Deadline reports that her husband and longtime manager Helmut Huber died on Monday, March 28, at the age of 84. We offer our deepest condolences to the legendary actress as she says goodbye to her beloved partner.

The two married, according to Deadline, after a whirlwind three weeks of dating after meeting while working at the Garden City Hotel on Long Island. They were inseparable for the next 53 years and, over that time, had two children, daughter Liza Huber, who followed in her mom’s daytime footsteps and played Gwen on NBC’s Passions, and son Andreas Huber.

Credit: Lisa Rose/JPI

The two transitioned effortlessly from the service industry to the entertainment industry, after Lucci joined All My Children in January of 1970, just months after the they’d married. She went on to massive fame as one of daytime’s greatest leading ladies, and Huber stayed by her side, transitioning to her manager.

More recently, Lucci’s husband helped see her through two heart scares, including her second heart surgery this past January. By February, they were back out and about, celebrating Valentine’s Day in style, as only two people who’ve loved each other for over half a century could.

A spokesperson for Lucci told Deadline that, “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

We’ll be keeping the actress and her family in our thoughts as they say goodbye to their beloved husband, father and grandfather.

